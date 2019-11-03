3 Reasons to Pursue an Undergraduate, Graduate Degree in Asia

When thinking about where to attend graduate school, Malaysian national Theventhiran Mahandaran considered Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom. But…

When thinking about where to attend graduate school, Malaysian national Theventhiran Mahandaran considered Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom. But his focus eventually turned to Asia. While he had an opportunity to attend a Malaysian university, a scholarship opportunity led him to consider Japan. He was ultimately accepted to Kyoto University to pursue his master’s and doctoral degrees in integrated life science.

“I went all in with MEXT since it’s a full scholarship with a monthly stipend and fully paid tuition fees,” Mahandaran says, referring to the Japanese government scholarship for international students studying at Japanese universities.

Asia can be a good option for prospective international undergraduate and graduate students, from the continent’s quality universities to countries with some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“Studying in an Asian country will provide a holistic experience, which will allow you to experience firsthand the culture and traditions of different people as well as various languages,” says Subhakar Alapati, director of India-based Global Tree, an education and immigration consulting firm.

Here are three reasons prospective international students may want to consider Asia for an undergraduate or graduate degree:

— Quality education.

— Preparation for an international career.

— Language-skill development.

Quality education. The continent is home to top universities in education hubs like Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan as well as strong options in Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and India.

Studying at Tsinghua University or Peking University in China can be an amazing experience for an international student, says Elton Lin, CEO of ILUMIN Education, a college admissions consulting firm in California.

“But there are outstanding, extremely well-regarded universities all over Asia. Combining an undergraduate degree at a reputable U.S. university with an MBA or master’s in Asia is a good formula for success in a world that requires cross-cultural fluency,” Lin says.

For example, Kyoto University has a tradition of research and academic freedom that has led to many lasting discoveries that benefit humanity, says Masao Kitano, executive vice president for education, information infrastructure and evaluation at the school. He says Akira Yoshino, one of the recipients of this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry, is an alumnus of the school of engineering. Kitano says the school’s other strength is in the humanities and social sciences.

“In an era driven by technological and scientific advances, understanding humanity’s role and future on the planet is more important than ever. This tradition extends to our students where we provide an environment where they are free to pursue their academic passion and encourage them to explore their curiosity,” Kitano wrote in an email.

Preparation for an international career. Asia university grads will be equipped to work in global settings and as in-demand experts of a continent with growing economies.

For example, at the National University of Singapore, there is “a strong focus on nurturing future-ready graduates who are adaptable and globally competitive,” Bernard Tan, professor and senior vice provost, undergraduate education, wrote in an email.

Tan says NUS invests substantially in programs and initiatives that help students gain these skills. The NUS Residential Colleges program, for example, allows a freshman cohort to combine on-campus living with a multidisciplinary curriculum, and the Overseas Colleges program, a technology entrepreneurship program, lets students participate in internships in Silicon Valley, New York, Stockholm, Toronto, Munich and Shanghai.

Alapati says students who study at Asian universities get the advantage of exposure to the business dynamics of Asian countries, which have some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, such as China, the world’s second-largest economy. “This exposure can go a long way in improving one’s international business acumen,” Alapati says.

International business majors may want to consider Asia, where students will be well-positioned to join the workforce.

“Clearly, with China being one of the top economies, if not the very top economy within the next 10 years, studying in Asia makes a lot of sense,” Lin says.

Language-skill development. In addition to academic and potential career benefits, international students can pick up a new language or improve their language skills while studying in Asia.

There are about 7,000 spoken languages in the world, but research has found that almost half of the world population speaks only 10. Chinese is the world’s most commonly spoken language and is one of the six official languages of the United Nations. Other widely spoken Asian languages include Hindi/Urdu, Bengali and Japanese.

“Culture, and language of course, is best learned immersively among the people who see the world through Asian values and perspectives. You can only get so far on Rosetta Stone,” Lin says.

Being proficient in an Asian language can be an added bonus on a resume and demonstrate a student’s personal and professional growth.

“I did pick up Japanese. I learned the basics when I first arrived in Japan for six months and eventually learned the language on my own. It’s a huge plus since people outside of the university rarely use English in Japan,” Mahandaran says.

He says prospective international students should not be intimidated by any language barriers and says it’s helpful to have a cheat sheet with useful phrases. He also suggests students take part in language exchange programs organized by school campuses.

With his language skills and background, Mahandaran hopes to enter the life science industry as an entrepreneur.

“I would still love to be around Asia for this endeavor, but I’m also open to moving to the West if it suits the nature of my work,” Mahandaran says.

