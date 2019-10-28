Why Chasing Stock Winners Is a Losing Tactic for Investors

Who doesn’t want to own an investment that’s going up? After all, that’s the very point of investing: to watch…

Who doesn’t want to own an investment that’s going up? After all, that’s the very point of investing: to watch your equity ownership stake increase in value.

However, the very normal desire to grow your investments can result in big mistakes if you deliberately pursue stocks that have zoomed higher in the recent past.

That’s because there’s absolutely no guarantee that last year’s best-performing securities will repeat the performance this year.

An easy way to understand year-over-year performance disparity is to compare the top-performing sectors in 2017 versus their returns in 2018, when nearly every sector finished in the red.

In 2017, however, performance was much brighter, with sectors ending the year as follows:

— Consumer discretionary +24.11

— Consumer staples +9.82

— Energy -1.12

— Financial services -21.57

— Health care +22.05

— Materials and processing +23.87

— Industrials +22.71

— Technology +38.40

— Utilities +6.17

Given those performance numbers, it wouldn’t have been unusual to see investors shuffle their holdings at the beginning of 2018 to include greater exposure to top-performing sectors, including technology, consumer discretionary, materials or industrials.

How would that have worked out? In 2018, the only domestic sector with a positive return was health care, with a gain of 6.54%. The prior year, it was the fifth-best performing sector, which may have caused sector-picking investors to overlook it, in favor of 2017’s shining star, technology.

How did tech fare in 2018? It skidded 1.22% from the prior year, underperforming not just health care, but also the consumer discretionary and utilities sectors.

It might sound silly to throw a disproportionate amount of money at a single sector, but in actuality, people do it all the time. It happens frequently when novice investors choose funds from a 401(k) plan. Almost no one is inclined to say, “Hey, this fund did badly last year. I’ll pick that one for my account!”

Instead, investors frequently pick funds that have performed well over the past one, three or five years. That can result in an assortment of investments without any type of allocation when it comes to global regions, market capitalization or any other asset-class categorization.

In fact, broad asset classes tend to move in tandem. For example, U.S. growth and value stocks are both up year to date, although growth stocks are advancing at a more rapid pace. Drilling down even further, domestic stocks of all market capitalizations are traversing higher.

Contrast that with the fourth quarter of 2018, when all global equity asset classes went into a sharp decline, resulting in a lower finish for the year. Various fixed-income asset classes closed 2018 with small gains.

What’s the reason for investors to understand those market nuances? Without acknowledging that asset classes often move either up or down at the same time, it’s easy to fall into the trap of picking too many funds representing one kind of investment. That’s why investors often find themselves with a collection of funds with different names (often inscrutable, with no clear indication of what the fund actually contains), but considerable overlap in terms of stocks.

You could easily end up owning a hefty position in any large stock such as Apple (ticker: AAPL), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT), ExxonMobil Corp. ( XOM), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ), Amazon.com ( AMZN) or Facebook ( FB) simply because those stocks are held by so many mutual funds and ETFs, both actively and passively managed.

Why is that such a fairly common scenario? Again, it comes back to chasing performance. Large domestic stocks (growth stocks in particular) have performed well in recent years, leading to outperformance of the funds holding these stocks. This, in turn, leads performance chasing investors to load up on these outperforming funds.

The big problem lurking is, of course, the inevitable portfolio-wide decline when large U.S. stocks go into a correction.

But there’s another way to approach portfolio construction. Say you’re choosing your 401(k) investments, and instead of just going all-in with last year’s best performers, you carefully choose a diversified collection of funds representing developed and emerging markets, alternatives like real estate investment trusts, and some fixed income.

That might not be easy, as you’ll find yourself putting money into funds that have lagged others. But historically, no asset class has led or lagged forever. Leadership does shift, often without investors even noticing. There’s no guarantee, but last year’s laggard could become this year’s winner, and vice versa.

Don’t be seduced by TV shows, blog posts or newsletters that encourage you to pile into the current crop of winners. Fortunes can reverse on a dime, and you don’t want too great a percentage of your hard-earned money at the mercy of big asset-class reversals.

Why Chasing Stock Winners Is a Losing Tactic for Investors originally appeared on usnews.com