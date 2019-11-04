4 Hidden Costs for International Students While Studying in the U.S.

Hidden costs in the U.S. can start adding up the moment international students step off the plane. These are extra…

Hidden costs in the U.S. can start adding up the moment international students step off the plane. These are extra costs students may not have considered or budgeted for beyond tuition, textbooks, and room and board. Experts say it is important for prospective international students to plan ahead to keep on top of all anticipated expenses and spending.

“For some students, coming to the U.S. will be the first time they experience financial autonomy and independence,” says Jonathan Tyner, coordinator, International Student and Scholar Services, for Texas State University.

Here are four hidden costs prospective international students should be aware of when studying at a U.S. university:

— Unexpected housing costs.

— Tastes of home.

— Taxes and tips.

— Winter, spring and summer breaks.

Unexpected housing costs. Prospective international students may already be aware of on-campus housing costs as they research U.S. universities, but those who plan to live off campus should prepare for the costs of renting an apartment, which can vary depending upon location.

“Some apartment complexes require students to have a Social Security number, fixed income, work stub, co-signer or guarantor. These requirements limit international students’ options when choosing an apartment,” Tyner says.

Landlords may run a credit check for a potential renter, says Elaine Rubin, senior contributor and communications specialist at Edvisors, a higher education resource site. However, since new international students will not have a Social Security card for the check, some landlords may request a higher security deposit and/or a certain number of months paid upfront.

“Maybe even a full year, if they are willing to waive a co-signer requirement,” Rubin says.

For students planning to live in a dorm on campus, there may still be unexpected costs. For example, schools may require students to move out during winter break.

“If the international student is unable to return home, or stay with a friend, the student would have to request assistance from the university, or find another place, hotel or hostel, to live during the break,” Rubin says.

Experts suggest students plan to budget for costs such as gas money, food and leisure activities if staying with friends or paying to stay on campus, which some universities offer.

Tastes of home. Beyond cafeterias and school meal plans, students seeking the comfort of home may likely frequent local ethnic grocery stores and restaurants, the costs of which could add up.

“Having a taste of home can always be a treat, especially for an international student. These costs should be included in what the student has budgeted for entertainment or wants, not needs,” Rubin says.

Students should budget some extra funds for transportation costs to and from the international market or restaurant as well as cost of the meal, she says.

For example, the surrounding city of San Marcos, where Texas State University is located, does not have many ethnic restaurants or international markets, Tyner says. Two neighboring cities do — Austin and San Antonio — but getting there requires transportation. He says many students choose to cook their own comfort foods at home instead, which requires them to invest in kitchenware and other household items.

“They should also research whether it would be cheaper for comfort items to be sent to them in America from home, rather than buying everything new. It would be much easier to budget for this in advance as international postage costs will be available online,” says Laura Brown, a spokeswoman for Save the Student, a student money website in the United Kingdom.

Taxes and tips. Prospective international students should plan to budget for sales tax and tips when living in the U.S.

“Unless moving to or attending a school in a state that has no sales tax — there are only four, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon — the total amount to be paid will be more than the price of the items being purchased,” Rubin says. Alaska has no state sales tax, she says, but has some municipalities that have imposed a local sales tax.

Items that are charged sales tax will vary by state, Rubin says, such as how some states collect sales tax on textbooks, while other states do not.

While understanding state taxes is one thing, tipping is a big part of American culture too, says Brown, who notes American tipping etiquette can initially feel confusing and unfamiliar to international students. Brown says it’s a good idea for students to plan “to follow the lead of their American classmates and match their tips when they are out.”

Experts say it’s common in the U.S. to tip restaurant waiters between 15% and 20% as well as to plan to tip for taxi rides, food delivery and salon services, among others.

Winter, spring and summer breaks. Experts also recommend budgeting for travel home or for sightseeing in the U.S. during school holiday breaks, as this is another hidden cost international students should keep in mind in order to be prepared.

“It is vital for international students to plan ahead and start budgeting for the travel costs of each college break as early as possible,” Brown says.

The anticipated cost of renting a car, taking the bus or purchasing a flight ticket can deter some international students from traveling, Tyner says. Students will need to consider how often they want to travel domestically or internationally.

“Many of our students are graduate students, so their availability to travel is sometimes dictated by their research and academic obligations,” Tyner says.

Apart from researching potential travel costs beforehand, there are some tips international students can follow to lessen the budget burden once they arrive in the U.S.

“Traveling during school breaks may be expensive times to travel, as the costs may be seasonally high for travel. It’s always best to book flights early, not last minute, and to be as flexible as possible with dates,” Rubin says.

Brown says ideally students should plan to start looking for the best deals on transport and accommodation at the beginning of each semester and plan to book everything in advance so they can save money and reach the break having the biggest costs already covered.

“As well as budgeting for breaks, students should also try to keep some money saved to cover any emergency travel costs during college term, like last-minute return flights home and train tickets,” Brown says.

