10 Environmentally Friendly College Campuses

Discover colleges that are committed to conservation.

For college hopefuls who are passionate about the environment, an undergraduate institution’s policies on sustainability may be a major factor they consider during their school search. Sierra magazine, a national publication of the Sierra Club environmental advocacy organization, recently published its latest annual ranking of undergraduate institutions in the U.S. and Canada, including both two-year and four-year institutions. The Sierra Club’s “Cool Schools” ranking is a resource that prospective college students can use to find an environmentally conscious school. Here are 10 eco-friendly U.S. colleges and universities that placed in the top 50 of that ranking.

Arizona State University–Tempe

What makes this school eco-friendly: In June 2018, Arizona State University–Tempe launched a “Carbon Project,” which involves mitigating its carbon emissions using a variety of approaches such as planting trees and supporting university schools and departments in a transition to car-sharing and electric vehicles. ASU also made a fair trade pledge in 2018 to sell and use products manufactured in an environmentally sustainable way by companies that have ethical labor practices.

U.S. News rank: 117 (tie), National Universities

College of the Atlantic (ME)

What makes this school eco-friendly: In May 2019, College of the Atlantic‘s president, Darron Collins, signed a Break Free From Plastic pledge, which involves limiting on campus the use of nonessential disposable single-use plastic products that can’t be composted. The school has also initiated divestiture from a list of fossil fuel-related companies and in 2015 adopted a comprehensive sustainable building policy.

U.S. News rank: 82 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Colorado State University

What makes this school eco-friendly: In order to minimize food waste and assist people on campus who lack access to healthy food, Colorado State University has implemented a Rams Against Hunger “Food Recovery Program” whereby students, faculty and staff can receive text messages whenever there are leftovers at catered school events, helping to reduce waste.

U.S. News rank: 166 (tie), National Universities

Florida Gulf Coast University

What makes this school eco-friendly: Undergraduates at Florida Gulf Coast University are required to take “University Colloquium,” a semester-long course about various environmental concerns during which they discuss potential solutions to sustainability challenges.

U.S. News rank: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Seattle University

What makes this school eco-friendly: In 2018, the board of Seattle University voted to fully divest the school’s $230 million endowment from fossil fuel companies by 2023. The school’s dormitories have low-flow toilets and shower heads, and its admissions and alumni building includes a rainwater cistern.

U.S. News rank: 139 (tie), National Universities

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

What makes this school eco-friendly: The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry directs cost savings from its energy conservation efforts into a fund that pays for environmental projects, and undergraduates can earn a bachelor’s degree in sustainable energy management.

U.S. News rank: 121 (tie), National Universities

University of California–Irvine

What makes this school eco-friendly: UC–Irvine converted its central plant to a system that utilizes more treated waste water than regular water to cool 65 buildings, conserving 80 million gallons of drinkable water per year.

U.S. News rank: 36, National Universities

University of Connecticut

What makes this school eco-friendly: In 2019, the University of Connecticut began requiring undergraduates to complete at least one three-credit course that relates to the environment. The university senate originally proposed and approved the general education requirement, which is aimed at improving environmental literacy through 36 qualifying courses.

U.S. News rank: 64 (tie), National Universities

University of Dayton (OH)

What makes this school eco-friendly: The University of Dayton offers bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees in sustainability, and both degrees are designed for undergraduates who are pursuing double majors such as environmental biology and sustainability. The campus also has a “solar prairie,” a six-acre lawn filled with solar panels and prairie plants.

U.S. News rank: 132 (tie), National Universities

University of New Hampshire

What makes this school eco-friendly: The University of New Hampshire‘s undergraduate, graduate and faculty senates all unanimously passed resolutions promising to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with recommendations from a United Nations sustainability panel.

U.S. News rank: 125 (tie), National Universities

