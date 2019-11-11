Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 5:32 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

After push from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

2020 Watch: Bloomberg escalates doubts about front-runners

APNewsBreak: Buttigieg hopes to name 1st female VA secretary

Trump impeachment inquiry heads to live TV coverage

Still a chance? 2020 longshots insist race is up for grabs

What’s coming in impeachment: Public hearings, messaging

Justices take up high-profile case over young immigrants

Still unknown? Many have yet to form opinions on Warren

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s flawed ‘read the transcript’ defense

Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church

