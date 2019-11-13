Schools That Accept the Most International Students

Many schools admit most or nearly all international applicants. It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some…

Many schools admit most or nearly all international applicants.

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. colleges than others. Among the 109 ranked National Universities that reported this data to U.S. News on at least 500 applicants, the average acceptance rate for international students was 44% for fall 2018. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher, approaching nearly 100%. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 10 ranked National Universities with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants.

University of Cincinnati

U.S. News rank: 139 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 1,023

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 794

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 78%

Indiana University–Bloomington

U.S. News rank: 79 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 2,807

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 2,229

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 79%

Pace University (NY)

U.S. News rank: 202 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 2,122

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 1,672

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 79%

Long Island University (NY)

U.S. News rank: 240 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 558

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 445

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 80%

Iowa State University

U.S. News rank: 121 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 1,562

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 1,274

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 82%

University of Texas–Dallas

U.S. News rank: 147 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 672

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 562

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 84%

George Mason University (VA)

U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 651

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 562

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 86%

University of Texas–Arlington

U.S. News rank: 293-381

International applicants for fall 2018: 510

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 464

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 91%

Colorado State University

U.S. News rank: 166 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 578

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 563

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 97%

Kent State University (OH)

U.S. News rank: 211 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2018: 608

International applicants accepted for fall 2018: 595

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2018: 98%

Learn more about studying in the U.S.

Discover the differences between colleges and universities in the U.S., and learn what it means to be conditionally admitted to a U.S. school. For even more advice, follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

Update 11/18/19: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.