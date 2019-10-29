Why You Need an Investment Policy Statement

An investment policy statement, or IPS, has traditionally been something more commonly associated with institutional investors like endowments or foundations.…

An investment policy statement, or IPS, has traditionally been something more commonly associated with institutional investors like endowments or foundations. However, there is no reason an individual shouldn’t have one as well.

If you work with an advisor, having one in place will provide a holistic guide to investment decision-making and ensure that you are clear on the portfolio’s direction and composition.

Even if you don’t work with advisor, it may be a good exercise to compose one for yourself. Doing so will provide you with a framework for managing your own portfolio.

[See: Beware of These 7 Blind Spots in Your Portfolio.]

The purpose of an IPS is to distill all of the important factors that are unique to your investment plan into a single document. If your financial plan is a road map, the investment policy statement is the instruction manual for the investment engine.

The IPS doesn’t need to be long, but it does need to contain all of the relevant details that guide your investment behavior. It should answer all of the following questions: What is your investment objective? What is your risk tolerance? What is the time horizon? What other factors should you be taking into account?

The first part of an IPS discusses who you are: Are you married? Do you have kids? Are you retired? What is your experience with investments? Are you charitably inclined? A brief biography can help anyone who’s working with you to quickly get a good sense of who you are.

Should you change advisors down the road, an IPS is a perfect document you can provide them with to help them get up to speed.

The second part is where the investment advisor proposes a recommended strategic portfolio allocation. The strategic allocation is one that defines the weighting of each asset class like U.S. large-cap stocks or bonds.

If the advisor is going to do more than a periodic rebalancing, you may want to understand the methodology behind the changes he or she is making. During each subsequent meeting the client and advisor should reaffirm that the allocation is appropriate and that it remains the optimal path forward.

The IPS also serves as a way to impose investment management discipline and accountability.

Individuals and their advisors alike can be emotional about the market, sometimes opting to break away from this strategic asset allocation and tilt the portfolio more conservatively or aggressively. Unfortunately, this tends to occur at the exact worst times which is often after a recent period of extreme market performance.

During these times it is imperative to review the rationale for the original allocation and discuss why a change may be warranted. Regardless of what decision is eventually made, it must be done with the understanding of the potential impact to the financial plan.

In conjunction with setting the asset allocation, the advisor should provide the expected return assumptions for each asset class and a blended return based on the investment mix they are recommending. This is important so that the client has clear expectations for how their portfolio should perform over a longer term horizon.

[See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]

Investors and advisors may also want to clearly define the benchmark for comparative purposes. A portfolio that allocates 50% to global stocks and 50% to bonds will have a drastically different risk and return profile when compared to the S&P 500.

Providing estimated returns and appropriate benchmarks will help to further set expectations from the outset and eliminate a lot of confusion down the road.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the IPS is the exploration of the investors’ willingness and ability to take risk in their portfolio.

Willingness often has little to do with an investor’s financial situation and everything to do with their personality, upbringing or investment experience. While generic risk tolerance questionnaires can start to uncover an investor’s willingness, they can also be quite subjective.

There is often no substitute to experiencing actual changes in account values in order to understand the emotional impact of investing.

To determine the investor’s ability, it requires an understanding of income and expenses now and in retirement. Ideally, these questions should be answered through a comprehensive financial planning process where one can come to a reasonably good understanding of how heavily relied-upon the portfolio will be.

For example, an investor who needs to withdraw a significant percentage of the portfolio each year is susceptible to sequence-of-return risk, which is brought on by volatile equity markets. This would make a more balanced allocation with bonds more appropriate.

It is very common for investors to have conflicts between their willingness and their ability but this should ultimately be resolved in the IPS.

Finally, the IPS should discuss other influential factors like taxes and other unique circumstances. For example: Is your income high enough to merit an allocation to tax-free bonds? Do you have low cost-basis stock or tax-loss carryforwards that can be used to offset capital gains in future years? Did remarrying later in life create a confusing beneficiary situation? Do you have a concentrated stock holding? Do you have any religious or social objections to specific industries or sectors that will need to be avoided carefully?

[See: How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property.]

Most investors understand why they should start with a financial plan to help visualize the path of their financial future. However, fewer know how and why the investment policy statement can help bring a cohesiveness between their investment strategy and plan.

Making sure you have an IPS that addresses your investment decision-making process holistically will most certainly help you to be more accountable and ultimately lead to achieving better outcomes.

More from U.S. News

7 Easy Ways to Invest Without Much Money

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

7 Great Value Stocks You Can Buy But Warren Buffett Can’t

Why You Need an Investment Policy Statement originally appeared on usnews.com