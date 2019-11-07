7 Ways to Invest in a Bear Market

Bear markets can make investors uneasy. Prepping for a bull market to transition into a slower growth market helps investors…

Prepping for a bull market to transition into a slower growth market helps investors avoid volatility and additional risk. Whether a bear market is imminent, the stock market has reacted to a slowdown in growth and the continual trade war with China. Creating a strategy now on how to invest in a bear market will avoid any surprises and lower returns, especially for investors who are near retirement. “The markets recently have been choppy, seemingly confused over what’s next,” says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business. Here are seven ways to prepare for a bear market.

Invest in ultra-short-term bond ETFs.

Investors concerned that a bear market could occur soon should focus on exchange-traded funds that invest in high-quality, low-interest-rate sensitive bonds, says Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, a New York financial research company. ETFs such as index-based iShares Short Treasury Bond (ticker: SHV) or actively managed JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income (JPST) are “cheap examples that investors can park their assets in to wait out the market sell-off,” he says. “These funds earn a modest yield and keep investors liquid so they can put their money back to work when the bear market ends.” Turning to short-term bonds is a better strategy since long-term bond ETFs incur a greater risk of higher interest rates.

Invest in value stocks.

Instead of investing in growth stocks, investors should rebalance their portfolios and focus on value stocks. As economic growth globally slows down, it is possible that both real and nominal interest rates will rise in the near to intermediate term, pressuring valuations as the era of quantitative easing and fiscal austerity comes to an end, Gunzberg says. Value stocks will perform better since valuations of those companies appear “relatively attractive and earnings growth should broaden out to some of the more value-oriented sectors in the intermediate term,” she says.

Add international stocks.

Investors can prepare for a bull market by looking for opportunities in some of the most weakened areas of the market such as international equities, Gunzberg says. The outperformance of U.S. stocks during the past decade is unlikely to continue as “potentially rising real rates challenge multiples and China’s stimulus attracts inflows of capital,” she says. Emerging markets and Europe are likely buoyed by China’s growth while productivity enhancements in Japan likely drive return on equity growth. “This may cause rest of world growth to outstrip the U.S., favoring international equities,” Gunzberg says. “China is growing as an export market for European manufacturers, raising the likelihood Europe rebounds with China.”

Avoid timing the market.

Attempting to time the market rarely is an effective strategy and can be costly to investors. While dips in the market can create fear, market volatility is part of the normal ebbs and flows of the market, says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial, a New York brokerage. “The onset of a bear market is unpredictable,” he says. “These drops can certainly be scary and can cause investors to flee for the exits but timing the market is a fool’s errand.” Instead of avoiding the market, investors should use their risk tolerance and time horizon as a guide since a well-balanced portfolio can typically weather the storm of a market downturn, Loewengart says. “The best course of action is typically to ride through the storm not to get out of the boat,” he says.

Keep dollar-cost averaging.

Predicting when the bear market will occur is difficult but staying invested lowers the amount of risk. Employing a dollar-cost averaging strategy can take “some of the stings out of a bear market slump and actually take advantage of undervalued investments,” Loewengart says. This strategy works by automatically investing the same amount at regular intervals of either weekly or monthly regardless of the price of the mutual fund, stock or ETF. “More shares are purchased when prices are low and fewer when they’re high,” he says. “This eliminates the tendency for investors to hesitate on the sidelines.” While dollar-cost averaging helps to mitigate many market risks, there is not a silver bullet approach to investing.

Rebalance your portfolio.

Some sectors typically perform better during a bear market. Balancing your portfolio with a defensive lineup of funds could help during a rocky market, Loewengart says. The consumer staples, energy and utility sectors tend to suffer less of a negative impact due to the consistent nature of those businesses. “These sectors can serve as a ballast to your portfolio but keep in mind their returns may not be as high when compared to say the tech sector in a bull market,” he says. The best way to navigate a bear market is to plan now, says Ron McCoy, CEO of Freedom Capital Advisors. “Don’t wait till the bear is knocking on the door to get ready,” he says. “Take an inventory of what you own and make sure you are comfortable with their longer-term outlook.”

Add fixed-income assets.

Depending on how much volatility you are willing to take on, adding fixed income such as bonds and Treasurys can lower the amount of risk in a retirement portfolio. Government and corporate bonds provide income, which is often a higher priority in a bear market. Fixed-income securities can serve as a ballast since they tend to have a lower correlation to stocks. The addition of assets that do not decline or rise with the stock market could increase returns.” Treasurys can act as a haven asset and a likely beneficiary of monetary stimulus that could take place preceding and during a recession,” Loewengart says.

