7 Brokers That Offer Commission-Free Trading

The trend of zero dollar commission trading makes investing more accessible to more people, especially as account minimums disappear. It’s important to understand that when a broker offers zero dollar commission trading, it really just means their own fee for helping execute the trade. There might still be other fees involved. Remember, too, that exchange-traded funds come with expense ratios, and those fees are still charged, even if there isn’t a commission for buying or selling them. As with any investment, it’s important to understand what you’re getting into, understand the terms, and make sure you’re prepared for potential losses. If you’re looking for an online broker for your investment needs, here are seven that don’t charge trading fees.

Charles Schwab Corp. (ticker: SCHW)

A well-known discount broker that dropped its trading commission to zero earlier this year, Schwab’s free trading applies to ETFs and stocks. There is no account minimum, so opening an account and funding it is relatively easy. Schwab also offers a number of research tools and educational materials. On top of that, the broker has its automated investing platform, Intelligent Portfolios, for those who are interested in a robo advisor product. Schwab recently agreed to buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD), which will join the two largest publicly traded brokers.

Robinhood

When Robinhood first launched its service, offering the ability to trade stocks and ETFs without commissions, it made a bit of a splash. However, the company ended up leading the way, and other more established discount brokers have followed suit. There is no account minimum, and Robinhood is well-known for making it easy to trade stocks. Robinhood doesn’t have as many research tools available as some of the other online discount brokers, but for those who are looking for a great mobile app and an easy way to trade, it’s a decent choice.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers made its name as an options trading website. However, it’s possible to trade stocks and ETFs, as well as options, without paying a commission. There is no account minimum, so getting started is fairly simple. This broker offers an interesting range of tools designed to analyze your portfolio and options choices, including the ability to use “what-if” scenarios. On top of that, the index arbitrage meter is an interesting tool that can be used to determine whether futures prices on indexes are fair value.

E-Trade (ETFC)

How many remember the E-Trade baby and those clever commercials? Well, E-Trade has gone from being one of the more expensive brokers in the past to offering stock and trades for zero dollars in commissions. There is no account minimum requirement, so that creates a situation where it can make sense to get started. E-Trade also offers a number of research tools and different platforms and charting options to better analyze the data and choose investments that are most likely to help you meet your goals.

Ally Invest (ALLY)

Ally originally started as an online bank, offering high-yield accounts. Now, it also offers investment services. Today, Ally Invest will let you open an account with no minimums, as well as trade stocks and ETFs without worrying about trading commissions. Ally Invest has some solid investment education resources, as well as access to streaming quotes, charts and calculators designed to help you make informed decisions.

Fidelity

You probably think of Fidelity mainly in terms of retirement account management — and that’s definitely a product available. However, Fidelity also offers its own discount trading platform that doesn’t come with an account minimum. On top of that, you can trade stocks and ETFs without paying commissions. Because it’s Fidelity, there’s no surprise that there’s a huge body of investment education and research tools that can be used to help you decide what investment decisions should be made.

TradeStation

Originally, TradeStation was best known for its access to futures trading and penny stocks. However, it’s possible to open an account and trade stocks and ETFs with no commissions, although there is a $500 account minimum. One thing to be aware of, however, is that there can be a steeper learning curve with this platform than many others. TradeStation was originally aimed at advanced traders and it shows. This can be a great platform for day traders, however.

