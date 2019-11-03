3 Things To Know About ACT Section Retests

ACT inc., the makers of the ACT college entrance exam, announced in October plans to drastically alter testing and scoring…

ACT inc., the makers of the ACT college entrance exam, announced in October plans to drastically alter testing and scoring policies. Beginning September 2020, students will be able to retake sections of the test, superscore their results and sit for a digital version of the assessment.

The ACT’s sections are English, math, science and reading, with an optional 40-minute writing test. The new opportunity to retest in specific exam sections, rather than retaking the entire ACT, is a delightful change for many high school students. Section retests allow them to focus their energy on their weakest areas and may alleviate a considerable amount of test anxiety.

Students who are interested in ACT section retesting should know these three facts:

— Section retests are available only in digital format.

— Students can take up to three section retests per sitting over seven dates.

— The cost and registration procedures are not known yet.

Section Retests Are Available Only in Digital Format

Test-takers who wish to retake certain sections may only do so only online. The ACT will still be offered as a paper-based exam, but the paper test must be completed in its entirety.

Students who opt for a section retest should prep extensively using online materials and electronic practice exams so that they are more comfortable with the digital testing experience.

Since section retesters will not be able to write directly on their exams, the shift from paper to a computer may necessitate some changes in testing strategy. For example, the digital format will not allow students to jot notes to themselves in the margins, which can be a helpful technique on ACT Reading.

The benefit of testing digitally is that students will receive their results much quicker — as soon as two business days after testing versus two to eight weeks with the paper format.

Students Can Take Up to Three Section Retests Per Sitting Over Seven Dates

Students will be allowed to test seven times throughout the year, and retest dates will always coincide with the dates of the national ACT.

During each sitting, students can retake any one, two or three sections. There is also no limit on the number of times a student may retest overall.

Before signing up to retest in three different sections, students should first consider retaking the entire ACT, especially if the costs are comparable.

Thanks to the new superscoring option, students will be able to send their most favorable scores to prospective colleges. As a result, a disappointing score on the fourth required ACT section, for example, would be slightly less problematic if a test-taker’s prospective schools accept superscores.

The Cost and Registration Procedures Are Not Yet Known

These important changes to the ACT were announced just a few weeks ago, in October. In its press release, the test-makers highlighted the main changes to testing policies and the research-supported reasons behind them.

What was not mentioned, however, was how cost or registration procedures would be affected by the changes. ACT Inc. promised to provide more information on pricing and logistics in the future while indicating that registration would “be ?similar to ?the ACT test.”

When asked if the policy alterations would correspond to more profit for the ACT, ACT officials emphasized the company’s nonprofit status and said the changes are a response to educational research and the needs of modern students and schools.

College-bound high school students and their parents should watch for more announcements from ACT regarding the new changes to the exam.

