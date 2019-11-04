4 Tips to Include Investing in Your Budget

One of the most important things you can do to build wealth for the future or reach some level of…

One of the most important things you can do to build wealth for the future or reach some level of financial independence is to invest.

Unfortunately for many people, investing is an afterthought. It’s a money move relegated to the back burner — done only after all the other spending is taken care of. In this type of situation, there’s a good chance that, by the time you get around to actually investing, you won’t have any money left over.

Rather than assuming that you don’t have enough money and leaving investing up to fate, you can take matters into your own hands by adding investing to your budget. Here’s how:

— Make investing a priority.

— Create budget items for investing.

— Make room in your budget for investing.

— Identify financial waste in your budget.

Make Investing a Priority

Your first step is to make investing a priority. Rather than deciding that you’ll invest after see what’s left at the end of the month, commit to investing earlier in the month.

One way to make sure that investing is a priority is to visualize what your contributions could do for you in the long run. If you’re hoping to retire, make investing in a tax-advantaged retirement account a priority. The easiest way to do this is to review the amount that’s coming out of your paycheck each month and going into your 401(k).

Increase your withholding for your retirement account, by even a little bit, and you might be surprised at the long-term results. Plus, because the money comes out before you get your paycheck, you won’t be able to spend it before it gets socked away.

Look for other spending priorities you might have. Do you want to build an emergency fund or save up for a vacation? Using investing as a way to meet these short-term goals can be a smart way to move forward and build your portfolio.

Create Budget Items for Investing

Now that you’ve decided that investing is important, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is and add investing items to your budget. When budgeting, it’s common to include items like groceries, utilities, housing, entertainment and insurance. But it’s easy to overlook adding budget items that help you invest.

Think about goals you have. Before allocating money to things like entertainment or clothes, put money aside in an investment account. Maybe that investment account is designed for a home down payment or to help you save up for future travel. Maybe you just label the budget item “investing.” No matter how you do it, though, make a separate budget item for it.

Make Room in Your Budget for Investing

When you decide to make a budget item for investing, it will change the rest of your budget. You might need to cut back in other areas. For example, if you’ve been spending $200 a month on dining out and $100 on clothes, but you want to invest $150 each month extra to grow your wealth, you’ll have to move some of your spending around.

Maybe you cut each of those categories in half, and budget $100 for dining out and $50 for clothes. That still leaves you with $150 that you can now put toward investing. Perhaps you’d rather spend $150 on dining out, so you have to eliminate the clothing budget for that month.

It’s possible to rotate which categories you choose to cut so that each month a different category takes a bigger cut so there’s room in your budget to invest.

Identify Financial Waste in your Budget

As you go through the exercise of making room in your budget to invest, there’s a good chance you’ll notice something — there’s probably financial waste in your budget. You could be spending money on things you don’t even need (or want).

The easiest way to add investing to your budget is to take an honest look at where your money has been going. When you’re real about how you’ve been using your money, it’s possible to identify items to just cut out. Subscriptions you pay for but don’t use. The fact that you regularly make impulse purchases. Take a look at your habits and figure out how you can spend less on the things you don’t need in your life.

Once you’ve found that spending, you can divert it to an investment account. Do you spend $30 a week on items you hadn’t planned to put in your cart? Catch yourself before you impulse buy and instead put that extra $120 per month toward your investing goals.

It’s easy to tell yourself that you don’t have enough money to invest. However, you might be surprised at what you can find if you decide to make it a priority. Start by giving your retirement account contributions a little boost from your paycheck. Once that’s done, you can see about using taxable investing accounts to help you build more accessible wealth.

In the end, putting your money to work on your behalf is more likely to build dividends, and it can be a great way to help you better save for your goals.

