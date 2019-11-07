7 of the Best Brokerages for Handling Cash Reserves

Investors should know what their money earns. Cash that remains in your brokerage account after buying and selling stocks, exchange-traded…

Investors should know what their money earns.

Cash that remains in your brokerage account after buying and selling stocks, exchange-traded funds or mutual funds is typically moved into a sweep account. Recent price wars that eliminated fees also increased the varied interest rates in these accounts. “Many investors tend to keep cash in their brokerage accounts between trades so that the money is readily available should they want to make a trade,” says Daren Blonski, managing principal of Sonoma Wealth Advisors. “If you are the type of investor that likes to hold large chunks of cash in your brokerage account, then paying attention to the interest rates in the sweep account could be important.” These seven brokerages are leaders in paying interest on your cash reserves.

Interactive Brokers

Investors who keep more money in the account are likely to receive higher interest. Interactive Brokers pays clients high rates on idle cash in their brokerage accounts automatically, says Steve Sanders, executive vice president of marketing and new product development. “There is no need to move money from account to account,” he says. Interactive Brokers pays about 1.05% interest for idle cash in IBKR Pro accounts that have a net asset value of $100,000 or more and 0.05% interest for idle cash in other accounts. The interest Interactive Brokers pays is based on the federal funds benchmark rate less 0.5% for IBKR Pro and less 1.5% for commission-free IBKR Lite.

Robinhood

Robinhood, a Menlo Park, California-based stock trading app, pays 1.8% annual percentage yield on any amount of uninvested cash. There is no minimum balance required to earn the interest rate. Robinhood was founded five years ago and now has $860 million in venture capital funding and more than 6 million users. Changing brokerages is “actually very easy to do in our digital world,” says Ali Hashemian, president of Kinetic Financial in Los Angeles. “Usually this can be done online or by filling out some simple paperwork. If this is done properly, this can be accomplished with very little or no taxable consequences.”

Fidelity

Fidelity, the Boston-based retirement provider, raised interest rates in its sweep accounts in August. Current investors receive 0.82% for all balances with no minimum amount required. For new investors, Fidelity automatically allocates uninvested cash for its brokerage and retirement accounts into the Fidelity Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX), earning about 1.41%. Current investors can opt to allocate their sweep account into the SPAXX for the higher interest rate. Money market funds are not guaranteed by the FDIC unlike balances in checking and savings accounts. “While zero dollar commissions have grabbed all the headlines lately, investors shouldn’t ignore the rates being paid on their idle cash, which can have a big effect on their wallet,” says Robert Beauregard, a Fidelity spokesman.

TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade, a New York brokerage firm which offers both trading and individual retirement accounts, pays only a nominal amount in interest. For accounts holding more than $1 million in cash, TD Ameritrade pays 0.25%. Investors who keep less than $200,000 in cash earn 0.01%. Brokerages rates for cash are generally not competitive to online bank rates, Blonski says. “The individual investor is typically better off keeping large cash positions that they want to keep in true cash to be liquid in a high paying banking account,” he says. Brokerages often do not offer higher rates as an incentive because it’s not usually the driving force for investors. “Typically you see interest rate wars for cash in the pure banking channel,” Blonski says.

E-Trade

E-Trade, a New York brokerage, offers various interest rates for its sweep accounts. The brokerage pays 0.01% to 0.25% for its cash balance program, non-retirement brokerage accounts and international accounts. Investors who have a balance of $250,000 or more only in the sweep account earn 0.01% in E-Trade’s retirement accounts while a balance of $1 million or more earns 0.25%. The same interest rates are offered in its cash balance program. E-Trade also provides the option to invest money into the JPMorgan US Government Money Market Fund, Capital Class (OGVXX), a money market mutual fund for its managed accounts. The seven-day yield varies, but currently is about 1.58%.

Charles Schwab

San Francisco-based brokerage Charles Schwab pays a slightly better interest rate for the idle cash sitting in your trading or retirement account. The brokerage pays 0.06% to 0.30%, depending on the balance in the account. As of Nov. 4, the APY for balances under $1 million is 0.06% while balances over $1 million is 0.30%. “Right now it might not seem like there is a material difference in interest rates offered by various brokerages,” Hashemian says. “However, in a higher interest rate environment, the spread in rates between one brokerage and another can be substantial, especially on a large sum of money.”

Ally Invest

Several banks also offer brokerage accounts. Ally Invest, a division of Ally Bank, a Sandy, Utah-based bank, pays no interest on its cash balances and only a nominal fee of 0.1% on uninvested cash balances in its interest-bearing FDIC-insured cash sweep program. Ally Bank does pay a high yield of 1.7% through its online savings account with no minimum amount required. Ally Bank acquired TradeKing Group in 2016 and launched it later as Ally Invest. “Most investors don’t know what sweep means when it shows up on their statement,” Blonski says. “Brokerages make a lot of money sweeping client cash into the brokerage’s bank account and paying minimal interest while loaning it out for higher rates,” he says.

