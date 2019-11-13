Schools That Accept the Most International Students

Many schools admit most or nearly all international applicants.
It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. colleges than others. Among the 109 ranked National Universities that reported this data to U.S. News on at least 500 applicants, the average acceptance rate for international students was 44% for fall 2018. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher, approaching nearly 100%. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 10 ranked National Universities with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants.
University of Cincinnati
U.S. News rank: 139 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 1,023
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 794
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 78%
Indiana University–Bloomington
U.S. News rank: 79 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 2,807
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 2,229
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 79%
Pace University (NY)
U.S. News rank: 202 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 2,122
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 1,672
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 79%
Long Island University (NY)
U.S. News rank: 240 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 558
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 445
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 80%
Iowa State University
U.S. News rank: 121 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 1,562
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 1,274
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 82%
University of Texas–Dallas
U.S. News rank: 147 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 672
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 562
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 84%
George Mason University (VA)
U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 651
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 562
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 86%
University of Texas–Arlington
U.S. News rank: 293-381
International applicants for fall 2018: 510
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 464
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 91%
Colorado State University
U.S. News rank: 166 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 578
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 563
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 97%
Kent State University (OH)
U.S. News rank: 211 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2018: 608
International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 595
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 98%
Update 11/18/19: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.