We live in a high-tech and highly mobile world, and millennials know this better than most. If you’re a millennial, chances are you’re reading this on your smartphone or tablet. And if you aren’t, another millennial reader elsewhere probably is. We don’t just want to be online; we want to be online on the go. And we want to invest on our phones. But millennial investors also face challenges, such as how to invest small balances and not pay fees that are higher than the returns their savings can generate. These eight micro-investing apps recognize those needs and are aimed at helping millennials invest with little money.

Acorns: Best for investing with little money.

Acorns tries to overcome the savings and investing hurdles millennials face. Once linked to your credit or debit card or PayPal account, Acorns rounds up purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the difference in one of five diversified exchange-traded fund portfolios. You can also set up automatic investments from your bank account. The Found Money feature earns cash back at participating companies like Airbnb and Macy’s (ticker: M). Fees start at $1 per month, which sound minimal, but for small investors, these “fees could be comparatively large,” warns Jackie Shroyer, a senior analyst at Corporate Insight.

Fees: $1, $2 or $3 depending on account type

Account minimum: None ($5 to start investing)

Stash: Best for beginners.

Starting at $5, Stash users can invest in fractional shares of more than 60 curated exchange-traded funds and more than 200 individual stocks. The micro-investing app gives common ETFs thematic names to “make it intuitive for investors to know what types of companies they’re investing in,” Shroyer says. For example, the Clean & Green is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) and the All That Glitters fund is the GLTR precious metals fund by another name. Users can also buy whole or fractional shares of familiar big-name companies like Amazon.com (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Tesla (TSLA). But the real reason Stash is the best investment app for beginners is its educational platform. A “How to Invest, The Stash Way” guide plus a Stash Learn site of articles and podcasts make this app a great one to learn with, although the above-average fees may make it one to learn from and then move on from.

Fees: $1, $3 or $9 depending on account type

Account minimum: $5

Robinhood: Best for low cost.

The big draw for Robinhood is zero-commission trading for U.S.-listed securities and options, which used to be a bigger draw before other companies followed suit. Except for a minimal charge from regulators for all sell orders, there’s no fee to open or maintain an account or buy any of the more than 5,000 stocks and ETFs offered. Unlike the previous two micro-investment apps, Robinhood lets you trade full shares of stocks. Its streamlined interface emphasizes research and learning by doing. “It’s also one of the only established brokerages to offer crypto trading,” which is in high demand among millennial investors, Shroyer says.

Fees: None

Account minimum: None

TD Ameritrade: Best app for investor education.

TD Ameritrade’s (AMTD) investment app has one of the most robust research offerings on offer. With everything from stock market research to data on individual companies and stocks and even a suite of educational videos on investing strategies all available from within the app, it’s enough to sustain even the most information-hungry investor. And when you feel sufficiently educated, you can trade a wide selection of stocks, ETFs and options commission-free, monitor your investments or set up price alerts through the app.

Fees: None

Account minimum: None

E-Trade: Best for investment selection.

For the widest investment selection on a mobile investing app, look to E-Trade (ETFC). In addition to the usual suspects of stocks, ETFs and options, E-Trade’s mobile app gives investors access to mutual funds and futures. It also lets you execute multi-leg options strategies. Like the TD app, E-Trade’s provides a robust selection of research and market news, and you can even stream Bloomberg TV through the app. You can set up watch lists and alerts and view real-time quotes. The investment app is available for Android and iOS, including the Apple (AAPL) watch.

Fees: None

Account minimum: None

Wealthsimple: Best for socially responsible investing.

Wealthsimple is another robo advisor with a highly-rated investment app component. While the fee for investing in one of their custom-built socially responsible investing (SRI) portfolios is higher than other robo advisors (as are the fees associated with the underlying SRI funds it uses, which is standard for SRI funds), the robo advisor makes up for it with outperformance. According to BackendBenchmarking’s most recent Robo Report, Wealthsimple’s SRI portfolio outperformed its non-SRI portfolio by over 2% in the trailing one-year period as of October 2019. It also outperformed all the other robo advisor SRI portfolios measured in the report. This may be because Wealthsimple’s SRI portfolio screens ETFs for performance as well as six environmental and social impact metrics, including carbon, gender diversity and affordable housing.

Account minimum: None

Fees: 0.5% (0.4% for balances over $100,000)

Twine: Best for couples to invest together.

Backed by insurer John Hancock, Twine allows couples to save and invest jointly. Millennial couples are living together before marriage and marrying later, so for them managing finances is a challenge, writes Twine’s former CEO Uri Pomerantz in an email. Twine aims to simplify that. Couples define a goal and save toward it in a joint account. You can have short- or long-term goals, from a vacation or wedding fund to retirement savings. You contribute separately but track contributions and progress together. Funds can be saved in cash or invested in ETFs. The cash account is free, but investment accounts cost 0.6 percent annually, with the fee charged monthly.

Fees: 0.6% to invest

Account minimum: $100 to invest

Wealthfront: Best for automated investing.

Wealthfront shines for more than just its investment app thanks to its goal-based investing platform that makes it easy to start and continue investing. It builds a portfolio for you using low cost index funds centered around your risk tolerance. While the funds are cheap and trades are free, you will have to pay an additional 0.25% per year for their management — which includes tax loss harvesting and rebalancing. In addition to being one of the best robo advisors of 2019, Wealthfront’s investment app scores top marks from both Android and iOS users for its ease of use and long-term planning features that help you stay on track for your investment goals. That said, it’s $500 minimum puts it on the larger end of the micro-investing scale.

Account minimum: $500

Fees: 0.25% per year

Update 11/07/19: This article was published on a previous date and has been updated with new information.