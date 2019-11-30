30 Top Wellness Retreats

From sunrise hikes to healing baths to yoga and meditation, these resorts offer ample ways to focus on your overall…

As Americans continue to pay more attention to their personal wellness, they’re seeking fitness amenities, detoxes and stress relief on vacation. According to a 2019 report by the Global Wellness Institute, nearly 18% of Americans participate in mindful movement, or a combination of yoga, meditation and breathing exercises to promote emotional well-being. What’s more, a separate study conducted by global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen reports that 60% of Americans claim to make specific diet choices to prevent the development of health issues. If you’d like to immerse yourself in holistic wellness during your next vacation and return home feeling happier and healthier, visit one of these 30 health-conscious retreats.

Dunton Hot Springs: Dolores, Colorado

Strike gold at the quirky, rustic Dunton Hot Springs resort, which is located in an abandoned 1800s mining town about halfway between Telluride and Mesa Verde National Park. The property’s 13 luxurious cabins are cozy and comfortable, and all room rates cover meals and beverages. The resort’s natural hot springs — rich in calcium bicarbonate, iron, manganese and lithium — are said to improve circulation, promote energy and enhance skin health. Guests can soak outdoors at the source, in a variety of pools across the property or in the 19th-century bathhouse.

Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute: Suzhou, China

At Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute, guests can undergo a body-mind assessment to create a customized plan — which might include ayurvedic treatments or sound healing — or enroll in a goal-specific getaway during their stays. The At One Healing Spa’s hydrotherapy facility combines natural elements, such as water, light, heat, sound and energy, with the latest wellness technology to create a holistic experience. Plus, the property offers serene accommodations, a culinary program helmed by a two Michelin-starred chef and unique health therapies that blend traditional Chinese and Western medicines. Sangha Retreat sits on Yangcheng Lake about 50 miles northwest of Shanghai.

Rancho La Puerta: Tecate, Mexico

According to one past guest, Rancho La Puerta has the potential to change your entire approach to self-care. This ranch’s top-notch cuisine, attentive staff and highly regarded programs consistently exceed guests’ expectations. Founded in 1940, the serene property is nestled within a 4,000-acre preserve where guests can achieve wellness in nature. Self-healing is encouraged through use of medicinal plants and a meditation labyrinth, as well as participation in sunrise hikes, scheduled activities and eco-programs at a sustainable, organic farm. The property also provides free transportation every Saturday to and from San Diego International Airport, which is located about 45 miles northwest. Keep in mind, you will need a valid passport to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda: Gargnano, Italy

First-class therapies based on traditional Chinese medicine and Western science help guests achieve holistic well-being at Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda. Environmental mindfulness is another priority at this beautiful property on Italy’s Riviera dei Limoni, Lake Garda’s hilly western coastline dotted with lemon and olive trees. Spend your vacation at the nearly 41,000-square-foot Lefay SPA World, where you can enjoy beauty, massage or medical treatments that promote relaxation and inner harmony. Lefay Resort earns a five-star TripAdvisor rating for its excellent food, helpful staff and luxurious accommodations.

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort: Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Become one with nature at this glamorous 25-tent resort on Vancouver Island. Accessible only by sea plane or boat from the small district of Tofino, Clayoquot Wilderness Resort covers an array of activities in its all-inclusive rates. The Relais & Châteaux-affiliated glamping spot offers everything from beekeeping to marine rehabilitation outings in the UNESCO-designated Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Reserve. After a busy day outdoors, focus on personal wellness at the Healing Grounds Spa. The resort is open annually between May and September, when the weather is at its best. Recent travelers raved about the property’s mouthwatering cuisine and helpful staff, adding that the resort is a great place to disconnect from life’s daily stressors.

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa: Baden-Baden, Germany

Baden-Baden, a classic German spa town about 110 miles southwest of Frankfurt, was popularized by Napoleon III, and its historic Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa became the place to stay during his reign. Bathe in Baden-Baden’s renowned healing waters in various public baths, and be sure to book well in advance to enjoy the hotel’s array of weight loss, detox and medical programs. Guests can focus on beauty, nutrition, emotional balance and more at the adjacent House of Wellbeing. The property’s upscale rooms, lavish gardens and fine service earn it many five-star reviews, affirming Brenners’ status as a classic luxury escape that hasn’t lost its touch after almost 150 years in business.

Road Scholar Health & Wellness Retreats: U.S. and Canada

The not-for-profit tour operator Road Scholar offers approximately 5,500 escorted adult learning adventures each year. Sign up for one of the company’s Health & Wellness trips, which are relatively affordable and include traveling with 10 to 24 like-minded individuals. Travelers can opt for a six-day, no-frills New Hampshire retreat to learn about yoga and meditation; head to California to study Buddhism, prepare vegetarian cuisine and practice qi gong; or go behind the scenes to learn the latest Western and Eastern healing practices at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, among other experiences.

Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat: Lanai City, Hawaii

Splurge on self-care in Hawaii, Americans’ most coveted destination, according to a 2019 MMGY Global research study. Tech billionaire Larry Ellison and renowned physician and author Dr. David Agus teamed up to found Lanai‘s Sensei Retreats, where adults are guided through personal health journeys. During your stay, enjoy organic meals designed by Japanese celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, relax with massage and beauty treatments or partake in Hawaiian cultural activities, horseback riding, yoga and other excursions. The hilltop property also offers access to an adventure park and the Four Seasons Resort Lanai for water sports and golf.

Anantara Veli Maldives Resort: Veligandu, Maldives

After a speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, spend your days unwinding in an overwater bungalow while watching sunsets from the deck at the Anantara Veli Maldives Resort. Balance Wellness by Anantara is the brand’s signature program, and guests can enjoy surfing, relax with yoga or try cutting-edge cleansing treatments at the Cocoon Medical Spa. Past guests said the property’s attention to detail, such as providing snorkeling gear to view the sea life, made their pricey experience extra special. Another plus: Anantara Veli is one of the Maldives‘ few adults-only resorts.

Miraval Austin: Austin, Texas

Throw a hatchet, participate in a cleansing ceremony, go hiking or try Tex Zen (a yoga class with country music playing in the background) at the newest branch of the famous Miraval resort brand. At this Hyatt-affiliated property about 20 miles northwest of downtown Austin, you’ll find 117 guest rooms and suites with balconies that overlook 220 tranquil acres of the Texas Hill Country. Miraval Austin‘s various programs and facilities — including an equine center — promote life in balance by connecting activities to your intentions. Nightly rates include all on-site activities and meals, but keep in mind that tipping is not permitted and alcohol costs extra.

Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel: Machu Picchu Pueblo, Peru

Combine a bucket list trip to UNESCO World Heritage-listed Machu Picchu with a restorative stay at the Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel for a truly unforgettable vacation. At an elevation of 6,627 feet above sea level, this boutique hotel features 83 casitas that dot the terraced hillsides of Peru’s Sacred Valley, a rainforest teeming with waterfalls and birdlife. One of seven Peruvian lodges linked to Inkaterra, this location offers a spring water plunge pool, an Andes-inspired sauna and the UNU Spa, which features ground coca leaf massages. The sacred Inca coca plant, known to lessen altitude sickness, also helps combat high blood pressure, rejuvenate lifeless skin and burn fat cells.

Cavallo Point — the Lodge at the Golden Gate: Sausalito, California

Admire the iconic Golden Gate Bridge from bed at Cavallo Point, a luxury lodge at a historic military fort in the Marin Headlands. Rise for spa treatments, yoga sessions, guided weekend hikes, dips in the outdoor meditation pool or cooking classes focused on mindful preparation. Packages include services focusing on energy, acupuncture, clinical massages, herbs, hypnotherapy and various spa treatments. This tranquil Bay Area resort also welcomes dogs and children; childcare is available for a fee.

COMO Shambhala Estate: Bali, Indonesia

Nestled between the jungle and terraced rice paddies outside the village of Ubud lies COMO Shambhala Estate, a beloved wellness retreat with luxe facilities. Quality programs offer holistic healing, fitness tuneups and spiritual cleansing. You can also take advantage of guided hikes, whitewater rafting, customized detox plans, ayurveda and mental wellness classes. Plus, you’ll pick up training tips that you can use when you return home. Ask your personal assistant and yoga, Pilates and qi gong specialists to craft a yoga retreat aimed at restoring your balance and re-energizing your body.

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa: Carefree, Arizona

Recharge your mind and body at CIVANA, a quiet, laid-back resort compound. The property is located about 35 miles northeast of Phoenix and includes classes and access to spa facilities in its room rates. Reboot with your choice of more than 70 complimentary weekly programs, including yoga, spin, sound bathing and gut nutrition, then use the spa’s steam room and aquatherapy pools. For a change of pace, balance your wellness activities with classes in baking and mixology. Wine tastings are also available for a fee.

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

The Lodge at Woodloch — a cozy lakeview property with 58 rooms — is located 2 miles southwest of the award-winning, family-friendly Woodloch Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. For peak tranquility, The Lodge enforces a 16-and-older age policy and bans the use of electronic devices like cellphones in public spaces. Bring a bathing suit and relax in the Aqua Garden’s Hydromassage WaterWalls, whirlpools or indoor activity pool. Previous travelers raved about the polite staff, delicious meals (including vegan options), numerous hot tubs and entertaining classes, ranging from painting and terrarium-building to spin and yoga.

PGA National Resort & Spa: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Golfer Harry Vardon, who won six British Opens and the U.S. Open in 1900, famously said, “For this game you need, above all things, to be in a tranquil frame of mind.” Discover that tranquility for yourself at the PGA National Resort & Spa. This AAA Four Diamond Award-winning property, which sits 14 miles northwest of West Palm Beach, is home to five championship golf courses and a full-service spa (open to guests ages 16 and older). When you’re not unwinding in one of two outdoor mineral pools, you can take advantage of services like Thai massages and Watsu water therapy treatments to improve your game and relax your senses.

Golden Door: San Marcos, California

Tune up your body and mind in a serene, Japanese-inspired atmosphere at Golden Door. This exclusive 600-acre retreat 38 miles north of San Diego attracts celebrities and CEOs aiming to achieve everything from weight loss to mental clarity. Weeklong, all-inclusive stays at Travel + Leisure’s No. 1 destination spa are available during single sex or coed periods; 100% of the resort’s profits from the hefty weekly fees are donated to charity. Signature amenities here include early morning hikes, a meditation labyrinth and various health routines that participants can continue at home to maintain their best selves.

Canyon Ranch: Tucson, Arizona; Lenox, Massachusetts; and Woodside, California

Ten years after Canyon Ranch’s flagship resort opened in Tucson in 1979, the wellness hotel brand opened its second location in an elegant mansion in the Berkshires. A third location, Canyon Ranch Woodside, is also available 35 miles southeast of San Francisco. Retreats at these properties include luxury lodging, nutritional dining and your choice of activities, such as Pilates, medical consultations, massages, guided snowshoeing outings, cooking demonstrations and meditation. If you’d rather spend only one day at Canyon Ranch, visit the spa and fitness locations in Las Vegas or on board various cruise ships.

Six Senses Samui: Bophut, Thailand

Improve the planet’s health — and your own — at Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. The brand, which has held the top spot in the hotel brands category of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards for three years in a row, is composed of 18 luxury resorts and 14 spas that focus on sustainability. Guests participate in environmental initiatives while rejuvenating their own minds and bodies. At Six Senses Samui, wellness consultants arrange your stay to meet nutrition, fitness and rest goals. Past guests praised the Thailand property’s private peninsular location, transformative spa and stunning pool villas that blend into the jungle landscape. Can’t-miss wellness facilities here include a yoga pavilion, six treatment villas and a walking meditation area.

Tanque Verde Ranch: Tucson, Arizona

If animal encounters are your ultimate therapy, The Dude Ranchers Association suggests a stay at Tanque Verde Ranch, a classic cattle ranch on 60,000 scenic acres in Tucson. Welcoming guests since 1868, Tanque Verde Ranch has won awards for its plush accommodations, fine Southwestern cuisine, children’s programs and recreation options. At certain times of the year, off-site mountain biking outings, hiking excursions and yoga classes are available in addition to regularly scheduled activities like horseback riding, painting, fishing, water aerobics, silversmithing and meditation. Guests can also visit La Sonora Spa to enjoy an array of services, including facials, massages and body wraps.

AQUA DOME — Tirol Therme Längenfeld: Längenfeld, Austria

The whole family can enjoy some rest and relaxation at AQUA DOME — Tirol Therme Längenfeld, a futuristic Alpine resort with outdoor salt, sulphur and massage pools. Children ages 3 and older can spend time in supervised playrooms in addition to thermal baths and saunas designed especially for younger travelers. What’s more, the property offers services like herbal, honey and stone massages, as well as various fitness courses. Remember, though, that most European spas are “textilfrei,” meaning clothes and bathing suits must be removed in certain areas to receive a proper body detox. Past guests recommend disconnecting from all devices to truly appreciate the resort’s offerings.

Be Tulum: Tulum, Mexico

Be fashionably pampered at Be Tulum, a rustic-chic hotel with 64 suites. The Tulum property stands out thanks to its private plunge pools (in select accommodations), gourmet cuisine and organic spa treatments. Partake in traditional indigenous and energy healing treatments that use sacred herbs and medicinal plants from the rooftop garden. Also save time for the Yäan Wellness Spa’s traveler-approved body scrubs and deep tissue and Mayan massages. On certain dates, Be Tulum offers a purifying Open Moon Temazcal Ceremony hosted by a Mayan healer in a historic sweat lodge.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit: Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Create a personal gym routine with your spa concierge at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. This property is located about 10 miles northwest of Puerto Vallarta and features stylish two-story Wellness Suites equipped with weights, stretch bands, yoga mats, exercise bikes and LED lamps to overcome jet lag. Guests also have access to a private terrace with a Jacuzzi and massage beds on the top level of each Wellness Suite. Outside their accommodations, visitors will find the SE Spa at Grand Velas, which offers treatments for visitors in all stages of life, including pregnant women and teens. Plus, the resort’s all-inclusive rates cover most of the property’s luxurious facilities and meals, so travelers will have extra cash to use for special services like VIP airport transfers.

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia: Cap Estate, St. Lucia

Give your body a holiday at this health-focused resort on St. Lucia. At BodyHoliday Saint Lucia, you can pursue wellness through the ancient Indian practice of ayurveda, better aging through medicine, restorative beauty or mindfulness with yoga. The property’s all-inclusive rates cover a daily 50-minute spa treatment, healthy food, beverages, personal concierge services and up to 40 on-site activities. Additional fees apply to stay in the resort’s luxury villas and enjoy customized spa treatments, meals and retreats centered on yoga, weight loss and detox.

Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Alternative spiritual and medical therapies abound at the oceanfront Association for Research and Enlightenment in Virginia Beach. This facility, which originally opened in 1928 as famous psychic Edgar Cayce’s Hospital of Enlightenment, provides online resources for profound personal change and education in topics like past life regression hypnotherapy. Treatment options include holistic chiropractic services, dream counseling and acupressure. Visitors can take advantage of these services during half-day or weeklong stays. Patrons say the property’s garden and labyrinth, ocean-facing meditation chapel, spa services, free lectures and library contribute to a relaxing, transformative vacation.

ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti: Ortisei, Italy

At ADLER Spa Resort Dolomiti, guests can try forest therapy (guided immersive walks in the woods) when they’re not exploring Italy’s lush Val Gardena region on their own by electric bike or on foot. The resort’s heated outdoor pools and spa overlook the Dolomites, a mountain range about 160 miles northwest of Venice that’s known for its ski slopes. Available spa treatments include anti-aging facials, shock wave therapy, mineral mud baths and massages that incorporate oils from melting candles. Standard rates cover locally sourced salads, juices, gourmet cuisine and a selection of kid-friendly items.

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa: Carlsbad, California

Spagoers with companions who shun massages or meditation should check into Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Southern California’s premier fitness-focused vacation destination since 1965. There’s something to benefit everyone at this Mediterranean-style compound, as it houses an award-winning spa, the Chopra Center for mind-body harmony, the state-of-the-art Athletic Club, the PFC Fitness Camp and eight distinct pools. Past guests loved the property’s dog-friendly policy, gracious staff, beautiful landscaping, vast golf courses, excellent cuisine and top-notch children’s facilities. Omni La Costa is also conveniently located near the beach and Legoland California.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort: Paradise Island, Bahamas

A-listers like Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Kerry Washington have all enjoyed The Ocean Club since it opened on Paradise Island (an island just north of the Bahamas‘ capital city of Nassau) in 1962. This Four Seasons outpost offers several luxe amenities, including elegant villas, a highly regarded golf course, the legendary Martini Bar and Lounge (with James Bond-inspired concoctions) and an eatery that serves French-Asian fusion fare concocted by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The Ocean Club also promises paradise at its spa, which features eight private villas with waterfall showers and gardens for special services. Book couples or baby wellness therapies, warm coconut poultice treatments or a Bahamas Rhythm Massage that combines percussion with deep tissue manipulation.

Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat: Divar Island, India

Experience certified ayurveda and naturopathy practices at this budget-friendly wellness retreat on India’s Divar Island. Multiple doctors and traditional healers work at Devaaya (which means “divine healing” in English) to provide each guest with a customized plan that promotes personal well-being during their stay. Accommodations here are simple yet comfortable, with Wi-Fi access, air conditioning and views of the resort’s grounds or waterfront. Past travelers recommend a long stay to soak in the tranquil scenery, learn yoga, enjoy tasty vegetarian cuisine and be rejuvenated with the prescribed ayurvedic and natural remedies.

The Omnia: Zermatt, Switzerland

Wrap yourself in a fur blanket or enjoy a relaxing soak at The Omnia. Most guests choose this temple of clean, modern Swiss design for its proximity to Zermatt’s superb ski slopes, but it’s also an ideal place to unwind, break a sweat and indulge. Maintain your fitness regimen in the world-class gym, lounge by the fireplace, savor hearty mountain fare by Michelin-starred chef Hauke Pohl or pamper yourself at the spa, which features indoor and outdoor pools, a hammam, a flower steam room and a Finnish sauna. Save time for admiring Zermatt’s iconic Matterhorn from the property’s marble hot tub.

