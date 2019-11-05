5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in November

It’s been a great year for stocks up to this point, but rises in short interest can be a sign…

It’s been a great year for stocks up to this point, but rises in short interest can be a sign of trouble brewing under the surface for certain stocks. Smart investors always keep an eye on short seller activity to gain insights into where a stock could be headed next.

“Short selling activity is an important tool for investors to gauge negative sentiment in the market,” S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky says.

Shorting a stock could also be a sign that short sellers think they know something about a company that the broad market is missing, Dusaniwsky says. “Seeing changes in short interest give an investor insight into what the market is thinking, and then the investor can act accordingly,” he says.

Finally, if done correctly, shorting stock can be a good way for investors to hedge against long stock positions in their portfolio.

S3 Partners recently compiled a list of the most shorted stocks of the past month. Surprisingly, despite another year of significant outperformance by U.S. tech stocks, the four most shorted stocks in November are all popular American tech leaders.

Here are five of the most shorted stocks in November:

— Apple (ticker: AAPL)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Facebook (FB)

— Intel Corp. (INTC)

— Centene Corp. (CNC)

Apple (AAPL)

Apple has had another big year in 2019 despite investors living in constant fear of trade war tariffs on iPhones and other devices produced in China. Shares are up 64% year-to-date, but short sellers are betting Apple won’t stay a $1.1 trillion company for much longer. Not only does Apple have the largest outstanding short position of any U.S. equity, short sellers are adding to their positions. Apple’s short interest rose from 42.33 million shares at the end of September to 48.02 million at the end of October. The iPhone maker’s short interest is now valued at $11.68 billion.

Short sellers may be betting that Apple will finally get hit by the new 15% trade war tariffs set to go into effect in December, although there is recent discussion that some tariffs will be canceled. They may also believe slumping iPhone revenue and rising costs will ultimately be a losing combination for Apple in the long term. Whatever the reason for the short selling, up to this point it sure hasn’t held Apple stock back. AAPL stock is up 14% in the past month to new all-time highs.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft has had a big year in 2019 and has had even more good news lately. The software giant reported earnings and revenue beats in October and continues to gain market share from Amazon.com ( AMZN) in the cloud market. In fact, Microsoft may have just scored its biggest victory over Amazon to date by landing the coveted $10 billion Department of Justice’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract. Some analysts believe the ultimate impact of the contract could be 10 times the value of the $10 billion contract if Microsoft becomes the go-to cloud provider of the entire U.S. government.

Like Apple, Microsoft is up big in 2019, gaining 42% year-to-date. Shorting stock can sometimes be little more than a bet a stock is due for a reversion, which could be the case for Microsoft. Microsoft’s short position has increased by $1.02 billion in the past month to $8.07 billion, a 14.5% increase.

Facebook (FB)

Despite concerns over platform abuse, data security issues and antitrust threats, Facebook continues to crank out profits quarter after quarter.

Facebook recently agreed to pay a toothless $645,000 penalty to U.K. regulators related to its mishandling of user data related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. While competitor Twitter ( TWTR) has said it is banning political advertisements ahead of the 2020 election, Facebook has said it will continue to allow political ads on its platform without fact-checking them.

With political ad revenue seemingly safe for now, Facebook has been rolling out a string of new features, including Facebook Dating, Threads from Instagram, Facebook Horizon and Facebook News. The recipe seems to be working given Facebook once again exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue in the third quarter.

Like Apple and Microsoft, short sellers may be betting on regression from Facebook after a 46% year-to-date gain. Short sellers added $990 million to their Facebook positions in the past month, bringing total short interest to $5.04 billion and making it one of the most popular short selling stocks of November.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Of all the big tech stocks that are the hottest short selling stocks, Intel may actually have the most potential near-term problems. The semiconductor industry as a whole has been experiencing a cyclical downturn that has been compounded by trade war fears. The downturn has stalled Intel’s growth completely. Revenue was up just 0.1 % and net income was down 6% in the third quarter.

Intel is also dealing with a company-specific central processing unit shortage for over a year now, which has cost them precious market share. Unfortunately, reports suggest Intel could lose even more CPU market share to Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD) and other competitors this holiday season as its 14-nanometer CPU manufacturing capacity still isn’t enough to meet market demand. AMD’s Ryzen CPUs are also reportedly more efficient than Intel’s CPUs at similar price points, which has helped convince customers to switch.

Intel beat expectations with its third-quarter earnings report, but short sellers remain skeptical. S3 reports Intel’s short interest rose $781 million in the past month to $3.38 billion, a 30% increase.

Centene Corp. (CNC)

Centene shares are up 20% percent in the past four weeks after the managed care organization reported top- and bottom-line beats in October. Centene is also in the process of a merger with WellCare Health Plans ( WCG).

Consolidation has been a major theme in the health insurance industry in 2019. Centene short sellers may have been emboldened back in June when Humana ( HUM) explicitly said it will not be making a bid for Centene. Short selling stocks often involves speculation, and short sellers may be guessing that Humana found something it didn’t like about Centene.

Whatever the reason, short sellers added $507 million to their bets against Centene in the past month, bringing the stock’s total short interest to $2.25 billion. Centene is also the most heavily shorted stock on this list relative to its float, or shares that trade freely on the market. None of the other most shorted stocks included in this list have short percent of float above 2%, but Centene’s stands at an elevated 11.2%, according to S3.

