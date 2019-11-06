6 Things to Know About Student Loan Amortization

Making a financial plan to repay your college student loans can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Amortization…

Making a financial plan to repay your college student loans can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Amortization is one of many technical terms that may seem like an intimidating concept, but understanding it is key to finding the right repayment plan and paying off your student loan faster.

Here are six things you need to know to understand student loan amortization:

— The vast majority of student loans are installment loans.

— All student loans are amortized.

— Amortization changes over time.

— An amortization schedule can show you how your payments are being applied.

— Your repayment plan affects your amortization schedule.

— Negative amortization can make your loan balance grow.

The Vast Majority of Student Loans Are Installment Loans

There are generally two types of loans, revolving and installment.

Revolving loans, like your credit card, provide a line of credit from which you can borrow continuously. Installment loans are borrowed in a lump sum and paid back over time on a payment schedule. All federal student loans and most private student loans are installment loans.

You may have borrowed at the start of each school year to pay tuition and other education-related expenses, but that likely just means that each year you took out a new student loan. Unless you consolidate or refinance, each of your student loans is a separate installment loan.

All Student Loans Are Amortized

All installment loans, which include student loans, are amortized. Amortization is the process of paying back an installment loan through regular payments.

When a student loan is amortized, that means that a portion of the monthly payment is applied to interest and a portion is applied to reduce the principal balance.

Amortization Changes Over Time

Although you will pay the same amount every month on your student loan, the portion of your payment that is applied to interest changes over the life of the loan.

In the beginning, most of your payment is applied to interest. Even though you are making regular payments each month, the principal loan balance decreases more slowly during this period.

Don’t worry, though! As your principal balance declines, less interest accrues each month, so more of your monthly payment is applied to the principal, reducing your student loan balance more quickly.

If you can pay more than your fixed monthly payment, you can pay your student loan off faster and lower your total payments by requesting that any additional amount be applied to the principal. Just make sure to talk with your student loan servicer about how to apply the payments. Your servicer is the organization that sends you bills and collects your payments.

An Amortization Schedule Can Show You How Your Payments Are Being Applied

An amortization schedule is a table that shows the amount of principal and interest that you pay each month over the life of a loan. While each payment that you make is the same amount, remember that the amount of interest paid by each payment decreases over time.

To better understand how this works and to see how your payments are being applied, request an amortization schedule from your loan servicer.

Your Repayment Plan Affects Your Amortization Schedule

If you have federal student loans, you can select from several different repayment plans that affect how quickly you will repay each loan. Standard repayment — in which payments are fixed and made for up to 10 years — is the fastest way to repay your loan, because you will pay more each month over a shorter period of time.

However, if you have trouble managing the monthly payments under the standard repayment plan, you might consider enrolling in a graduated repayment plan, which starts with lower monthly payments that increase every two years, or applying for an income-driven repayment plan, which sets monthly payments based on your income and family size.

These changes will affect your amortization schedule, and you should talk to your loan servicer to better understand the impact.

For private student loans, check with your lender about the terms and conditions related to repayment.

Negative Amortization Can Make Your Student Loan Balance Grow

Be careful! If your monthly payments are lower than the amount of interest that accrues, the unpaid interest may capitalize and become part of the principal. This is called negative amortization.

Negative amortization can make the total amount that you owe on your student loan increase over time — even while you are making monthly payments. If possible, always try to pay the full amount of interest that you owe each month, and asking your servicer for an amortization schedule can help you do that.

As your situation changes, you may consider moving into a repayment plan with a higher monthly payment so that the payments will decrease your principal balance faster over time. Your servicer can help you understand those options.

By understanding how amortization works, you can make better financial decisions as you work to reduce and eventually pay off your student debt.

