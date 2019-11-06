6 Ways to Help Kids Grieve When a Sibling Dies

When people hear that one of my dearest friends suffered the loss of her 13-year-old son, after his 16-month battle…

When people hear that one of my dearest friends suffered the loss of her 13-year-old son, after his 16-month battle with cancer, they often say something like, “No parent should experience the death of a child.”

As a mother and a best friend, I agree. It is heart-wrenching and tragic and makes me cry whenever I think about it. But there is a secondary loss that many don’t often consider to the same degree, and that is the loss of a sibling. My bestie’s 15-year-old daughter, Jadyn, is now an only child — the death of her brother ending one of the longest and most consistent relationships of her life.

Studies tell us that when a sibling passes away during childhood, it can have a profound impact on surviving children. The development of independence, romantic relationships and even career paths can be stunted or affected, as growing children feel the need to stay close to home or fill the space left by their brother or sister.

When a child loses a sibling, risk-taking can either be triggered, such that kids act out instead of expressing sadness, or reigned in to spare parents fear or discomfort. The death of a sibling has also been associated with increased diagnoses of mental disorders, such as anxiety, depression and disordered eating. This is especially true among teenage siblings, who, caught between childhood and adulthood, feel responsible for their parents’ well-being and yet are dealing with great emotional strife themselves.

It is suspected that how siblings fare is related to how they are able to grieve and the support that they are provided once their brother or sister passes away. Are they allowed the space to express their feelings? Do they feel noticed, needed and accepted? The emotions related to this landmark relationship must come out of the shadows so that siblings can move forward as they honor and try to make sense of the past.

How can we best support surviving siblings as they experience their enduring grief? Here are six ways you can help your child cope with the loss of a sibling:

1. Let them grieve in their own way. Everyone grieves differently. Grief can be loud, quiet, public, private and everything in between. It is important to listen and take cues from the child, rather than assume you know what that child needs.

“I think it’s important to ask the person who is grieving, ‘What do you need?'” Jadyn suggested when I spoke with about her experience. As it was one of her brother’s last wishes that his life and illness be of help to others, Jadyn (whose last name I’m not using to protect her privacy), with the support of her mom, is on a mission to share their family’s cancer journey as a way of assisting others who are going through a similar situation.

“Sometimes I want to talk about memories, look at pictures and remember my sibling with someone. Sometimes I want to grieve by myself and listen to music in my room or wear something that belonged to him, like his hockey jersey, to be close to him. But other times I just want to block it all up.” Let kids do what works for them rather than what you think should work for them.

2. Let them express a wide range of emotions. Joe Primo, the CEO of Good Grief, a New Jersey-based service organization that provides support for families who are grieving the loss of an immediate family member, says that grief is not a linear process. On my “How to Talk to Kids about Anything” podcast, he explained, “Grief is like a roller coaster. It’s up, down, all around. … For kids and adults alike, every single day is different. And as the grieving person, you have no idea how your day is going to unfold.”

Grief can look like anger, sadness, frustration, loneliness, guilt and even laughter. With young children, they might be crying one moment and playing the next. There may not be any tears at all. This might be startling to some adults but, in actuality, it is all normal.

3. Give them some slack. Jadyn and her mom came up with their own lingo to explain their forgetfulness, sensitivity and fear that comes with losing an immediate family member: “grief brain.”

As memories and loss not only tug heart strings but occupy minds throughout the day, we have to give surviving siblings what Jadyn deems “a pass” for what might look like overreacting, harsh language or absentmindedness. This “grief brain” can go on for several weeks, months or even years, since there is no time limit on grief. Memories and emotions have a way of creeping up on you when you least expect it.

4. Encourage them to have healthy outlets to help relieve the pain they feel. The loss of a sibling can be so painful that young people look for ways to obscure or dull the heartache.

“It’s important to encourage healthy coping strategies,” Jadyn told me in our podcast interview. “I used to hit walls in the bathroom because I just wanted it to hurt differently. I know so many kids who have done similar things — like cutting. Hurting yourself is physical pain instead of emotional pain. The thing is … the physical pain doesn’t make the emotional pain go away. That feeling of control is so fleeting. You have control over your pain for a second and then — now you’re just hurting in two ways.”

Talk to your children about healthy ways of coping, whether it’s through talking, exercise, art, music or being out in nature. One of Jadyn’s coping strategies is writing poetry. She reflects on the loss of her brother in this stanza from her poem, “More Than an Empty Place”:

I mourn the loss of my childhood hope

Of that deep-rooted security

That things would go a certain way

That I would never live

With an empty place

Where a brother should be

5. Let them remember and celebrate with others. Researchers have long disputed the notion that siblings should not be included in funeral or celebration of life events. In actuality, these events provide a sense of community and support while allowing the surviving brothers and sisters to be comforted and loved.

While no child should be forced to attend a funeral, many children who have been a part of memorial services or other traditions marking the death of a sibling report that they are glad they did so; and many of those who did not attend wish they had. Shared grief may be difficult, but it is also helpful to all those who experience it.

6. Let them get help. It is normal for children to need some professional help or a support group after a sibling passes away. Getting help, contrary to what some might believe, can help normalize rather than stigmatize grief.

Whether you find one-on-one help or a shared community in which your children can express their emotions to others who understand, having someone available to listen or be a sounding board can ease feelings of loneliness and frustration.

Downplaying loss can further exacerbate the pain brothers and sisters feel when a sibling dies. Giving the child permission to grieve and providing support during the grieving process can honor the surviving child, the child who passed away and the relationship they had.

As Primo so eloquently put it, “Grief is good. Death is the thing that implodes your life, but grief is the thing that puts it back together.” It is through this grief that our children can remember the past, cope with the present and take steps towards the future without their sibling by their side.

