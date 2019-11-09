9 Year-End Tax Tips for Investors

Don’t delay. These tax-saving strategies are available only until Dec. 31. The end of the year is designed for mass…

Don’t delay. These tax-saving strategies are available only until Dec. 31.

The end of the year is designed for mass spending. From Black Friday sales that start earlier every year to holiday parties and New Year’s celebrations, November and December can feel like one long spend-fest. But they can also be key tax saving months for savvy investors. “A good CPA will tell you the money is in November and December,” says Larry Steinberg, a tax-focused investment adviser with Claraphi Advisory Network, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and CIO of Financial Architects. But you have to act fast: “If you wait until April you really limit what you can accomplish,” he says. So don’t delay, these nine tax-saving strategies are available for a limited time only.

Harvest losses and investment expenses.

Tax-loss harvesting has become a popular tax saving strategy among investors, and one often employed by financial advisors. You can deduct up to $3,000 per year in capital losses from your ordinary income and carry over the rest to future years. Note that investments “sold at a loss cannot be repurchased within 30 days before or after the sale of a substantially identical security sold,” says Timothy P. Speiss, co-chairman of Personal Wealth Advisors Practice at EisnerAmper. Doing so would result in a wash sale and your loss being disallowed. Also, “if you borrowed monies in 2019 to purchase taxable investments, you may be able to deduct the related interest against taxable investment income,” he says. “Otherwise, investment expenses incurred by non-professional investors have been eliminated as tax deductions by the 2017 Tax Act.”

Make a qualified charitable distribution.

If you are of required minimum distribution age (i.e. 70.5 or older) and need to take distributions from a traditional IRA, these will count toward your taxable income — unless you donate them to charity. RMD distributions up to $100,000 that are made directly to a qualifying charity are excluded from your income and thus aren’t subject to income tax, says Suzanne Shier, wealth planning practice executive and chief tax strategist for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “An exclusion from income can be a better tax result than a deduction from income because there are a number of taxes, deductions and benefits that are increased, limited or are more expensive the higher your adjusted gross income or modified adjusted gross income is,” she says.

Bunch deductions if you don’t normally itemize.

While the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 has limited many deductions, it did nearly double the standard deduction to $24,400 for married couples and $12,200 for single filers in 2019. If you typically take the standard deduction but would like to take advantage of other tax strategies, one strategy is to bunch deductions when possible, says Jeffery T. Craig, senior vice president and senior wealth advisor at The Colony Group. For instance, you might “bunch two years of charitable contributions into the same year in an effort to itemize every other year. Setting up a charitable gift fund is excellent for this purpose as the tax benefit is immediate, but donations can be spread over time.” You may even want to bunch controllable medical expenses, such as prescription drugs, eyeglasses, dental work, or certain elective surgery, into the same year, he adds.

Donate appreciated stock.

If you do itemize your deductions, making charitable contributions can be a great tax-saving strategy. “You can benefit even further by contributing appreciated stock that you’ve held for more than a year to charity,” Craig says. In this case, “you not only get a deduction for the fair market value of the stock, but you also avoid the capital gain income that you would have realized had you sold the stock.” And if your appreciated stock is one you are loathe to part with, you can always repurchase it later — over 30 days later to avoid a wash-sale. This would reset your cost basis to the higher price and “reduce future capital gains tax if the stock continues to increase in value,” he says. Just “don’t donate a stock with an unrealized loss. You can benefit more by selling it and donating the cash,” thanks to the $3,000 tax-loss harvesting rule.

Use donor advised funds to time your donations.

You can even take a charitable deduction this year without making a charitable donation until future years through a donor advised fund. “A gift to a donor advised fund will qualify for an income tax deduction in the year of the gift and distributions to charity may be made in later tax years,” Shier says. “Larger gifts may be made to a donor advised fund to raise deductions above the level of the standard deduction and deductions may then be itemized.” If you donate appreciated securities to a donor advised fund, you “qualify for a full market value deduction with no capital gain tax.”

Contribute to a 529 plan.

If you’d prefer to give a little closer to home, contributing to a loved one’s 529 plan is another great tax saving strategy. “You can make an annual non-taxable gift of up to $15,000 ($30,000 for married couples) to any person as a way to reduce your taxable estate,” Craig says. “You may even be able to give up to five years’ worth of gifts in one year, which can amount to $150,000 from a married couple.” And “with the cost of education increasing at a torrid pace, a gift to the 529 plan of a friend or relative can really make a difference,” he says. “In addition, you can generally pay medical expenses or tuition directly on someone’s behalf without limitations.”

Maximize pre-tax retirement contributions.

One of the easiest ways investors can reduce taxable income is by maximizing your pre-tax retirement contributions. Contributions to a 401(k) must be made by Dec. 31, but you can make prior year contributions to a traditional IRA all the way until April 15 of the next year. “Retirement plan contributions can be especially worthwhile for self-employed taxpayers,” Craig says. “Contribution limits vary by plan type, but if you have enough profit to take advantage of it, you may be able to contribute as much as $56,000 in 2019, or $62,000 if you’re 50 or older.” Note that solo 401(k) contributions can also be made up until the tax filing deadline but the plan must be established by Dec. 31.

Take a qualified business income if you run your own business.

Self-employed individuals and those who are owners or partners in a business may have another tax-saving strategy available to them: a section 199A deduction, also known as the qualified business income deduction. The IRS allows you to deduct 20% of qualified business income from a domestic business operated as a sole proprietorship, partnership, S corporation, trust or estate. However, “there are strict income limitations that apply to service businesses, and they apply at the taxpayer level, not at the business level,” Steinberg says. “Two equal partners in a business could see one qualify and the other not based on other income such as that from a spouse or investments, so you should check with your CPA to see if those limitations apply to you.”

Reinvest capital gains in a qualified opportunity zone.

If, even after the above tax-saving strategies, you still find yourself facing significant capital gains, short- or long-term, in 2019, consider reinvesting the gains in a qualified opportunity zone (QOZ), Craig says. A QOZ “allows you to defer the taxes on the gain until 2026. If you are at all worried about the stock market next year, you could sell now to lock in the gains and use the QOZ to defer the taxes.” To make this strategy worthwhile in the long run, the underlying investment needs to perform, he says. “So investors should do their due diligence on the investment and also bring their CPA into the loop to verify you qualify.” Assuming you do qualify, the investment in a QOZ must be made before Dec. 31, making it another compelling reason to act now and not wait to take advantage of 2019 tax benefits before year-end.

