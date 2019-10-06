What to Watch in the World, Week of October 7

Week of Oct. 7: Honors in Medicine Kicks Off Week of Nobel Prizes The winner of this year’s Nobel Prize…

Week of Oct. 7: Honors in Medicine Kicks Off Week of Nobel Prizes

The winner of this year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be announced on Monday, Oct. 7, in Sweden, kicking off the annual week of one of the world’s most prestigious prizes awarded in recognition of academic, cultural, or scientific advances. Last year, the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was granted to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.”

The following is the schedule for remaining Nobel Prize announcements:

— Oct. 8: Physics

— Oct. 9: Chemistry

— Oct. 10: Literature

— Oct. 11: Peace

— Oct. 14: Economics

Oct. 8: The U.K. Parliament Faces Suspension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a matter of days to allow the government to launch its legislative agenda. The country’s Supreme Court ruled last week the Johnson’s previous suspension of Parliament, due to last five weeks, was unlawful.

The suspension will come as the deadline for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, the process known as Brexit, is Oct. 31. Parliament passed a law earlier this month requiring Johnson to ask for a departure delay if a deal to leave the EU isn’t in place by Oct. 19.

Oct. 9: Fed May Reveal Why It Cut Interest Rates

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release minutes from its September meeting, when it decided to cut interest rates for a second time this year. In September, officials at the U.S. central bank gave the U.S. economy a boost and incentivize both markets and investments in a global economy threatened by recession.

A series of other countries have also decided to lower or considered cuts in interest rates, all reflecting concerns of a slowdown in the global economy.

Oct. 10: A New Round of China-U.S. Trade Talks

Trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Oct. 10. Both countries will send their top trade negotiators into the talks to try to end the deadlock. China will be represented by vice premier Liu He who will lead his country’s delegation. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead the talks for Washington. The latest round of talks is expected to last two days.

Friday, Oct. 11: International Day of the Girl

On Friday, Oct. 11, the United Nations observes the International Day of the Girl, a day that “aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights,” the United Nations says. In 2019, the event’s theme will be “GirlForce: Unscripted and unstoppable.”

The day aims at celebrating achievements by, with and for girls since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, to this day the most comprehensive policy agenda for the empowerment of women.

