30 Fun All-Inclusive Family Vacations

Love traveling but not the associated planning? These all-inclusive vacation ideas give you all the fun without the work.

All-inclusive resorts, cruises and vacation packages make travel planning a breeze, and they can even be easier to budget for. With your lodging, food and some of your fun included for one single price, you can spend less time stressing over the logistics of your vacation and more time counting down the days until you depart. Consider the following all-inclusive vacation ideas for 2020 and beyond.

Hotel Bad Ratzes: Siusi allo Scillar, Italy

If you love vacationing in the outdoors, consider a stay at the Hotel Bad Ratzes. Located at the foot of the Italian Alps, the hotel’s all-inclusive rate includes lodging, three meals per day (including a packed meal for your hike) and an array of organized hiking experiences for the entire family to enjoy. Also included in the rate are an array of complimentary amenities for the little ones, including cradles, baby and children’s bathtubs, wall socket covers and more. Summer rates start around 100 euros (about $110) per night for adults, and kids can stay at a drastically discounted rate.

Beaches Turks & Caicos: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Beaches Turks & Caicos boasts a beautiful location along the popular Grace Bay in Providenciales. This property’s all-inclusive rate includes all meals at its 21 restaurants, most drinks at its 15 bars, daytime athletic activities and nighttime live shows, round-trip airport transfers and childcare thanks to the property’s kids club. Visitors can also enjoy access to the resort’s enormous pirate-themed waterpark, water sports equipment like scuba diving gear and kayaks, and a night club specifically for teens. Rates start around $2,000 per night for double occupancy in July.

An MSC Cruise to the Caribbean and Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises is a popular cruise line that offers itineraries in the Middle East, Europe, the Caribbean and more. The Caribbean itineraries include options that visit MSC’s new private island, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. Right now, you can book a three- or four-night cruise to the Bahamas and Ocean Cay starting at just $299 per person plus tips, taxes and fees.

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa: Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa is just a 20-minute drive from the airport in Montego Bay, yet you’ll feel like you’re a world away. This property features a private, white sand beach, an on-site spa, a golf course, a water park with a lazy river and seven restaurants to choose from. Thanks to all-inclusive pricing, all your food, drinks and entertainment, such as tennis lessons and kids and teen clubs, are included in the nightly rate.

Vista Verde Ranch: Clark, Colorado

Vista Verde Ranch is an all-inclusive luxury ranch with high-end lodging and dining on-site. This property near Steamboat Springs offers outdoor activities throughout the year, including hiking and horseback riding in the summer and skiing, ice fishing and sleigh rides in the winter. The property even boasts an impressive culinary program where talented chefs show off their cooking skills using organic and sustainable ingredients.

Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa: Phuket, Thailand

Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa offers luxurious Thai experiences with the option for all-inclusive pricing. You can book luxury suites or even villas with a private pool, and the property features its own beach and on-site spa. Rates start at around $800 per night in April with the all-inclusive option, which covers three meals per day, unlimited drinks, daily minibar items and two hours of spa or wellness activities, based on availability.

Club Med Grand Massif Samoëns Morillon: Samoëns, France

Like all Club Med properties, the Club Med Grand Massif Samoëns Morillon offers all-inclusive vacations with a focus on physical activity. You can hike the day away at this mountaintop resort, but you an also retreat to your room or the on-site spa for relaxation. Meals and drinks at three restaurants and two bars are included in your nightly rate, as well as activities like snow shoeing and Nordic walks, and access to the children’s club. Prices start at about $1,900 per seven-night stay in March for double occupancy.

Eurail’s The Ultimate Bucket List Vacation Package

Want to see Europe by train? Consider booking Eurail’s Ultimate Bucket List Vacation Package, which includes train travel to 12 cities, including powerhouse destinations such as London, Paris and Berlin as well as less-traveled spots such as Ljubljana, Slovenia, Split, Croatia, and Krakow, Poland. Accommodations in top-rated hostels and hotels, and access to discounted tours and attractions are also covered by the rate. Prices start at $1,995 per person for the four-week trip.

Bluefields Bay Villas: Bluefields, Jamaica

If you want the all-inclusive resort experience with more privacy than you’ll get at a resort, consider booking Bluefields Bay Villas in Jamaica. This property boasts all-inclusive villas with amenities like private pools, private nannies, personal chefs and water sports activities, set along a gorgeous white sand beach. Rates start at around $1,025 per night in April for double occupancy.

A Paul Gauguin Cruise to Tahiti and the Society Islands

While Paul Gauguin Cruises is known for luxury cruises out of Tahiti to destinations like Bora Bora, this cruise line does offer family amenities, including a kids club called the Moana Explorer Program. Seven-night cruises include food, transportation, airfare from Los Angeles and all the beauty French Polynesia has to offer starting at $5,145 per person for dates in July.

Hotel Schwarzbrunn: Stans, Austria

The charming Hotel Schwarzbrunn sits near the mountains in one of the most beautiful regions of Tyrol, Austria. This property was practically made for families, as so many of its included offerings cater to kids, including complimentary ski lessons and a kids club as well as amenities such as strollers, baby carriers and monitors. In addition to plenty of perks for the kiddos, the all-inclusive rate also covers food and outdoor fun such as sports courts, guided hikes and bike rentals. Rates here start at 113 euros (around $125) per night for double occupancy.

Xanadu Resort Hotel: Belek, Turkey

The Xanadu Resort Hotel in Turkey is an all-inclusive wonderland set along the sea on Turkey’s southern coast. This property features rooms and suites to accommodate all family sizes, dining at 14 on-site restaurants and bars and activities ranging from outdoor activities like tennis to indoor activities like billiards, plus live shows at night. Nightly rates start at $249 per night in March for double occupancy.

Kiani Beach Resort: Crete, Greece

This Greek beach resort offers all-inclusive fun for the whole family on the shores of the Aegean Sea. This property boasts a wide array of rooms, including suites with up to two bedrooms. You can dine at four restaurants and bars and take part in fitness, sports and beach activities before catching live nightly shows, enjoying karaoke, seeing magic acts and more. Nightly rates start at 86 euros (around $95) per night in March with double occupancy.

Club Med Sanya: Hainan, China

Club Med Sanya, which sits on the island of Hainan in China, is flanked by mountains on one side and the ocean on the other. This all-inclusive property gives families the chance to relax and unwind but visitors will also have access to a flying trapeze, wall climbing and other outdoor offerings. Rates start around $500 per night for double occupancy in March.

Sunscape Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino: Willemstead, Curacao

Curacao is a lovely Caribbean island that is known for its Dutch roots and natural beauty. The Sunscape Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino lets you soak it all in, featuring unlimited all-inclusive fun in a beautiful tropical setting. You and your family can relax on the beach, go paddleboarding and chow down at one of the resort’s 13 bars and lounges — all starting at around $315 per night for double occupancy in May.

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: Little Bay, St. Maarten

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort in St. Maarten boasts one of the most family-friendly beaches on the island thanks to its sheltered cove that limits waves. This property offers all-inclusive rates that give guests access to three outdoor pools, a swim-up bar, five restaurants, three bars, pool chairs, beach hairs, boating excursions and much more.

Barceló Aruba: Noord, Aruba

Barceló Aruba is an all-inclusive resort with a prime spot along Aruba’s famous Palm Beach. This beachfront resort offers all-inclusive pricing with all your food, drink and fun included. In addition to beach activities, you can play tennis and snorkel. Prices start around $375 per night for double occupancy.

Hilton Playa del Carmen: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

The Hilton Playa del Carmen is just steps from the area’s famous Fifth Avenue, yet it offers beachfront luxury and plenty of opportunities for relaxation. Every room here comes with a private balcony or terrace with a hot tub, though if you want to treat yourself, you can book a beachfront room or a swim-up suite. Because this Hilton is an all-inclusive resort, nearly everything is included in the rate, from food and drinks to fun activities such as tequila tastings, introductory scuba lessons and even aromatherapy turndown service. This property is for adults only so you’ll have to keep kids younger than 18 at home, but nightly rates start at $495 per night for a double room that sleeps four.

Stagecoach Trails Guest Ranch: Yucca, Arizona

This Arizona guest ranch is picturesquely placed next to 360,000 acres of beautiful, natural desert land. In addition to a fantastic setting, Stagecoach Trails offers an impressive all-inclusive package that covers three meals per day, daily horseback riding, wagon rides and outdoor sports like shooting and archery. Nightly rates vary by season and room category but expect to pay around $500 for two adults and an additional $179 per night for children between the ages of 5 and 12.

The Hideout Lodge & Guest Ranch: Shell, Wyoming

The Hideout Lodge & Guest Ranch offers an all-inclusive family rate that covers not only meals but also a handful of fun outdoor activities. Here, guests can go horseback riding, swimming, shooting, fishing, hiking, off-roading in the mountains or even learn how to handle cattle from the cowboys. There are cabins, casitas and rustic homes available to rent. All-inclusive packages are available from April through November and they start at $2,750 per person for a six-night stay.

A Disney Cruise of the Mediterranean

Disney Cruise Line is known for offering magical cruises around the world, and this extends to the line’s European itineraries. A five-night Mediterranean cruise sailing out of Barcelona, for example, includes stops in Rome, Cannes, France, and Florence, Italy, starting around $4,330 for double occupancy. Your cruise fare includes lodging, all meals, transportation and all the Disney magic you’d expect.

A Royal Caribbean Cruise to Greek Islands

The beauty of the Greek islands is hard to explain if you’ve never witnessed it in person, but it’s a vision you don’t forget. Fortunately, you can hit several islands at once on a cruise. Royal Caribbean offers seven-night cruises out of Venice, Italy, with stops in Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos and Argostoli, starting at about $740 per person for an interior room. Like most cruises, Royal Caribbean includes lodging, food and most entertainment for a single price.

An MSC Cruise to Norway

The Norwegian fjords are best seen by boat thanks to their jaw-dropping, waterfront cliffs and stunning peaks. Currently, MSC Cruises lets you book seven-night Norway cruises with stops in Bergen, Molde, Hellesylt and Geiranger starting at just $829 per person for an interior room. MSC Cruises include lodging, food, transportation, entertainment and more, making this cruise a smart option if you want an inclusive vacation without all the fuss.

Club Med Beidahu: Jilin, China

The Club Med Beidahu, located in the eastern province of Jilin, is an all-inclusive resort ideal for those who prefer to spend their vacation days skiing. This property offers inclusive skiing and snowboarding, an included kids club and access to four restaurants and bars in the nightly rate. Rates for a seven-night stay start at $1,300 per adult in March.

Euroski Mountain Resort: El Tarter, Andorra

If you’re interested in a ski holiday this year, consider Euroski Mountain Resort, which sits in the tiny country of Andorra, located between France and Spain. Your holiday starts at 746 euros (about $820) per adult for seven nights and includes a free shuttle to the ski area, buffet breakfasts and three-course dinners, plus access to a games room with a pool table and the property’s wellness center.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Planning a vacation to Dubai can seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah sits directly on one of Dubai’s famous beaches and features two pools, 12 on-site bars and restaurants and a beach mall, which offers a water playground and shops. You don’t have to book meals during your stay here, but the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah does offer prepaid rates with breakfast and dinner included. All-inclusive rates with two meals start at $325 per night in April.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Nickelodeon Hotels & and Resorts Punta Cana offers all-inclusive family fun with nine restaurants, three bars and all kinds of Nickelodeon-themed activities and facilities for the kids. Rates are as low as $179 per person, per night through 2021, and your kids will love the gorgeous tropical beach and the sprawling on-site waterpark, Aqua Nick.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit: Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, situated on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, offers a luxurious all-inclusive experience with gourmet dining, upscale service and truly over-the-top suites with high-end amenities. An on-site spa and golf are available for an extra charge, but you can enjoy the gorgeous pools and beach along with activities like nonmotorized water sports equipment, the kids club and fitness classes for free. Rates start at $820 per night for double occupancy in April.

Wyndham Reef Resort: East End, Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, and the shoreline along the Wyndham Reef Resort is no exception. You don’t have to book the all-inclusive rate to stay here, but the property does offer packages with three meals per day along with drinks and kayaking, paddleboarding and pedal boats included for one hour per day. All-inclusive rates start at about $135 per adult, per day on top of the nightly room rate. Nightly rates start at $289 in June for double occupancy.

Mohonk Mountain House: New Paltz, New York

Mohonk Mountain House is a historic resort located in the middle of the scenic Hudson Valley. This all-inclusive mountain resort offers three meals per day, unlimited activities (including fishing, tennis, basketball and archery) and a complimentary kids club as part of the nightly rate. You can hike more than 85 miles of trails together as a family, take guided nature walks or go canoeing or kayaking. Rates start around $600 for double occupancy in May.

