5 Medium-Risk Investments for High Returns

With the S&P 500 at record highs and interest rates at record lows, uncovering medium-risk investments for high returns is a challenge. The Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings ratio, or CAPE, is at 31.4 — that’s close to double its historical average of 16.97. This suggests that stock prices are high, relative to their typical valuations, while the current 10-year Treasury is a lowly 1.8%.

So investors are in a difficult position. With the possibility of a stock market decline, after the 10-year bull market, and a slight chance of a bond yield rebound, it’s difficult to uncover promising investments with low risks and a promise of high returns.

Here are five less risky, medium-risk investments, with strategies for high returns:

— Convertible bonds.

— Covered call writing strategy.

— Sector picking.

— Low volatility small-cap stocks.

— Real estate.

Convertible Bonds

A convertible bond is a type of hybrid debt security that offers interest payments and capital appreciation potential. Distinct from a typical bond, a convertible can be converted into a predetermined number of common stock shares. It’s more secure than equity since should the issuing company run into financial difficulty, convertible shareholders receive payments ahead of common stockholders.

Dave King, a fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, expects convertibles to perform best when rates begin to rise. The reason why investors choose convertibles is for diversification and income benefits. These assets offer a low correlation with Treasury bills, with medium risk and growth potential. Disruptive growth companies and those involved in mergers and acquisitions typically issue convertible debt, King says.

Ways to invest in convertibles include bond funds such as the Columbia Convertible Securities Fund (ticker: CVBRX). The fund’s year-to-date return is 17.1%, besting the category average by 3%, and offering a yield of 1.8%. The fund outperformed the category over five and ten years as well with 7% and 9.5% returns respectively.

In addition to preferred mutual funds, investors might consider investing in preferred exchange-traded funds or individual preferred stocks.

Covered Call Writing Strategy

Covered call writing or selling is a medium-risk investment approach that allows investors to make money from the stocks that they already own.

Writing a covered call involves selling someone else the right to purchase a stock that you already own, at a predetermined price or strike price within a specific time frame. Since an option contract usually represents 100 shares, the covered call writer must own at least one hundred shares of the stock, for every call contract that he or she is selling.

The seller of the covered call immediately receives a premium or payment from the option buyer for the right to buy the shares at the predetermined price.

If the stock doesn’t rise to the strike price then the call writer keeps the premium and the stock. But if the stock rises to or surpasses the strike price within the contracted period, often between 30 and 45 days, then the buyer will exercise the option and purchase the stock at the predetermined price.

This strategy is appropriate if the seller doesn’t expect the stock to rapidly appreciate and for a stock that the investor is willing to sell.

Sector Picking

Sectors are categories of investments like medical supplies or utilities. Sectors may perform differently than the overall market.

For example, the infrastructure sector incorporates companies that contribute to the underlying structures of running the country and include transportation, communication systems, power plants, and more.

Charles Self, chief investment officer at iSectors in Appleton, Wisconsin considers the global infrastructure sector a promising investment area. With attractive yields, global diversification exposure to growing developing nations building out their countries this sector offers medium-risk investments for high returns. Self recommends the FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund ( NFRA). This fund offers a high yield of 2.5% and provides market-weighted exposure to utilities, transportation, energy, communication and government outsourcing and social sectors. With nearly 86% in large-cap firms and about 12% in mid-caps and more than 2% in small-cap firms, the fund balances the stability of large companies with the growth opportunity of smaller firms.

Low Volatility Small-Cap Stocks

Attempting to uncover reasonably valued stocks with decent yields is no easy feat in today’s market. But the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV) checks all the boxes. “In the low volatility space, I think valuations for small caps are relatively fair in comparison to large caps,” says Timothy Hooker, wealth manager and co-founder at Dynamic Wealth Solutions in Detroit. XSLV is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index. The index includes 120 out of 600 small-cap stocks with the lowest volatility over the prior 12 months. Volatility measures the breadth of a stock’s price movements. With a 2.6% yield and about a 19 price-earnings ratio, this is a rare find. The low management fee of 0.25% adds to the allure of this strategy ETF.

Real Estate

Low interest rates are advantageous to real estate investors. As most real estate is funded with debt, low interest rates help buyers secure low-interest rate loans. Additionally, the U.S. is experiencing low unemployment and steady economic growth, which helps the real estate market.

There are many ways to invest in real estate from real estate investment trusts to real estate crowdfunding platforms. “For super low volatility and a respectable return I like real estate funds, especially those with scale, diversification and experienced, institutional management,” says Peter Hoffman, a certified financial planner at Orion Wealth Advisors.

The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares ( VNQ) is a low-cost investment that accesses a representative sample of the publicly traded U.S. real estate investment trusts. With a 3.1% yield and 0.12% expense ratio and the backing of index fund powerhouse Vanguard, this is a tough fund to beat.

As interest rates dropped in 2019, VNQ’s returns outperformed those of the S&P 500 index, as represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY). This year, SPY returned 21.1% and VNQ advanced 26.9%.

When ferreting out medium-risk investments for high returns, remain diversified and recognize that high returns typically coincide with higher risk investments.

