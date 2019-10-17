What You Need to Know About Meningitis Vaccines

Spinal meningitis, which is an inflammation that affects the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, is a serious…

Spinal meningitis, which is an inflammation that affects the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, is a serious and potentially deadly health problem. However, there are several effective vaccines available now that can help the immune system fight some types of meningitis. In fact, vaccines have helped reduce many cases of meningitis that once occurred.

Spinal meningitis cases in the U.S. are at an all-time low, and doctors think that’s due to the increase in vaccinations for the disease. In 1989, for instance, there were 1.1 cases for every 100,000 people. As of 2017, that rate was only 0.11 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine Success

“The frequency with which we encounter meningitis is much diminished compared to 20 or 30 years ago. It’s one of the unsung stories of public health and vaccinations,” says Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine in the department of health policy and professor of medicine with the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Because of the continuous use of vaccines, the number of meningitis cases has remained low, adds Dr. Barbara Pahud, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine and a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas City. If many children and young adults don’t get the vaccines, the number of meningitis cases could go up again, she says.

Meningitis is a complex infectious disease, with many different types. Considering that newborns and children under age 5 are at the highest risk of meningitis among all age groups, followed by teens, it can be hard for parents to keep up with the necessary vaccines to protect their children. Here’s more information on the types of vaccines available for meningitis, when to get them and possible side effects.

Types of Meningitis Vaccines

There are actually many different types of meningitis. Not every type has a vaccine available. Some different types of meningitis include:

— Bacterial meningitis.

— Viral meningitis.

— Fungal meningitis.

— Amebic meningitis.

— Parasitic meningitis.

— Noninfectious meningitis.

The most common types of meningitis are viral and bacterial. There’s no vaccine for viral meningitis. If you get viral meningitis, all you can really do is rest for about a week to 10 days. The best way to help protect against viral meningitis is the same as any other virus — better hand-washing habits and to avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands. That’s because many infections are passed through hand contact.

Bacterial meningitis tends to be more serious. In fact, up to 15% of those who contract it die. Other long-term effects of bacterial meningitis include:

— Hearing loss.

— Developmental disorders.

— Seizures.

— Brain damage.

— Arthritis.

— Loss of limbs.

— Memory problems.

This is why vaccines are important tools to prevent infection.

Some of the vaccines to protect against meningitis aren’t designed specifically for meningitis, Pahud says. However, the bacteria could cause meninigitis, as well as other health problems. Here are a few examples:

— Haemophilus influenzae vaccine. This is a series of vaccines given to infants to help protect against pneumonia, meningitis and bloodstream infections caused by H. influenzae. Despite its name, this is not the same as the flu vaccine. The vaccine against H. influenzae is given at ages 2, 4 and 6 months and again at 12 to 15 months old. The CDC recommends this vaccine for all children under age 2.

— Pneumococcal vaccine that protects against Streptococcus pneumoniae. This vaccine protects against 95% to 97% of the strains of pneumococcal bacteria, says Dr. Deepa Mukundan, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. Left unprotected and untreated, S. pneumoniae could cause pneumonia, ear infections, meningitis and bloodstream infections. The CDC reports that before the vaccine was introduced there were about 700 cases of meningitis and 200 deaths from pneumococcal disease annually in children younger than age 5. However, those numbers quickly reduced after children started to get the vaccine. This vaccine is recommended by the CDC at ages 2, 4 and 6 months and again at 12 to 15 months. Adults over age 65 are also advised to get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

— Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. You may have heard this referred to as MMR. These health problems can cause, among other things, deafness, blindness, pneumonia and meningitis. Children should get this vaccine when they are 12 to 15 months old.

There also are vaccines to prevent specific types of bacterial meningitis. These vaccines are: The meningococcal ACWY vaccine. This protects against A, C, W and Y types of bacterial meningitis caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. Preteens who are around age 11 or 12 should get this vaccine, followed by a booster around age 16, the CDC advises.

The meningitis B vaccine. The vaccine for meningococcal serotype B is the newest one on the market. It’s not included in the broader ACWY vaccine because it was a harder vaccine to make, Mukundan says. It’s currently recommended that parents talk to their teen’s doctor about also getting the meningococcal B vaccine.

Some colleges now require it for students due to outbreaks that have occurred at college dorms. There are two different brands of meningitis B vaccines; one is dosed a month apart and the other dosed six months apart. Both work effectively, Pahud says.

If a student is in a rush to go off to college, Pahud will recommend the one with only a month apart in dosing. If a student is still in high school, she will recommend the one with a six-month dosing separation.

The vaccines for meningitis are very effective. For instance, the H. influenzae vaccine is about 99% effective, Mukundan says. The ACWY and B vaccines are both 80% to 85% effective in protecting against meningitis, she adds.

Other Indications for Meningitis Vaccines

There may be other situations when someone would want to get vaccinated against meningitis. These include the following:

— Traveling to certain parts of the world. When traveling, always find out about vaccine requirements. That’s because meningitis, including meningitis types not common in the U.S., are found in some places around the globe. Traveling to an area of sub-Saharan Africa called “the meningitis belt” or to Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage can increase the risk, according to the CDC. The risk also is higher traveling to Mecca because of the millions of people grouped closely together who could easily pass infectious diseases. Those traveling to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages are required to show proof of meningococcal vaccination, the CDC reports.

— American Indians or Alaskan Natives living on reservations. For some reason, meningitis occurs more frequently among American Indians and Alaskan Natives living close together, says Dr. Christine Salvatore, chief of pediatric infectious disease at New York-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. Although the vaccine recommendations are the same as for the general population, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises the use of a specialized H. influenzae vaccine that provides a faster response, she explains.

— Those with immunological defects. If a child is receiving chemotherapy, does not have a spleen, has HIV or has a complement defect (this is one of the pathways defending against infection), he or she may be required to receive vaccines earlier in life, Salvatore says.

— Pregnant women. If you’re pregnant, talk to your health provider about the need for additional vaccines. If a pregnant woman has one of the immunological defects outlined above, it often is advised that she get vaccinated, Salvatore says.

— Outbreaks. If an outbreak of meningitis, particularly meningitis B, occurs in close living situations such as college dorms, health providers may vaccinate all of those living near an infected person as a means of extra protection. “It can spread like wildfire, so to limit the outbreak, we do antibiotic prophylaxis,” Mukundan says.

— Microbiologists. Those working in a lab who are exposed to meningitis-causing bacteria may be at a higher risk for an infection.

Common Side Effects of Meningitis Vaccines

Just like any type of vaccine, vaccines against meningitis can have common side effects. These include:

— Redness or pain at the injection site.

— Soreness of the arm or bruising.

— A slight fever.

— Feeling a little sick for a day or so. This is actually a sign that your body is working properly to fight infection, Pahud says.

— Crankiness or irritability in a young child.

Most of these side effects can be tolerated, but if they become an issue, you can usually use a pain reliever.

Another somewhat curious side effect of the ACWY vaccine specific to teens is feeling faint or actually passing out. It’s not clear why this side effect happens in teens, but it doesn’t mean that the person is having an allergic reaction, Salvatore says. Because this side effect is well known, most doctors require teens getting the vaccine to sit or lay down for 15 minutes or so after it’s given.

Uncommon Side Effects of Meningitis Vaccine

The only uncommon side effect of any type of meningitis vaccine is an allergic reaction to something in the vaccine itself, Mukundan says. If a person is known to be allergic to something in the vaccine, then the vaccine will not be given. Health providers continue to give these vaccines to the population at large because the risk of dying or suffering long-term effects from meningitis outweigh the very small risk of having an allergic reaction.

