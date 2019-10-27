Vitamin B12 Deficiency in Kids

Vitamin B12 is one of the B vitamins, and deficiency of this vitamin is not uncommon. Here’s what to know…

Basic Facts on Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is important for maintaining the health of blood cells and nerves and is also important for normal neural development of the fetus and growing brain. It also helps form DNA, the basic genetic material. B12 is absorbed in a staged process, and in the first stage, the normal acid produced in the stomach separates B12 bound to food proteins. B12 then binds to another protein made by the stomach, called intrinsic factor, and this helps absorption of B12 through the lining of the end of the small intestine, which is called the ileum. Lack of an appropriate amount of B12 in diet or interruption of any of these absorptive processes or loss of parts of the small bowel can lead to vitamin B12 deficiency.

Vitamin B12 is present in a variety of animal foods, including meat, dairy and egg products. Plant-based foods are poor sources unless they’re fortified with B12. A fetus receives vitamin B12 from its mother through the placenta, and through breast milk in breast-fed infants. Infant formulas are fortified with vitamin B12. Newborn babies who receive adequate vitamin B12 from their mother during pregnancy can maintain their stores up to four years, even if they receive minimal vitamin B12 after birth.

What Causes Vitamin B12 Deficiency in Children?

The most important cause of B12 deficiency is nutritional, and it’s seen in children who are on plant-based diets with no extra supplementation of vitamin B12 in their diet. This is seen in children in impoverished settings, as well as immigrant children. Children born to a vegan mother who are B12-deficient or breast-feeding infants of mothers who are B12 deficient are also prone to B12 deficiency. Disorders affecting the lining of the small intestine, like Crohn’s disease or surgical removal or loss of the end of the small intestine, can also lead to B12 deficiency. Rarely, surgical removal of parts of the stomach or inflammatory disorders affecting the stomach that leads to decreased production of intrinsic factor (pernicious anemia) can cause B12 deficiency. Very rarely, genetic disorders can also affect B12 absorption.

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Initial symptoms include fatigue, weakness, redness in the lining of the mouth called stomatitis, loss of appetite, weight loss and sometimes diarrhea or constipation. Due to the non-specificity of these symptoms, you should discuss this with your child’s doctor to see if your child needs further evaluation for a B12 deficiency. Kids can also develop a specific type of anemia called megaloblastic anemia, in which the red blood cells are larger than average. The white cells and platelets could also drop due to a condition called pancytopenia. Children can become more irritable and depressed with this condition, and little children can even suffer from developmental delays. Older children develop numbness and tingling of their hands and feet secondary to nerve involvement called peripheral neuropathy, and prolonged deficiency can lead to spinal cord degeneration.

How Can Vitamin B12 Be Diagnosed?

If you child is on a restricted diet or vegan diet, or if the mother is on a vegan diet and nursing, you may discuss the need for evaluation of B12 status in your child. Most patients with B12 deficiency will have laboratory evidence of B12 deficiency before having overt symptoms. Often, a high degree of suspicion is required to look for B12 deficiency in children at potential risk for B12 deficiency.

Kids’ blood work may indicate megaloblastic anemia, which means the red cells look larger than average and the white cells counts may drop. B12 levels in the blood go down. Methylmalonic acid in the blood is a good marker for deficiency, and the levels go up with B12 deficiency. However, the levels may increase in other disorders related to the metabolism of B12 in the body, and they need to interpreted carefully. Antibodies to the intrinsic factor increase with pernicious anemia.

How Can B12 Deficiency Be Prevented and Treated?

As we always say, prevention is better than cure. If you’re a parent on a vegan diet and nursing your infant, it’s important to talk to your doctor and ensure that you’re on a vitamin supplementation that includes adequate amounts of B12. Similarly, if your child is on a strict vegan diet or has dietary limitations that precludes him or her from taking adequate amounts of B12-containing foods as detailed above, please discuss optimal supplementation with your pediatrician.

Once your child has been diagnosed with B12 deficiency, your child’s doctor can help you in choosing the correct treatment approach, based on the underlying cause. If the deficiency is related to poor dietary sources of B12, supplementing an appropriate dose orally suggested by your doctor would suffice. If the deficiency is due to poor absorption, a monthly intramuscular injectable version of B12, at an appropriate dose decided by your child’s doctor, would be beneficial. If the absorption problem is reversible, the dose route can be changed to an oral one. However, if the absorption issue is permanent, as in pernicious anemia, or secondary of loss of bowel where B12 is absorbed, the injection route would be required long term.

Alternative routes in this setting could be to administer the medicine into the nostrils using a nasal version or a pill that could be absorbed from under the tongue. It’s important that the labs are regularly conducted, including to monitor B12 levels to ensure adequacy of administration and for dose adjustment.

