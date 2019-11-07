7 Big Oil Stocks Transitioning to Big Energy

There’s a move away from oil. Oil stocks have underperformed in recent years as investors have started looking to a…

There’s a move away from oil.

Oil stocks have underperformed in recent years as investors have started looking to a future powered by alternative energy. However, the Bank of America team says the “Big Oil” industry has the resources and motivation to invest in transitioning to “Big Energy” over time. Not only would a transition away from oil help companies stay relevant in an evolving market, analysts say many of the largest oil stocks would likely trade at higher earnings multiples if their businesses and cash flows weren’t tied so closely to oil. Here are seven oil stocks to buy with the chance to transition to “Big Energy.”

China Petroleum & Chemical (ticker: SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical, also known as Sinopec, is the largest Chinese oil company. Analyst Matty Zhao says Sinopec is well-positioned to capitalize on strong refining margins in China and a long-term chemical market supercycle. In addition, the Chinese government is supportive of natural gas prices, which helps maintain gas margins. Finally, Zhao says Sinopec has the most appealing valuation among China oil stocks, and it pays a 9.8% dividend. Management recently reaffirmed its commitment to the stock’s dividend. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $83.20 price target for SNP stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai is a subsidiary of Sinopec. Analyst Tingting Si says the company’s net profit after tax in the third quarter was down 53% from a year ago thanks in part to smaller refining margins, a depreciating Chinese yuan and a 92% increase in shipping costs compared to the second quarter. Si says shipping costs will continue to be an overhang in the fourth quarter thanks to U.S. sanctions on Cosco Shipping, China’s largest crude oil shipping company. Bank of America has an “underperform” rating and $33.50 price target for SHI stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell is one of the biggest oil supermajors and is the largest public company in the world outside of the U.S. and China, according to Forbes. Analyst Christopher Kuplent says Shell’s solid third-quarter earnings numbers were overshadowed by cautious commentary from management related to the company’s ongoing $25 billion buyback program. Kuplent is projecting Shell will continue to use excess cash flow to buy back shares, reducing total share count by nearly 50% by 2030.

BP (BP)

BP is a massive global energy company with operations in more than 100 countries. Kuplent estimates BP needs about $10 billion in asset sale proceeds and about $4 billion in organic free cash flow after dividend payments to hit its target 25% gearing ratio by the end of 2020. Unfortunately, this commitment to shoring up the balance sheet leaves BP with less cash flow to devote to capital returns than some of its supermajor peers and makes BP a less attractive investment, Kuplent says. Bank of America has an “underperform” rating and $37 price target for BP stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Exxon is the largest American supermajor. Analyst Doug Leggate says Exxon is building momentum in executing its long-term plan to double its cash flow by 2025. Leggate says Exxon’s strategy of aggressively investing in long-term projects during the oil market downturn has positioned the company well to boost its margins and cash flow in coming years. Rather than playing the downturn conservatively and focusing on buybacks, Exxon invested in cash flow growth. Legate says the stock is now positioned for a recovery. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $100 price target for XOM stock.

Total (TOT)

Total is a French oil supermajor. Kuplent says Total’s business has been remarkably consistent in recent quarters compared to its supermajor peers. Total’s operating efficiency also puts its breakeven Brent crude oil price required to cover capex and dividends with free cash flow alone at under $55 per barrel, well below most of its peers. That efficiency gives Total an edge when it comes to weathering a potential oil price downturn and makes its 5.3% dividend even more reliable. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $61 price target for TOT stock.

Eni (E)

Eni is an Italian oil supermajor that generated more than $85 billion in revenue in 2018. Kuplent says Eni’s more than 50% exposure to natural gas has the company primed to capitalize off of the global economy’s shift to gas. In addition, the company’s 26% gearing ratio is among the lowest in its peer group, giving the company flexibility to deploy free cash flow to buybacks, dividend hikes or other projects. Eni shares already pay a 5.9% yield. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $34 price target for E stock.

“Big Oil” stocks shifting to energy:

— China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)

— Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

— Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

— BP (BP)

— Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

— Total (TOT)

— Eni (E)

More from U.S. News

8 Rules for Investing After Retirement

9 Sin Stocks for Income Investors to Buy

7 Undervalued Stocks to Buy

7 Big Oil Stocks Transitioning to Big Energy originally appeared on usnews.com