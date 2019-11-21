AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

Leading white Democrats court black votes; some find trouble
Former Trump adviser undercuts GOP impeachment defenses
Quid pro quo, domestic errands: Takeaways from impeachment
Trump pays respects to Army officers killed in Afghanistan
Trumps signs stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown
AP Exclusive: DOJ would take halted executions to high court
Obama warns against ‘purity tests’ in Democratic primary
House urges court to lift hold on subpoena for Trump records
Absent witnesses close to Trump hover over impeachment
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP claims on Ukraine corruption
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.