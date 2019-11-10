10 Ways Your Career Can Survive a Recession

The Great Recession taught us something about job security — no one is safe from layoffs or downsizing. Millions of…

The Great Recession taught us something about job security — no one is safe from layoffs or downsizing. Millions of workers found themselves looking for a new job for the first time and did so during a period when there were few jobs available. This was a tragic and humbling experience for people well-established in their careers.

No matter where you are in your career and no matter when the next recession happens, here are some proactive steps you should take to help you weather the next economic storm.

Add Value

If you aren’t viewed as someone who adds value to the organization, you’re likely to be first on the chopping block. Begin looking for ways to show you are irreplaceable. Go above and beyond to deliver exceptional work, take on special projects or volunteer for special committees within your organization. You may become known for being the most cross-trainable employee or able to fill multiple gaps if necessary. Think about what you can do to show you deliver added value to the team and organization.

Acquire New Skills

Never become complacent. Learning new skills is one of the best ways to add value to your employer. It’s your responsibility to make sure you have the most up-to-date skills in a wide range of areas relevant to your field. Ask these questions to help you determine where to focus: What skills, tools and technology are in-demand outside of your organization? What certifications do you see being requested in job postings? Do you need a degree to reach the next level in your career? What skills could you acquire that would make you more valuable to the organization?

Many organizations offer tuition or professional development reimbursement. But if your employer doesn’t, still consider acquiring the skills you need. Look for free or low-cost online programs, ask a friend to tutor you, attend workshops or learn through self-study.

Build Strong Relationships

“It’s not what you know, but who you know.” Now is the time to strategically target people you should know both inside and outside your organization. It’s easy to get immersed in your day-to-day work, but just doing your job isn’t enough. Building strong relationships and connections provides you with information, new ideas and potential leads for new opportunities. Strong relationships also open doors. And there’s another saying: “It’s not who you know, but who knows you.” Establish a reputation of excellence by being someone people can rely on or turn to as a valuable source of information.

Become More Likable

Never underestimate the value of being positive, helpful, easy to work with and pleasant to be around. Focus on enhancing your relationships at work. You don’t have to agree with your boss or colleagues, but you want them to like and trust you. Offer to help a colleague complete a project, ask how your boss’s vacation was, learn about a co-worker’s interests outside of work. Extending your relationship beyond workplace chitchat to a more personal level helps connect you with your team. All this extra effort is worth it because at the end of the day, when layoffs happen, it’s more difficult to let go of those who are talented and well-liked.

Always Have an Optimized Resume and LinkedIn Profile Ready

Don’t wait until you are in job hunting mode to update your resume and LinkedIn profile. Invest time to modernize both of these important career tools so they meet employer expectations and help you stand out from other candidates. Your optimized materials should convey the value you deliver by explaining how you solve problems, not just a listing of your job duties.

Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Network

LinkedIn makes it fairly easy to identify people by company and job title. Use LinkedIn to strategically target people who work for companies you are interested in and either follow them or invite them to connect. Connecting with people in target companies also allows you to see the news they share. Once connected, take the extra step and ask to speak on the phone or meet in person. This takes your relationship to a new level.

Get Your Finances in Order

While employed, it’s a good time to pay off any debt and save as much as you can. If you haven’t created a budget or assessed where you spend your money, take a look at your expenses and where your money is really going. You may be surprised and discover ways to pocket some extra cash each month.

Pay Attention to Job Market and Industry Trends

So far, the focus has been on what you can control and actions you can take. But it’s also important to be aware of trends in the labor market and within your industry. If business is slowing down for other companies, understand what is causing the slowdown and if your organization is vulnerable to the same issues. Read industry publications and read about local business and economic news. Keep in touch with past colleagues to learn what’s happening in their workplace. The information you acquire helps you identify possible career opportunities.

Keep a Toe in the Job Search Water

One of the best ways to understand the demand for the work you do and salaries offered is to compete for those jobs. If you haven’t done so already, set alerts on job boards and company career portals. And don’t forget to use LinkedIn to get notifications about relevant jobs.

Review the job notifications as part of your research. Take note of any new or frequently requested skills or certifications and find out what the salary ranges are for jobs you are interested in.

Going through the application and interview process keeps your job search skills fresh and exposes you to various recruiting processes being used by employers.

Secure a Side Gig

Income security is one important reason to secure a side gig. And having another job helps you sock away extra money, develop new skills and meet new people. The options are endless. You could start your own gig selling services or goods or join an existing entity like Uber or Instacart. Just be careful to abide by your current employer’s rules for outside employment.

