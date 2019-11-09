9 Sin Stocks for Income Investors to Buy

Less risk for income investors. For investors looking to generate regular dividend payments, a focus on day-to-day indulgences and petty…

For investors looking to generate regular dividend payments, a focus on day-to-day indulgences and petty vices can be a powerful way to provide long-term income from their portfolio. Though the unpleasant name may imply something nasty, sin stocks are actually the kind of stocks all investors should make a habit of owning. These companies deal in things like alcohol, sugary sweets and tobacco, substances that may not be the healthiest but many Americans simply do not want to go without. Many consumers enjoy these products to help make life a little more bearable. That makes them great low-risk holdings for investors — and a must-own asset class for dividend investors. Here are nine good examples.

Altria Group (ticker: MO)

The $90 billion tobacco giant Altria is behind some of the biggest brands in North America, including its flagship Marlboro cigarettes, Black & Mild cigars and smokeless tobacco products including Copenhagen and Skoal. The links from tobacco to cancer and other maladies are well known. However, many people smoke tobacco regularly despite the obvious health risks. MO stock admittedly hasn’t seen much in the way of revenue growth, but the regular sales to loyal customers means consistent profits and generous dividends.

Current yield: 7%

British American Tobacco (BTI)

The next biggest player in the U.S. marketplace would be British American Tobacco, with its flagship brands Newport and Camel, among others. The story is the same as MO, with flatlining revenue but reliably profitable operations that support generous dividends. It’s also worth noting that sin stocks like these tobacco companies may not be the most virtuous, but can rely on regular revenues regardless of the broader stock market.

Current yield: 7.3%

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Perhaps not as addictive as nicotine, the buzz from the caffeine and calories in a Coke make this soft drink a habit in many households around the world. And Coca-Cola’s huge suite of other products including Sprite and Fanta give it a truly amazing reach, supporting a market cap north of $220 billion. KO moved to diversify its product line into juices and other more healthful offerings, but considering the company owns close to half of the global carbonated beverage market this is still a play on sugary sodas above other products. That may not be incredibly healthy, but it does provide for incredibly reliable dividends given the popularity of Coke and its related brands.

Current yield: 3%

Flowers Foods (FLO)

Providing a sugar rush of a different kind, Flowers Foods produces and markets bakery products in the U.S. including Tastykake, Mrs. Freshley’s and Sara Lee goodies. Chances are that you’ve seen these sweet indulgences at the grocery store or a convenience store near you, as FLO has built a huge distribution network run out of 39 regional bakeries. Sure, Butterscotch Krimpets and Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes are terrible for your waistline. But everyone deserves a treat now and again, right? With unmatched scales, big brands and loyal customers, Flowers Foods enjoys consistent profits and pays consistent dividends as a result.

Current yield: 3.5%

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Some may not remember, but packaged foods giant Kraft spun off Mondelez in 2012 thanks to management’s view that the largely domestic grocery store footprint of staples like Kraft Mac and Cheese and Oscar Mayer hot dogs was at odds with the more global and scattered marketplace for its growing snack foods business. Hence, the company rolled its brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Ritz into a more focused spinoff. The result is a play more on impulse buys and less-than-healthy snacks, but one that has mercifully been insulated from some of the drama at its old parent Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) that has lost about half of its value in the last two years.

Current yield: 2.2%

Hershey Co. (HSY)

Hershey is another purveyor of high-calorie goodies that may not be a great daily habit but is a reliable indulgence that regularly finds its way into cupboards — and tummies. From its flagship milk chocolate bars to Reese’s peanut butter cups to Twizzlers licorice, you don’t have to be trick-or-treating to find someone snacking on a Hershey product. With reliable revenue and a rich history that dates back more than 100 years, Hershey is sure to remain a go-to investment for the long term as well as a go-to brand for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Current yield: 2.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP)

With megabeers Molson and Coors in its name and a clever ticker symbol, it’s obvious that this stock is in the beer game. But investors may not know how deep the lineup of brands is, including Blue Moon, Miller and Milwaukee’s Best along with smaller niche brands like Leinenkugel’s as well as Strongbow hard cider. Like sodas, alcoholic beverages aren’t the best drink option for your health. However, with a tremendous reach and big loyalty among beer drinkers, TAP is a go-to investment that should keep providing healthy dividends for your portfolio.

Current yield: 4.3%

Ambev (ABEV)

Even bigger than Molson Coors is South American brewery Ambev, which boasts a $65 billion market capitalization and key partnerships with big Western brands to distribute their products in the region. These include beers you know already, including Budweiser and Corona. This is a win-win, allowing these beers to tap into Latin America and allowing ABEV stock to take a cut of the sales. Ambev has also been entering into distribution partnerships with soft drink companies, too, with PepsiCo (PEP) and Lipton Iced Tea increasingly part of its portfolio. That makes for a diversified revenue stream and an opportunity to tap into the growing middle class of South America via ABEV stock.

Current yield: 5.7%

Diageo (DEO)

International spirits giant Diageo provides alcoholic drinks of a different stripe through some of the most popular liquors on the planet including Johnnie Walker whiskey, Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum and Tanqueray gin. For those who think drinking isn’t going anywhere but worry large beer companies are increasingly getting passed over for microbrews, DEO is a good alternative. Many folks mix cocktails instead of enjoying a glass of suds, so this sin stock can avoid changing tastes in the beer market but tap into a similar vice.

Current yield: 2.6%

