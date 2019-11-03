3 Students Who Should Opt to Write the SAT Essay

It is common knowledge that the essay portion of the SAT is optional. While some college and university admissions officers…

It is common knowledge that the essay portion of the SAT is optional. While some college and university admissions officers may glance at a student’s score on it — perhaps because the applicant is lackluster in other areas — others do not take it into account at all.

As a result, many test-takers opt against completing the essay component of the exam. For some kinds of students, however, composing the optional SAT essay can be quite beneficial. Consider preparing for and taking the SAT essay if any of these three criteria apply to you:

— You want to demonstrate progression in your analytical writing abilities.

— You intend to major in a field that values analytical writing skills.

— You can’t demonstrate your analytical writing skills on another exam.

You Want to Demonstrate Progression in Your Analytical Writing Abilities

Students who began high school as weak analytical writers can use the SAT’s optional essay to demonstrate improvement in this area. Superior performance on the essay can be especially redeeming for students who earned a less-than-satisfactory grade in English or writing classes in their freshman, sophomore or even junior year of high school.

Students who completed a remedial English or writing class and vastly enhanced their writing skills should also consider sitting for the SAT essay.

In sum, if you are worried that a low mark in English composition might raise eyebrows during the review of your college applications, give some serious thought to preparing for and writing the SAT essay.

You Intend to Major in a Field That Values Analytical Writing Skills

Countless academic fields value analytical writing skills, and not just the obvious ones like English, history, law and philosophy. Various branches of science call for the frequent publication of research studies.

Even mathematicians and physicists, professionals who frequently work with numbers, must use the written word when they compose important correspondence to colleagues, draft speeches for conferences and publish their research findings in academic journals.

Strong writing skills are helpful in most academic fields, even though they may be utilized more often in the humanities.

The livelihood of future journalists and art historians, for example, depends heavily on their ability to craft effective pieces of writing. Students who wish to major in such writing-intensive fields can prove their aptitude for writing through the SAT essay.

You Can’t Demonstrate Your Analytical Writing Skills on Another Exam

Unfortunately for students, not all high schools around the country are able to offer the same variety of Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses that others can.

For reasons that range from inadequate demand to lack of teaching staff, some high school students may not get the chance to enroll in courses that suit their college applications or future career goals. In some cases, high schoolers don’t have access to programs like CLEP and its College Composition exam.

In all of these situations, the SAT essay presents an opportunity to showcase one’s writing skills, in spite of not having taken a college-level writing class in high school.

If your school does not offer AP English Language, CLEP or a similar class, the SAT essay can serve as an alternative way of demonstrating that you are prepared for college-level writing.

Although it remains an optional section of the SAT, the essay merits serious contemplation by these three types of high schoolers. It can prove to college admissions counselors that your writing skills are up to par when other components of your application come short of doing so.

