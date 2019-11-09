9 ETFs to Cash in on Holiday Spending

Here’s how to invest in the holidays. Whether you are a Mrs. Santa who loves the act of annual gift-giving…

Whether you are a Mrs. Santa who loves the act of annual gift-giving or a Grinch who frowns upon the crass commercialism of it all, the hard reality of the calendar is that the holiday shopping season is upon us. And everywhere you look, there will be ads and sales and one-time offers competing for your dollars. For investors, there could be a benefit to focusing on this spending surge. Though metrics have dipped a bit lately, consumer confidence remains near all-time highs. So how can you easily play this broad trend this holiday season if you don’t want to buy individual stocks? Here are nine exchange-traded funds worth a look.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLY)

The largest dedicated consumer fund out there, XLY boasts net assets of more than $14 billion at present and averages more than 1.3 million shares traded on a given day. Comprised of about 60 stocks, the fund is a who’s who of American spending habits with big-name companies including Amazon.com (AMZN), Home Depot (HD) and McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) at the top of its list. The one drawback is that XLY is weighted toward these big holdings with about 50% of the portfolio in the top five positions alone. That leaves it open to more volatility based on the moves of a small group of consumer-dependent names.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Another popular offering, VCR has $3.3 billion in total assets. The makeup is a bit different, with a much deeper lineup of nearly 300 total components, but once again the assets are concentrated near the top of the list with the top 10 positions representing about half of the portfolio. Those include Amazon and Home Depot as well as Nike (NKE), Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) and other top brands. Though still not quite as diverse as other funds, it’s worth pointing out that these are in many ways the go-to names to play the American consumer — so perhaps the reliance on these stocks isn’t too off target.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

A slight twist on this theme is this iShares fund that doesn’t limit itself solely to U.S. stocks. Picks like Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and French luxury giant Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton (LVMHY) have important reach across American spending even if they happen to be foreign companies. The addition of these names in addition to the lineup of dominant domestic companies makes for a more comprehensive look at consumer opportunities. These days, companies in all geographies are competing for discretionary spending dollars here so RXI adds a level of global diversification across the consumer sector.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Another diversified way to invest in U.S. consumers is RCD, an equal-weight fund that doesn’t play favorites. The methodology is to skim off the 60 or so largest consumer plays in the S&P 500, much like some of the other funds in the space, but this Invesco fund differs in that it demands regular rebalancing to ensure one position isn’t worth significantly more or less than any other. If you’re wondering what consumer ETFs offer that you can’t get by picking a handful of big names like Amazon, RCD provides a good answer. In one single position, you can invest in large U.S. retailers, restaurants and even car companies — and without the risk of relying on individual stocks.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

Another considerably smaller consumer fund with just under $400 million in total assets, FXD showcases the unique benefits of exchange-traded products over individual stocks. In addition to being an equal-weight fund that offers a truly diversified approach to the U.S. consumer sector, FXD uses a unique selection system that looks beyond the big names. Specifically, this First Trust offering ranks large and mid-sized stocks by qualitative factors including share appreciation, sales growth and return on assets. Then it selects the top 100 — which right now includes streaming video hardware provider Roku (ROKU) and online car sales portal Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Another option for investors looking at a more sophisticated portfolio that isn’t reliant on the big names is this Invesco fund focused on technical indicators instead of fundamental metrics. That means stocks showing impressive performance based on metrics involving trading volume and share prices versus underlying metrics about profits and sales. That notion is what puts the momentum in this momentum fund, biasing toward stocks like O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), which has jumped 25% in the last year compared to about 18% for the S&P 500, or Burlington Stores (BURL), which has jumped about 39% in the same period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

There are investors less interested in subsectors of the U.S. consumer economy that can often creep into broad-based funds, such as homebuilders or automakers. While technically tied to broad trends in spending and consumer confidence, most consumers don’t pick up new car on a whim. These are serious expenses, entered into with forethought and intent. Retail stocks, on the other hand, are more fundamentally tied to the discretionary characteristics that some investors seeking. That’s what XRT provides with a swath of companies including video game merchant GameStop Corp. (GME), big box brand Target Corp. (TGT) and drug store chain Rite Aid Corp. (RAD).

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

If you like the notion of getting closer to impulse buys and discretionary spending but you’re worried about the harsh environment for brick-and-mortar retailers, then consider this ProShares fund that has a similar focus except for digital merchants instead of those at the mall. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is a big part of the portfolio. But so are other big e-commerce stocks like eBay Inc. (EBAY) as well as smaller, niche players like pet portal Chewy (CHWY) and food delivery app GrubHub (GRUB).

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)

Some investors may be unimpressed by the stocks in any of the prior funds, since they are largely mature merchants that have made a name for themselves. What about the fashionable apparel stock or the up-and-coming website that is really connecting with consumer and seeing the biggest growth? That’s where PSCD comes in. This Invesco fund has a quirky array of smaller stocks tied to consumers, including footwear brand Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD), which manufactures several items like windows, gutters and closet shelving.

