What a College Minor Is and Why It Matters

A college major carries considerable weight in higher education, shaping career paths and lives as students pursue work within a particular discipline. Undergraduate students should consider just as carefully their choice of a college minor, experts advise.

A college major refers to structured coursework that students take within a chosen primary field of study. The exact number of classes may vary by major and school, but typically students can expect to log upward of 30 credit hours. By contrast, minors generally require 18 credit hours or more, typically in the six- to seven-course range.

Even though students will take more college courses for a major, experts say they shouldn’t overlook the importance of determining a minor.

“There’s nothing minor about it,” says Micah Sadigh, a psychology professor and department chair at Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania, who regularly advises undergraduates and has written about the importance of minors.

But what is a minor in college, anyway?

Simply put, “a minor allows a student the opportunity to add training in another discipline,” explains Tracy Camp, a professor and head of the computer science department at Colorado School of Mines. Computer science is the most popular minor on the campus, according to the school, which has long emphasized science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or the STEM fields.

Although minors are not required at all colleges, they are offered as a way to study another discipline in-depth. Considering the differences among schools, prospective students should consult a school’s degree plan for minor requirements.

What to Consider When Choosing a College Minor

Whatever the major and minor combination a student chooses, he or she should be intentional about that decision, Sadigh says. He encourages his advisees to find ways that their minor can connect to and reinforce their major.

“I think of a minor as an interdisciplinary link. It links you, connects you to another discipline and changes, expands how you think about disciplines, but also, expands how you think about life, people, working with people, creativity and how creativity can manifest itself differently,” Sadigh says, emphasizing the importance of interconnectivity.

Toni Lefton, director of the University Honors and Scholars Programs and a professor at Colorado School of Mines, describes a minor as “an opportunity for contextual learning” that ties in to broader applications.

When deciding on a minor, students should “research occupations that are a good fit for them and utilize their skills, values and interests well, but also look at the job outlook. Look for those occupations and how you can complement your academic studies to help prepare for a career in not only one field but multiple fields,” says Jeremy Fisher, director of the John P. Fahey Career Center at Creighton University in Nebraska.

Students should also make sure a minor fits into their graduation plan and doesn’t tack on extra time, Fisher adds. He encourages students to declare a minor around the same time as a major, which is typically by the end of their sophomore year or the beginning of their junior year. “The earlier you research and plan, the more time you’re going to have to prepare and complete that complement of major and minor.”

Prerequisite courses for a minor may necessitate the early planning that academics recommend.

“There is a certain point where you need to start working on that (prerequisite) chain, otherwise the minor won’t be an option for you,” Camp says. “So no matter what minor you’re thinking of looking at, you need to find out how early you need to start that minor based on that chain of classes.”

College Major and Minor Combinations

Students at Mines, Camp explains, gravitate to the computer science minor for the many opportunities it opens up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of computer science is expected to grow by 16% in the next decade. Additionally, BLS numbers show a median salary of $118,370 for computer scientists in 2018.

But employment prospects aren’t the only reason for carefully selecting a minor. Experts say that a minor can also deepen a student’s thinking and allow him or her to forge a broader worldview by tapping into interdisciplinary connections.

For example, a public affairs minor is also among the most popular options at Mines, according to the college.

“We’ve always felt that STEM experts need to communicate well, to think across the spectrum of social, cultural, political perspectives,” Lefton says. “That we need STEM-literate leaders that are globally aware and understand the environment, economic and ethical underpinnings of public life, civic life, the application of engineering and scientific work.”

Likewise, students may try to deepen their thinking and marketability by choosing a minor in a foreign language.

“We see a lot (of minors) in foreign languages,” Fisher says. “For example, we may have a student who is a liberal arts major or business major who wants to minor in Spanish to focus or develop fluency and language skills.”

Choosing Between a Minor and a Double Major

Some students round out their undergraduate education by completing two majors. A double major can be economically rewarding, particularly when combining lucrative fields such as business and STEM. But students should consider how such a move fits into their degree program and whether it is worth any extra work and costs it may require.

At Mines, the time and credit hours to graduate with two majors is close to that of earning a bachelor’s degree and an accelerated master’s degree, Camp says.

Sadigh offers a similar cautionary note: “Be careful if you’re thinking about just double-majoring. It’s a lot of coursework, sometimes in two very different fields, and we have to do it methodically. A minor, on the other hand, does not require as many courses. But if it’s done methodically, it can be just as potent.”

