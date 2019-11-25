25 Great Small Towns to Live in the U.S.

Embrace the small-town life. For many, the big city just doesn’t cut it. The fast pace, noise and density of…

Embrace the small-town life.

For many, the big city just doesn’t cut it. The fast pace, noise and density of a major metro area sends some of us in search of more land, quiet evenings and uncrowded streets. But how do you find a small town that offers all that plus job opportunities and a welcoming community? Here’s a look at the fastest-growing small cities in the U.S. with between 1,000 and 50,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 estimate, the most recent full data set available. Almost every destination on this list has doubled its population size between 2010 and 2018, and each offers enticements such as affordability, job opportunities and perks for families, including inviting communities, unique local attractions and access to larger metropolitan areas.

Vineyard, Utah

2010 Population: 139

2018 Population Estimate: 10,052

The town of Vineyard is located close to Orem and Provo on the eastern shore of Utah Lake, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City. The Geneva Steel Mill that defined the area starting in World War II closed in 2001, and following that the town made significant efforts to clean up the mill area and make it safe for people to work and live. New development has focused on both commercial properties and residential neighborhoods, helping grow the population beyond 10,000 people in just eight years. Vineyard today is not just a quiet place on the outskirts of larger cities, but a self-sufficient town in its own right.

Fulshear, Texas

2010 Population: 1,134

2018 Population Estimate: 11,990

Located on the outskirts of the Houston metro area, Fulshear was incorporated as a town in 1977 but didn’t see its population surpass 1,000 until the 21st century. With an estimated population of nearly 12,000 as of 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fulshear has benefited from the growth and expansion of the Houston area. Fulshear’s local government website points to local attractions such as hiking and biking trails, vineyards and even spots to see alligators in their natural habitat. While housing and commercial developments continue to bring people to the area, Fulshear appears to maintain its small-town feel, with local grocery stores and family-owned restaurants.

Timnath, Colorado

2010 Population: 625

2018 Population Estimate: 3,992

About an hour’s drive north of Denver, the town of Timnath has long been home to residents who primarily work in farming and agriculture. Its short Main Street is reminiscent of many classic small towns, complete with local shops and restaurants, a post office and the elementary school a few blocks away. However, the growth of Fort Collins, located less than 10 miles from the center of Timnath, has led to expansion in nearby towns as well. Walmart and Costco now have locations with Timnath addresses, which not only brings people who aren’t Timnath residents to the area regularly, but also benefits those looking to live farther out but still enjoy the retail options of a larger metro area.

Watford City, North Dakota

2010 Population: 1,744

2018 Population Estimate: 7,080

If you’re looking to be far from the hustle and bustle of a major city, North Dakota is a good place to start, and Watford City may be the right fit for you. Watford City has seen its population grow due to the North Dakota oil boom, and city officials have focused on creating the infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people moving to the area for work. The city’s website even offers a relocation guide to help introduce new residents to local businesses, resources for getting a mortgage and finding a real estate agent, local clubs and workforce training options.

Granville, West Virginia

2010 Population: 781

2018 Population Estimate: 2,590

Located along the Monongahela River and across the water from Morgantown, Granville has seen its population more than triple since 2010, thanks to its development of a major shopping center that caters to residents living throughout Monongalia County. The University Town Center area in Granville includes a Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, national chain restaurants, hotels and apartments that draw people to the town for a few hours, as well as to live permanently. Locals can root for the West Virginia Black Bears, a minor league baseball team that calls Granville home.

Whitestown, Indiana

2010 Population: 2,867

2018 Population Estimate: 8,627

Whitestown benefits from its proximity to Indianapolis, making it easy for people to live on the outskirts of the metro area and commute into the city for work. Whitestown describes itself as an “ag-urban” community, noting its location near farmland, retail and businesses. While small towns often offer a lower cost of living compared to major urban centers, Whitestown residents benefit from Indianapolis’s affordability as well: Indianapolis ranks No. 7 on the U.S. News list of Best Affordable Places to Live, requiring just 20.72% of the area median annual household income to cover the cost of living.

Cave Springs, Arkansas

2010 Population: 1,729

2018 Population Estimate: 4,970

Cave Springs is another small town seeing its population grow along with a nearby metro area. Just a 15-mile drive from Fayetteville, Cave Springs also benefits from its proximity to Interstate 49, which can take you north into Missouri or south into central Arkansas. Fayetteville residents have easy access to outdoor pursuits and can enjoy local fishing and hiking trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. A quick trip to the Ozarks is also possible as well, requiring roughly a two-hour drive each way.

Thompson’s Station, Tennessee

2010 Population: 2,194

2018 Population Estimate: 6,114

Named for the railroad station built in the town in the mid-19th century, Thompson’s Station has had residents living in the area since the 1700s. The small town is located 25 miles south of Nashville, making it a more rural and less expensive option for those who work in the city. The storied history of Thompson’s Station also attracts visitors who come to see evidence of the first European-American settlers in the late 1700s and the Civil War battle fought in the town. Thompson’s Station maintains the former pasture where the battle took place, which is named Preservation Park.

Dripping Springs, Texas

2010 Population: 1,788

2018 Population Estimate: 4,667

If you love all that Austin offers but would like an escape from the hustle and bustle, Dripping Springs may be the right choice for you. This tiny town had a population of just 1,788 in 2010, and has seen more than 160% growth as of 2018. Still, with a population below 5,000, you can expect more space between houses and plenty of outdoor activities nearby in the Texas Hill Country. One of Dripping Springs’ best-known attractions is Hamilton Pool, part of a natural preserve and widely hailed as one of the best swimming holes in Texas. To keep Hamilton Pool from overcrowding, visits are by reservation only.

Liberty Hill, Texas

2010 Population: 967

2018 Population Estimate: 2,433

Another small town in the outskirts of the Austin metro area, Liberty Hill has grown to 2,433 residents from the 967 reported in the 2010 census. With the official tagline “Freedom to Grow” on the city’s website, Liberty Hill is home to annual activities aimed at attracting visitors and giving locals the small-town feel with an artsy edge. It hosts a Christmas festival that includes a parade and gathering of food trucks as well as a hot air balloon and sculpture festival that brings in artists and balloonists from around the world. The local Lion’s Foundation Park, which is privately owned, is home to a sculpture park for the public to enjoy.

Valencia, Pennsylvania

2010 Population: 551

2018 Population Estimate: 1,380

With a population of just 1,380, this Pennsylvania borough is the smallest town on the list. Valencia is located in the western part of the state, about 20 miles from Pittsburgh. What appears to be giving more people a Valencia address is the development of new residential neighborhoods that have drawn people to the area. With the development combined with the town’s rural setting, residents can enjoy living in a new house and still benefit from living in a tiny town.

Fruitland Park, Florida

2010 Population: 4,078

2018 Population Estimate: 10,122

Located in the center of the state, Fruitland Park isn’t coastal, but it offers ample access to local lakes, rivers and ponds. As Florida continues to see more and more people moving to the state, homebuilders have been answering the call for more housing, and it appears Fruitland Park is seeing its population grow as a result. National homebuilder Maronda Homes has developed a community called The Glen in Fruitland Park, noting that it’s close to a few small cities including Leesburg and is roughly an hour’s drive from Orlando.

Annetta, Texas

2010 Population: 1,288

2018 Population Estimate: 3,176

The town of Annetta is about a half-hour drive west of Fort Worth, where residents can commute for work. Neighborhoods in Annetta tend to be sprawling, with large front yards and few houses built close together. The number of homes with pools in the backyard can be both a testament to the wealth of Annetta residents and to the heat, as locals will do anything they can to stay cool during the sweltering summers.

Prosper, Texas

2010 Population: 9,423

2018 Population Estimate: 22,358

With a population of less than 10,000 in 2010, Prosper is now home to more than 22,000 residents, making it the largest small city on this list to see its population more than double in an eight-year period. Located in the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Prosper appears to be living up to its name. While the older downtown area of Prosper looks like a standard Texas small town, complete with small storefronts and silos visible in the distance, much of Prosper’s geography is characterized by developed residential neighborhoods nestled alongside farmland.

McLendon-Chisholm, Texas

2010 Population: 1,373

2018 Population Estimate: 3,200

East of Dallas is McLendon-Chisholm, which remains a largely rural town with an increasing number of residential subdivisions in development. Homes on the market in McLendon-Chisolm are sprawling, with plenty of bedrooms for a growing family — or one that expects to host a lot of visitors. You can find existing homes and new-construction options for less than $300,000, but larger houses climb to $950,000 on the local multiple listing service. Don’t expect much of a traditional Main Street in McLendon-Chisholm, however, as the area appears to remain largely agricultural and residential.

Buda, Texas

2010 Population: 7,295

2018 Population Estimate: 16,449

One Texas town with plenty of charm is Buda, located about 15 miles south of Austin. Buda has many big-city attractions and amenities, with events like a “sip and stroll” featuring wine tasting while shopping, and “First Saturday,” a monthly event to encourage local shopping, with live music, sales and food and drink offerings. Buda also touts itself as the “outdoor capital of Texas,” with 13 parks and natural areas in town offering fishing, playgrounds, pavilions, skate parks and more.

Fate, Texas

2010 Population: 6,357

2018 Population Estimate: 14,206

Fate is located northeast of Dallas and has seen similar growth by way of residential development. Fate’s population has increased by nearly 8,000 people between 2010 and 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Many parts of Fate remain rural, however, and it’s reasonable to expect more people to continue to move to the area seeking housing and quieter options than suburban cities closer to Dallas.

Manvel, Texas

2010 Population: 5,179

2018 Population Estimate: 11,535

Manvel in located within the larger Houston metro area, south of the city itself. Manvel doesn’t offer much by way of a self-sustaining downtown, but its growth is largely due to the development of master-planned communities in the area. With a large commercial area in nearby Pearland that includes a Target, Costco and outdoor mall, Manvel residents don’t have to travel more than 15 minutes by car to get everything they need at home. The more developed suburbs with office, retail and industrial businesses nearby make for an easy commute if you live in Manvel; otherwise, it takes just half an hour to get to Houston.

Manor, Texas

2010 Population: 5,037

2018 Population Estimate: 11,173

Outside Austin, Manor is seeing new housing developments like many of the small towns on this list. But it also has older neighborhoods closer to the center of town, with closely built houses and locally owned businesses a few blocks away. National retail and fast food brands like Walmart and Starbucks also reflect the continued growth of the area. Manor is a certified community in the Film Friendly Texas program, which means locals can receive film industry training and job opportunities, and the media industry can take advantage of incentives that make it easier to film in the town.

Hardeeville, South Carolina

2010 Population: 2,952

2018 Population Estimate: 6,515

Located just north of Savannah, Georgia, Hardeeville is just a 30-minute drive to the coast. But people seeking easy access to water don’t even have to go that far, as the Savannah River runs along the western edge of Hardeeville and is popular for fishing and boating. Hardeeville is a part of the Hilton Head Island metro area, which is both a major vacation spot and a permanent destination for people seeking warm weather and proximity to the ocean.

Melissa, Texas

2010 Population: 4,695

2018 Population Estimate: 10,199

With a population over 10,000 as of 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s estimate, Melissa is located on the northern outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Residential development has helped bring more people to Melissa, which offers a small-town atmosphere and proximity to a major city. The city’s parks and recreation department and neighborhood development office work closely together to help residential development go hand in hand with increased access to public outdoor spaces.

Lincolnville, South Carolina

2010 Population: 1,139

2018 Population Estimate: 2,451

This tiny town outside Charleston was founded by seven former slaves following the end of the Civil War, and consists of just a couple dozen blocks despite its growth in recent years. Population growth throughout the entire Charleston metro area is likely a contributing factor in the population growth in Lincolnville. Formerly wooded areas in Lincolnville are now being developed with single-family homes, and vacant land is on the market throughout the small municipality, making it likely that more new development will happen. Larger subdivisions with even greater numbers of houses have also popped up along the edge of Lincolnville in nearby Summerville.

Rolesville, North Carolina

2010 Population: 3,786

2018 Population Estimate: 8,111

On the outskirts of the Raleigh and Durham metro area, Rolesville has grown to a population of more than 8,000. While Rolesville was once primarily agricultural land, much of the municipality has since become a grouping of many large master-planned communities and developed neighborhoods. Different communities within Rolesville are designated by name, including Hampton Pointe, Carlton Pointe, Wall Creek and Granite Falls. Rolesville still offers small-town charm, however, with local shops and businesses located on Main Street and a city park within a couple blocks.

Duck Hill, Mississippi

2010 Population: 732

2018 Population Estimate: 1,558

One of the smallest towns on this list, Duck Hill has seen its population grow from 732 to 1,558 in an eight-year period. The small, rural town has long been prone to flooding, but efforts by the city and local residents have begun a sustainability effort to slow down the flow of water, reduce flooding and add green infrastructure to the town, according to a May article from The Daily Yonder, a news source focused on rural America. The efforts of the town have created job opportunities and training for those looking to build a more sustainable community.

Brookland, Arkansas

2010 Population: 1,642

2018 Population Estimate: 3,491

Located between the larger towns of Jonesboro and Paragould in the northeast corner of Arkansas, Brookland has more than doubled in population since 2010. The southern end of the town is being transformed into new housing developments that make it easy for people looking to live in a more rural setting while still being close to the highways that bring them just about anywhere. There’s just a handful of restaurants in town, so expect to travel to Jonesboro or Paragould for an evening out.

