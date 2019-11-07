7 Best Defense Industry Stocks for Your 401(k)

Defense stocks remain undervalued. U.S. defense stocks have been market leaders in 2019, but Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein…

Defense stocks remain undervalued.

U.S. defense stocks have been market leaders in 2019, but Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein says investors can expect defense stocks to continue to provide firepower for their portfolios heading into 2020. Epstein says defense stocks are well-positioned in an increasingly uncertain global geopolitical environment. Bank of America is forecasting high single-digit earnings from the defense group in 2020. Despite the strong run, Epstein says defense stocks are undervalued compared to other defensive investing sectors, such as utilities and consumer staples. Here are seven defense stocks to buy today, according to Bank of America.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (ticker: HII)

Huntington Ingalls builds ships for the U.S. Navy, including nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other vessels and amphibious vehicles. Epstein says HII shares are undervalued relative to other defense stocks given the company’s attractive long-term growth outlook and low-risk backlog. Epstein says that, unlike most other defense stocks, most of the company’s backlog is already under contract, insulating it from potential future budget cuts. Epstein says the Pacific could be a “hotbed of activity” for the Navy given trade conflicts with China. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $275 price target for HII stock.

United Technologies Corp. (UTX)

United Technologies produces military aircraft engines and aviation controls and provides other aircraft service operations. Epstein says management is making progress in its major portfolio restructuring initiatives, including integrating its Rockwell Collins acquisition and separating Otis and Carrier as separate public companies. Last month, shareholders voted to approve a $135 billion merger with Raytheon Co. (RTN), which will now need regulatory approval. Epstein says the restructuring, a conservative balance sheet and strong free cash flow are all reasons to like United Technologies stock. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $195 price target for UTX stock.

Raytheon Co. (RTN)

Once the United merger is complete, Raytheon will become Raytheon Technologies, the world’s second-largest defense company. Raytheon is expected to generate $41 billion in annual military sales, about 55% of its total revenue. In October, Raytheon landed the Army’s $20 billion contract to develop the lower-tier air and missile defense sensor. Epstein says the massive contract is a reaffirmation of Raytheon’s healthy technology business. He says Raytheon’s more than 15,000 different contracts make it the most diverse large defense stock. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $265 price target for RTN stock.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm provides a wide range of products, including cockpit security systems, audio systems, lighting and displays. Given 90% of sales are proprietary, Epstein says TransDigm warrants a premium valuation to its peers. A combination of strong margins, impressive cash flow, a stable earnings outlook and a high barrier to entry for potential competitors makes TransDigm a differentiated investment option. TransDigm recently improved its balance sheet as well by completing its planned sales of non-core businesses acquired during the Esterline Technologies buyout earlier this year. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $600 price target for TDG stock.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD)

General Dynamics produces a range of vehicles and systems for the military. In addition to its defense business, Epstein says General Dynamics’ Gulfstream segment is the gold standard in global business aviation. Strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet provide financial flexibility for buybacks and additional acquisitions. Epstein says General Dynamics likely took investors by surprise when it announced its new G700 Gulfstream plane in October. He says the G700 may weigh on near-term margins, but General Dynamics shares remain undervalued at current levels. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $205 price target for GD stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Northrop Grumman is one of the world’s largest weapons manufacturers and producers of military technology. Epstein says Northrop Grumman has major exposure to two of the three major prongs of the Department of Defense’s nuclear triad. Northrop’s B-21 raider is the air component of the triad. Northrop is also the sole bidder for the ground-based strategic deterrent contract, the land-based component of the triad. Epstein says Northrop has a pristine balance sheet and decades of earnings growth visibility ahead. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $425 price target for NOC stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Lockheed Martin designs and produces advanced technology systems, including missile systems, and is the primary contractor for the F-35 fighter. Epstein says Lockheed just reported a $137 billion order backlog in the third quarter, its fifth consecutive quarter of record backlogs. He says the record backlog suggests potential upside to management’s 5% 2020 sales growth guidance. Epstein is projecting 130 total F-35 deliveries in 2019, 140 in 2020 and 150 in 2021. Lockheed also pays a solid 2.5% dividend. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $430 price target for LMT stock.

