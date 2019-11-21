Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

Leading white Democrats court black votes; some find trouble

Former Trump adviser undercuts GOP impeachment defenses

Quid pro quo, domestic errands: Takeaways from impeachment

Trump pays respects to Army officers killed in Afghanistan

Trumps signs stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown

AP Exclusive: DOJ would take halted executions to high court

Obama warns against ‘purity tests’ in Democratic primary

House urges court to lift hold on subpoena for Trump records

Absent witnesses close to Trump hover over impeachment

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP claims on Ukraine corruption

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up