AP Top Political News at 10:35 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 25, 2019, 12:00 AM

Federal judge: McGahn must comply with House subpoena

Supreme Court shields Trump’s financial records for now

With testimony over, work begins on key impeachment report

After report of aide quitting, Biden says Latinos a priority

A look at the case of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher

Trump and Bulgarian leader discuss energy, NATO

US calls its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington

Esper says Trump ordered him to stop SEAL review board

Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to court after hospital stay

Conan the dog gets hero’s welcome at White House after raid

