5 Best Finance Movies of 2019

A great movie has the ability to inspire and delight, prompting you to think critically about fictional and real-life events,…

A great movie has the ability to inspire and delight, prompting you to think critically about fictional and real-life events, and challenge the way you see the world. Whether you’re looking for a drama, comedy, mystery or captivating documentary, these finance movies not only entertain, but also impart important money concepts, themes and practices. Read on for the best finance flicks of the year.

Here are the best finance movies of 2019:

— “Marriage Story”

— “Plus One”

— “Diane”

— “The Souvenir”

— “American Factory”

[See: 14 Money Moves You Will Be Thankful For.]

“Marriage Story”

This acclaimed film, which you can stream on Netflix starting on Dec. 6, stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. It centers on the tale of a disintegrating marriage that eventually ends in divorce, causing personal, professional and financial pain for all parties involved. Throughout the story’s twists and turns, the film offers a reminder that marriage takes work, and encourages couples who are struggling to invest their time and energy for long-term success and to avoid emotional and financial wreckage.

“Plus One”

“Plus One,” a romantic comedy starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid, is currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The plot centers around two single people whose friends are all getting married and, rather than facing questions at each wedding about when they’re going to settle down, they agree to be each other’s dates for upcoming weddings.

While the film isn’t focused solely on money, there are subtle and valuable financial lessons weaved throughout, including how overspending leads to debt and how a beautiful wedding doesn’t have to break the bank.

[See: 15 Little Things That Impact Your Finances.]

“Diane”

This acclaimed drama, starring Mary Kay Place and currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, provides a close look at the life of a woman growing old in New England. She struggles with helping her drug-addicted son, maintaining relationships with others and helping some of her older relatives while coming to terms with her own aging self. Though the film isn’t centered around money, it illustrates a variety of important lessons, including why it pays to plan ahead and save to achieve your long-term financial goals and how to learn from past financial (and lifestyle) mistakes.

[See: 7 Habits You Can Learn From Highly Successful Savers.]

“The Souvenir”

Starring Honor Swinton Byrne and Tom Burke, “The Souvenir” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. The movie catalogues the relationship between a young woman and an older man that is driven apart gradually by a sequence of events, including a drug habit. This film subtly points to the devastating effects of addiction on a person’s finances and relationships.

While drug addiction is only one issue that this couple faces, the financial toll of drug use exacerbates their problems. The movie offers plenty of drama, and also touches on compelling topics, including how addiction impacts relationships and financial health.

“American Factory”

Currently streaming on Netflix, “American Factory” is the only documentary on this list. Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar take a close look at an auto-glass manufacturing plant in Ohio that’s being run by a collaboration between American and Chinese workers. There are cultural clash issues of all kinds, including a battle over unionization. It provides some great insight into how China and the United States look at labor issues and how globalization is a phenomenon that is here to stay.

The key financial lesson: Every worker is now part of a global marketplace and competing with talent around the world. How do you stand out? How do you stand up for your own fair treatment? This documentary is loaded with interesting questions and provides some easy answers as well as some less clear-cut insights.

More from U.S. News

10 Steps to Cut the Cable Cord

Cord-Cutters, Consider These Video-Streaming Services

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

5 Best Finance Movies of 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com