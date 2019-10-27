What to Watch in the World, Week of October 28

Oct. 28: Asia-Pacific Focus on Climate Change Authors of a U.N. report on climate change will meet in Bangkok on…

Oct. 28: Asia-Pacific Focus on Climate Change

Authors of a U.N. report on climate change will meet in Bangkok on Monday, Oct. 28, to discuss their findings’ impact on Asia-Pacific nations. The report, released in August, warns of growing threats to the world’s food and water supplies because of climate change.

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, ranging from low-lying Pacific island nations to larger countries increasingly experiencing floods and droughts, are considered among the world’s most vulnerable to severe weather events and food insecurity. The U.N. report warns that Asia-Pacific nations will increasingly face declines in crop declines, increased food prices and supply chain disruptions.

Week of Oct. 28: Another Extension for Brexit

The slow-moving Brexit drama in the United Kingdom finds more time for British lawmakers to find a consensus after European Union officials approved a flexible three-month extension for the U.K.’s departure from the bloc.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for a new election after opponents forced him to request the extension, a move he vowed never to make. The EU member states agreed on Monday to put off Brexit until the end of January with an earlier departure possible should the faction-ridden UK parliament ratify their separation deal.

Oct. 28: Cuba to Allow Purchases With Hard Currencies

Cubans will be allowed to use a restricted number of foreign currencies in at state-run stores beginning on Monday, Oct. 28. The government approved the new policy earlier in October is an attempt to compete with a multi-billion informal market in imported goods and reduce the outflow of hard currencies.

The communist government’s monopoly on retail sales, imports and exports has led to over-priced yet low quality imports, which in turn has fed a tolerated black market in goods purchased abroad and resold at home. The Associated Press reports that Cubans spend annually as much as $2 billion overseas on goods brought home.

Cubans who create special accounts can spend U.S. and Canadian dollars, euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Mexican pesos, Danish, Norwegian and Swedish kroner and Japanese yen.

Oct. 29: U.N. Focus on New Syrian Constitution

In Geneva, the U.N. hosts the opening of meetings by a committee formed to draft a new constitution for Syria, with the hopes of permanently ending the eight-year long civil war. A new constitution is expected to include presidential term limits, which would theoretically place an end to the rule of Bashar al-Assad. Opposition groups have insisted on an end to Assad’s rule.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates that by the end of 2018, 560,000 people had died from Syria’s civil war.

Nov. 2: Condemning Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

The U.N. General Assembly annually marks Nov. 2 to call for the end to impunity for crimes committed against journalists. The U.N. says more than 1,000 journalists have been killed in the past 12 years, and in 9-in-10 cases the perpetrators go unpunished.

This year’s observance comes 13 months to the day after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a resident of the United States and employed by The Washington Post, was slain in the Saudi consulate in Turkey, an act that U.N. investigators say provided “credible evidence” to investigate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Nov. 2 was chosen as the annual observance in commemoration of the slaying of two French journalists in Mali on Nov. 2, 2013.

