7 Financial Behavior Biases That Influence Investment Returns

Investors think they’re sensible, good investors and independent thinkers. But studies show that investors behave irrationally. Behavioral biases delineate investor mistakes that hurt returns and punish long-term wealth building. Research shows that despite robust investment market returns, investors rarely match stock and bond performance. A Dalbar study showed that between 1987 and 2016, the average investor earned 2.6% annually despite a 10.2% gain in U.S. stocks, a 6.3% uptick in government bonds and a 5.4% return in international equities. An OppenheimerFunds report claims that the major threat to the rate of return on investment is emotion and money lost to fear and greed. Discover how to earn high investment returns by sidestepping these return-harming behavioral biases.

Herding behavior

“We are hard-wired to look to others for the right way to behave,” says George L. Karris, senior vice president at Cetera Financial Group in San Diego. Investing based on social proof is an age-old practice. Robert Cialdini’s classic book, “Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion,” identifies social proof as one of the key drivers of human behavior, Karris says. The problem with herding is a lack of independent thought and evaluation. Investors who followed the herd into highly valued technology stocks in the late ’90s experienced great losses as the dot-com bubble burst. Today, investors who learn about their friends making a killing on bitcoin may follow the herd into this risky scheme.The remedy for herding is to understand an investment’s properties and valuation before clicking the buy button.

Overconfidence

“Overconfidence bias leads investors to overestimate their knowledge and ability while underestimating risk,” says Dejan Ilijevski, president of Sabela Capital Markets. The efficient market hypothesis, which the popular index fund investing strategy is based upon, states that stock prices reflect all market information and consistent outperformance of investment markets is impossible. To varying degrees, this theory has been proven, making it extremely difficult for investors to consistently beat market returns. Overconfident investors inaccurately attribute their positive investment picks to skill and their negative outcomes to bad luck, Ilijevski says. So overconfident investors who believe that their exceptional skill in market timing and stock selection will lead to consistent exceptional performance typically underperform the markets over the long term.

Myopic loss aversion

Loss aversion means that investors are more sensitive to losses than to gains. Myopic loss aversion is a hypersensitive version of loss aversion. As researched by Thaler, Tversky, Kahneman and Schwartz in their paper “The Effect of Myopia and Loss Aversion on Risk Taking: An Experimental Test,” myopic loss aversion occurs the more frequently investors check their investment performance. This is the phenomenon of increasing discomfort from investment losses, accompanying more frequent investment checking of prices, says Ryan Peckham, president at Rydar Equities in Midland, Texas. The oversensitivity to losses, furthered by excessive checking of asset prices, can cause investors to behave irrationally. It’s common for those experiencing loss or myopic loss aversion to sell after a market drop and realize losses that would have been erased had the investor held the assets and waited for prices to rebound.

Recency bias

People have short memories and recall recent events more clearly than those in the past. This phenomenon is also known as a recency bias, and its especially dangerous with investing. During a bull market, investors forget about prior market declines causing them to invest aggressively, without concern for future reversals. The same phenomenon occurs during recessions and market troughs. Investors tend to sell as market prices fall, fearing to buy back into the markets due to the belief that recent market drops will continue, says Raul Elizalde, chief investment officer at Path Financial in Sarasota, Florida. Dalbar research found that that the average investor lost 9.4% during 2018 while the S&P 500 dropped only 4.3%. The underperformance of individuals versus the markets is proven over many periods due in part to the belief that recent market performance will continue.The strategy to avoid recency bias is to understand the stock market’s history and invest for the long term.

Home market bias

The U.S. investor has more than 90% of his money invested domestically despite the home country representing only 40% of global capitalization. “On a more micro basis, we tend to invest in companies we know, even companies we work for. This results in our holdings being much more concentrated and less diversified,” says Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University. Despite recent outperformance of U.S. markets versus the world, there have been periods where the U.S. stock market has significantly underperformed international markets. Additionally, the U.S. is a mature market with many international economies growing more quickly and thus offering greater investment opportunities. By investing in faster-growing countries, investors can increase diversification, reduce volatility and potentially improve long-term investment returns.

Disposition effect

“There is little that investors hate worse than admitting they were wrong and taking a loss,” Johnson says. That’s why investors tend to hang on to losers and sell winners, the exact opposite of smart investment management. Initially coined the “disposition effect” by researchers Hersh Shefrin and Meir Statman in the ’80s, this behavioral bias reveals that investors feel good locking in gains prematurely and holding on to losses with the hope of getting even. Despite the tax code, which rewards investors with tax breaks for selling losers, investors tend to hang on to losing investments. This behavior illustrates that even small losses cause such strong negative emotions, that investors are hesitant to sell underperforming investments and realize the paper losses, Johnson says. Once again, investment education and insight are a way around this behavioral bias.

Present bias

Present bias began thousands of years ago when our ancestors lived for today because the future was extremely uncertain. This behavioral bias doesn’t serve us well today. It occurs when investors are more interested in the current shiny object and quick buck than taking a long-term view. Delaying gratification is difficult and present bias causes some folks to avoid investing in place of of current spending. It’s more fun to buy a new gadget or take a vacation today than it is to put several thousand dollars into a retirement account. This bias urges investors to overspend while not investing enough, leading to tens of thousands of future dollars lost to thoughtless spending today. The long-term consequences of present bias are dire and understanding the power of compounding returns can help overcome this deleterious behavior.

