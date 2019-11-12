A Simple Way to Improve Your Investment Attitude

A major part of success is managing your attitude and emotions, and investing is no different. If you are a…

A major part of success is managing your attitude and emotions, and investing is no different.

If you are a perma-bear, and you always expect the sky to fall, you will experience bad performance. Multiple studies have shown that missing just the top 10 days of the market can result in extreme underperformance.

So how can you avoid a negative investment attitude?

In a nutshell, any time you find yourself saying “I have to,” change the phrasing to “I get to.”

This change might sound ridiculously simple at first, but the effect is impactful — especially over the long term.

Following are some examples where reframing ideas in your financial life can really pay off:

“I have to invest” versus “I get to invest.” During down times in the stock market, some investors feel very nervous. They know the right thing to do is maintain their plan — but with so many negative headlines it is hard not to panic.

Instead, reframe your mindset.

As an investor, you are fortunate. You have the financial ability to dedicate to saving and investing in your future. And, during downturns you may even have the opportunity to buy at a discount.

“I have to stop impulse buying online” versus “I get to put my money toward things I care about.” Rather than feeling guilty, find a way to be more intentional.

When you feel tempted to make an impulse buy, think: Is this worth taking away money away from other things I want more (such as saving, or spending on other areas)?

For online spending in particular, it can help to put items in your cart and then leave it aside for 24 hours to make sure you really want the item. If you still want it, that’s completely fine — at least you have had the time to confirm that it is really something you want or need.

“I have to be better about budgeting” versus “I get to decide where my money goes.” Creating a budget is a wonderful way to tell your money where to go (rather than wondering where it went), but many people have bad associations with the practice.

They feel guilty when they deviate from the plan, and then give up, convinced they are bad with money. But when you make the slight shift from “I have to stop spending on X” to “I get to put money toward Y,” you may start feeling differently about your budget.

Incorporate rewards into your budget as well. If your only feedback from the budget is punitive, it’s unlikely you will stick with it. Pick a reward which doesn’t have a negative effect on your other financial goals, like setting aside “fun money” to spend without guilt, or keeping the excess when you find a way to trim your expenses.

“I have to save in my 401(k)” versus “I get to reduce my taxable income, and save money at the same time.” When you save money in your 401(k), you are getting two amazing benefits — reducing your tax liability, and benefiting from the power of tax-deferred compound interest on your investments.

You get to defer that tax for decades until withdrawal, and your money gets to grow and compound uninterrupted.

If your company matches any portion of your retirement savings, in effect, you get to benefit from an immediate return on your investment.

“I have to save more for my kid’s college expenses” versus “I get to create opportunity for my children, save effectively, and enjoy tax benefits.” The cost of college only gets higher every year and can feel quite overwhelming.

But using a 529 plan provides several benefits that make this goal more achievable. Most states offer a 529 plan with cost-effective and easy investment selections, and some states offer a tax deduction to residents for using their plan.

The satisfaction and peace of mind from knowing that your kids can attend a college which might have otherwise been financially prohibitive is a huge incentive, too.

