Where in the World Are the Best Global Universities?

It might surprise students to learn that the top-ranked institutions in the world aren’t located in just one country or even one continent. Instead, they dot cities across the map from Copenhagen to St. Louis to Brisbane.

This week U.S. News released the 2020 edition of its Best Global Universities rankings, which evaluate schools based on their academic research and reputation and allow students to compare them globally, regionally and within specific countries. The top 50 universities are located in four continents: 32 are in North America, 12 in Europe, three in Asia and three in Australia.

Most of the universities in North America are located in the U.S. These include public schools, like the University of California–Berkeley and the University of Washington, and private institutions like Harvard University, which is ranked No. 1, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Six of the institutions in Europe are in the United Kingdom, including the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge, both of which break the top 10 Best Global Universities. New to the top 50 list this year are the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Sorbonne Universite in France. The remaining European institutions are located in Germany, Switzerland and Denmark.

In Asia, two of the three universities represented in the top 50 are in Singapore, and one is in China.

Unsurprisingly, many of the Best Global Universities are located in major metropolitan cities, like Tsinghua University in Beijing and the University of Sydney in Australia. Others are located in cities with smaller populations of less than 150,000, like the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor in the U.S. and École Polytechnique Federale of Lausanne in Switzerland.

Many of these institutions are also ranked among the best universities in their region. The National University of Singapore, for example, is ranked No. 1 in Asia and tied for No. 34 overall, and the University of Melbourne is ranked No. 1 in Australia/New Zealand and No. 26 overall.

International students and their families can use the map below to explore highly ranked global universities in or near their home country as well as those located farther away.

