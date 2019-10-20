What to Watch in the World, Week of October 21

Oct. 21: Trudeau Era at Stake in Canada’s National Elections On Monday, Oct. 21, Canadians will head to the polls…

Oct. 21: Trudeau Era at Stake in Canada’s National Elections

On Monday, Oct. 21, Canadians will head to the polls for the country’s federal elections in a vote that international observers will be watching to learn the fate of one of the world’s last remaining progressive leaders. The results will decide whether current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in office for another term or be replaced by Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer.

Recent opinion polls show Trudeau’s Liberal party is tied with the Conservatives. Jagmeet Singh and the New Democratic Party and Elizabeth May of the Greens are jostling third place, significant because whichever party draws the most votes may be forced to enter into a coalition with another party. According to local media, a record number of citizens voted in advance.

Oct. 21: Indian Ruling Party Eyes Victories

On Monday, Oct. 21, India‘s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP is expected to sweep two state polls, one in the western state of Maharashtra and the other in the northern state of Haryana. This is the first election since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the parliamentary election in May with a landslide. Polls estimate that a BJP-led alliance will get 194 of the 288 seats in Maharashtra. The same party would win 83 of the 90 seats in Haryana.

The election results are expected to be announced on Oct. 24.

Oct. 24: Dubai Hosts Global Robotic Competition

Dubai will host the first global robotic contest beginning on Thursday, Oct. 24. The competition In the field of robotics and artificial intelligence will run to Oct. 27 at the in the Gulf city.

The competition is expected to attract more than 1,500 youth from more than 191 countries. The competition is expected to examine how technology can help address the world’s most important environmental issues such as wastage of water and energy, sustainability and pollution.

Oct. 24: Observance of Creation of the United Nations

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the United Nations celebrates the entry into force of the U.N. Charter, in 1945. “With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being,” the United Nations says. The day has been observed since 1948 and in 1971 the U.N. General Assembly recommended it as a public holiday in member countries.

Oct. 20: World Development Information Day

This year marks the 47th celebration of World Development Information Day, dedicated to fostering international cooperation to boost development around the world.

“Information and communications technologies have the potential to provide new solutions to development challenges, particularly in the context of globalization, and can foster economic growth, competitiveness, access to information and knowledge, poverty eradication and social inclusion,”said a statement from the U.N. General Assembly. The U.N. chose this date which is also when the International Development Strategy for the Second United Nations Development Decade was adopted in 1970.

