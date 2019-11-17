A Country’s Central Bank May issue Its Own Digital Currency in 5 Years, Report Says

With technological advancements, mobile payments and the advent of digital money, governments are looking at ways of adjusting to people…

With technological advancements, mobile payments and the advent of digital money, governments are looking at ways of adjusting to people increasingly going cashless. A recent report shows that a number of central banks around the world are considering developing and issuing a form of digital currency within the next five years.

“Central banks are responding to the reality that digital currencies, either privately or publicly issued, will be an unavoidable part of the global monetary system,” authors of the report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum and IBM say.

The report, based on research this past summer involving 23 leading central banks, states that a digital currency may come from the central banks of leading rich and developing countries and could complement or even replace coins and bills.

“This may relate to improving the overall effectiveness and resilience of a national payments system by reducing the prevalence of cash,” say the authors of the report, published in late October.

The benefits of a national digital currency may include greater financial inclusion, a diminishing of the dark economy and less financial crime. In addition, it could allow remittances from migrant workers to be transmitted across borders more efficiently.

Several countries have already experimented with forms of digital currency. In 2017, Uruguay launched the e-peso as a pilot project, making the digital currency available to the public as a complement to cash. The pilot ended in April 2018 and since then, the country’s central bank has been considering whether a digital currency can be implemented and what impact it would have on the national monetary system.

In Sweden, a developed country that has seen a decline in cash use, monetary officials began experimenting with e-krona, a digital equivalent of cash. The central bank in April asked Parliament to review the role and importance of central bank money in the Swedish economy, and the measures taken by the Swedes also called for more developments at a European Union level.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas also announced ” Project Sand Dollar” in March of this year. This program consisted of a CBDC built on blockchain technology that aimed to make the financial system more efficient.

[MORE: Tel Aviv Tests Digital Currency to Help Local Economy]

“The CBDC would be available for use across all payments platforms and within the existing or proposed wallets of private services providers and financial institutions,” according to the OMFIF and IBM report. “The central bank is expected to eventually play a diminished role in providing front-end solutions and focus on maintaining the digital ledger for the currency.”

And in Cambodia, a country where only about 20% of the population has a bank account or a mobile money account, the national bank began experimenting with blockchain technology to upgrade its payments infrastructure in July 2019. In addition, the central banks of Cambodia and Thailand have an agreement signed to create a quick-response payment system that facilitates cross-border exchanges to local currencies.

Though many such initiatives rely on technological advancements, experts agree that policy will be the main driver of a transition toward digital currencies, while technology such as blockchain will be simply a means to an end.

“It remains unclear whether blockchain technology or its analogues are the best route forward for digital currency implementation, and central banks by and large are technology agnostic,” say the authors of the OMFIF-IBM report. “Ideally, they will settle on their precise policy objectives and then find the most appropriate technological solution, rather than be wedded to a specific technology beforehand.”

The report comes as an increasing number of applications and devices today support mobile payments, including in emerging economies that lack traditional banking infrastructure. Recent years also have brought more options for payment, from cryptocurrencies to financial technology companies that offer banking services. Facebook announced plans to push its own digital currency, Libra, while central banks have been experimenting with the idea of their own central bank digital currency — a digital asset issued for payment and settlement in retail or wholesale transactions.

More from U.S. News

Tel Aviv Tests Digital Currency to Help Local Economy

Blockchain Technology Offers Hope and Hype for Industries Around the World

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

A Country’s Central Bank May issue Its Own Digital Currency in 5 Years, Report Says originally appeared on usnews.com