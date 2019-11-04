4 Electives That Build SAT Writing, Language Skills

While the essay portion of the SAT is optional, all students must complete the Writing and Language section. This part…

While the essay portion of the SAT is optional, all students must complete the Writing and Language section. This part of the test tends to cause anxiety for students who struggle with reading comprehension and best practices of composition.

Students should always use material specifically geared for the SAT to prepare for this important exam, but taking certain elective courses can also sharpen the skills that are tested on it. Here are four electives to consider that may help improve performance on the Writing and Language section:

— Debate

— Art history

— Philosophy

— Creative or persuasive writing

[Read: Do’s, Don’ts of Picking High School Classes.]

Debate. A debate course is a vigorous exercise in rhetoric, or the art of effective speaking and writing. Students learn how to structure their arguments to make them more logical and convincing. Students also are trained to recognize weaknesses in an opponent’s discourse, a competency that makes for an excellent editor on the SAT Writing and Language section.

The critical thinking and analytical skills acquired from oral debate exercises can also be transferred to writing. Frequent verbal practice can make debate students more adept at identifying the sequencing of themes and arguments in writing. This skill is particularly helpful on SAT questions where students must decide where to position a particular sentence within a text.

Art history. Few high school electives will expand your vocabulary as quickly as an art history course. As its name suggests, art history fuses the creative world of art with the factual world of history, requiring students to acquire vocabulary from both fields. Students become familiar with terms like “allegory,” “buttress” and “effigy,” all of which could appear in SAT passages.

[READ: 2 tips for selecting high school electives.]

For such a class, students must read voraciously to understand the historical and political contexts in which different works were created, as well as the impacts they had. Dense daily reading assignments compel students to scan texts more efficiently and for main ideas — an essential skill for both the SAT Reading and Writing and Language portions.

Philosophy. This is another course that leads to sharpened reading skills and a wide vocabulary. Students must read influential texts that are often lengthy and contain high-level diction. Dense readings are often best approached with a scanning technique, a rapid-reading practice that, when perfected, can save students time on the SAT.

Reading the works of philosophers also trains students to think from other perspectives, many of which they may have never imagined or with which they disagree. It is necessary to think from the perspective of an author on SAT questions that ask students to add, delete, change or relocate sentences, tasks that are meant to increase the effectiveness of a text.

[READ: How to master sentence punctuation for SAT writing and language success.]

Creative or persuasive writing. In any type of writing course, it is certain that students will learn about conventions of the English language. Writing instructors may review topics in grammar and mechanics at the start of the course, at predetermined points throughout it or spontaneously as they come up. Contrary to a belief that mechanics is unimportant in creative writing, following best practices is key to properly conveying ideas.

Experience as a writer naturally leads one to read with a more critical eye. After completing a creative or persuasive writing class, a student is likely to pay more attention to items like punctuation and verb tenses — both of which are topics in the Writing and Language section.

Students can prepare for the SAT in various ways. One of the most practical is to hone related competencies by taking certain electives at school. In doing so, students can explore a discipline they may love while potentially boosting their SAT score.

More from U.S. News

What to Know About SAT Prep Classes

Learn to Identify Tone for SAT Reading, Writing Success

3 Ways the Optional SAT Essay Builds Writing Skills

4 Electives That Build SAT Writing, Language Skills originally appeared on usnews.com