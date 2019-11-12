12 Colleges Where the Most Alumni Donate

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

Given widespread concerns about the cost of higher education, it may be surprising to learn that college and university alumni often voluntarily donate cash to their alma maters. In fact, the amount of money that alumni are giving to their schools is on the rise.

Alumni contributions to U.S. colleges and universities increased by 6.9% between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2018, climbing to a grand total of $12.15 billion, according to a 2019 report from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. The uptick in alumni giving is even more profound when viewing historical trends. Within the 30 years between 1988 and 2018, alumni gifts increased by 495%, the CASE report shows.

When alumni donate to a school, it’s often viewed as an indication of satisfaction with their educational experience. However, financial contributions are not the only way for alumni to express appreciation for their education, and the ability to give money to a school depends on each individual’s financial circumstances.

Among the 1,387 ranked undergraduate institutions that provided U.S. News with information about their alumni giving rates in an annual survey, 22 of these schools had average giving rates of 40% or higher during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 academic years.

The 12 schools with the biggest proportion of alumni who donated, including ties, all had giving rates that exceeded 42%. Nine of these 12 are National Liberal Arts Colleges, schools that focus on undergraduate education and grant at least half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. Two are National Universities, schools that are often research-focused and offer a wide range of college majors and graduate programs. There is also one Regional College on the list; this is a type of school that emphasizes undergraduate education but awards fewer than half of its degrees in liberal arts fields.

Princeton University, the top-ranked college in the U.S. News National Universities rankings, had the highest two-year average alumni giving rate: 59%. That is 50 percentage points above the average alumni giving rate of 9% among all ranked undergraduate institutions that provided this data.

Below is a list of the 12 schools with the highest two-year average percentage of alumni donors in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,900 colleges and universities for our 2019 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The alumni giving rate data above is correct as of Nov. 26, 2019.

