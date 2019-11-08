8 Services Stocks That Pay Dividends of 5% or More

A part of the economy that pays. A crucial but important segment of the global economy is the service industry.…

A crucial but important segment of the global economy is the service industry. Though high-tech firms sometimes attract the most attention or traditional manufacturers are easier to understand because they make tangible products, it is true that servicing businesses, customers and even the government can be incredibly lucrative for a company. Best of all, as you surely know from paying your bills each month, some services are regular expenses built into annual budgets. This provides certainty these companies use to pay reliable dividends. If you’re looking for service stocks that pay you back, check out these eight companies offering yields that are currently more than 5% annually based on the last 12 months of distributions.

Outfront Media (ticker: OUT)

Outfront is structured as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, but leverages its real estate portfolio as advertising inventory. This includes billboards, plus space on public transportation assets like shelters by the roadside or even on the side of buses. Advertising is a service that is a necessity for many small businesses or for enterprises like sports or entertainment venues that have a constant appetite for customers based on their changing schedules. It’s not a glamourous business, to be sure, but OUT’s services see reliable interest — adding up to reliable and generous dividends.

Current yield: 5.7%

SFL Corp. (SFL)

SFL is a very different service stock, but shares the feature of a loyal group of clients that have a persistent need. SFL operates shipping services for the offshore energy industry, including oil transportation and chemical transportation to and from drilling rigs as well as between offshore support vessels and even onshore to end-users. SLF operates a fleet of 90 vessels that include tankers and container vessels, servicing the offshore oil industry. It’s much cheaper up front for energy firms to contract for these services with firms like SFL. This means there is regular demand for the services that SFL offers and income to pay shareholders.

Current yield: 9.8%

Triton International Ltd. (TRTN)

Triton is another transportation-focused service stock, specializing in leasing intermodal assets. These are elements of the supply chain that link up trains to ships or railcars to container trucks. This is a vital part of any transportation network, since a global industry requires multiple modes of transportation to reach end-users, and creates a lucrative niche for Triton to fill. The company’s operations include leasing dry bulk containers, refrigerated units, tanker containers and even the chassis used for the transportation of third-party intermodal shipping containers. This is the perfect example of a behind-the-scenes service stock that may not be an obvious income play but has a strong business model that lays the foundation for consistent dividends.

Current yield: 5.5%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)

Newtek specializes in financing and support services for small businesses. This makes it a true service stock instead of just a bank, with the first step being debt or equity investments in smaller enterprises but the ongoing relationship including consulting services, electronic payment processing services, e-commerce and website solutions, server hosting and a range of other offerings. There are plenty of firms out there happy to offer up a loan and then demand favorable repayment terms. NEWT is a service provider that it looks at structural ways to help businesses run and its income is reflected with a big-time dividend yield.

Current yield: 8.5%

Cato Corp. (CATO)

Cato operates as a specialty retailer primarily in the southeastern United States with some 1,300 stores in 31 states, as well as through e-commerce portals under the Cato nameplate and the It’s Fashion brands. Brick-and-mortar retail has struggled in 2019, and CATO shares are off significantly from levels five years ago. However, shares have stabilized and the dividend actually got a modest increase back in 2016 — proving that while there may not be much in the way of revenue growth for this service stock, there is ample income potential.

Current yield: 7.2%

Cedar Fair (FUN)

Regional amusement park operator Cedar Fair owns Ohio roller coaster capital Cedar Point as well as Carowinds in North Carolina, King’s Dominion in Virginia and Dorney Park in Pennsylvania. These have a loyal following in their communities, particularly for those families who don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a trip to Orlando. The business is seasonal based on summer travel trends, however, this well-run operation supports consistent and growing dividends. Payouts were increased yet again at the end of 2018, adding to an already impressive yield, and indicating another bump may be on the way this year.

Current yield: 6.6%

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC)

Perhaps the most specialized of the service stocks on this list, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that include energy storage terminals as well as fleet services to the airline industry. You probably don’t think much about who delivers the fuel to the planes you board, who sprays the de-icer in bad weather and who owns the hangars where idle planes park. But MIC has thought long and hard about these services, and has become a dominant player in aircraft and airport services. This niche is a lucrative one, too, supporting generous dividends to shareholders.

Current yield: 9.8%

Extended Stay America (STAY)

A kind of hybrid between hotels and apartments, Extended Stay America properties are exactly what they sound like: longer-term housing options for folks looking to stay for more than just a few days. Its units include fully equipped kitchens and pet-friendly policies that allow customer to really settle in rather than live out of a suitcase for a quick business trip or a weekend holiday. This is a slightly different service than your typical hotel chain, and STAY has found a great specialization that has helped it stand out in the marketplace. With more than 600 hotels and high occupancy rates, the company also has found a way to pass on a share of those room rentals to shareholders via generous dividends.

Current yield: 6.4%

