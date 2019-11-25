AP Top Political News at 10:35 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Federal judge: McGahn must comply with House subpoena Supreme Court shields Trump’s financial records for now With testimony over, work…

Federal judge: McGahn must comply with House subpoena Supreme Court shields Trump’s financial records for now With testimony over, work begins on key impeachment report After report of aide quitting, Biden says Latinos a priority A look at the case of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher Trump and Bulgarian leader discuss energy, NATO US calls its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington Esper says Trump ordered him to stop SEAL review board Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to court after hospital stay Conan the dog gets hero’s welcome at White House after raid Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.