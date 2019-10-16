Trudeau Photo Scandal Does Little Harm to Canada’s Global Image

TORONTO — Martin Cronin says he has covered a lot of ground during his visit to Canada. His travels have…

TORONTO — Martin Cronin says he has covered a lot of ground during his visit to Canada. His travels have taken him to popular tourist attractions in the Maritimes, Quebec and Ontario — and he’s learned a little about the country’s political landscape. “I know there’s a federal election here next week,” the native of County Cork, Ireland says while standing near the CN Tower in Toronto. “A few of the Canadians we’ve encountered have mentioned it.”

Cronin, who is traveling with his brother and a cousin, knows that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar last July — but he didn’t know that two months after that meeting in Dublin, a photo of Trudeau wearing blackface surfaced in TIME magazine. “No, we haven’t heard anything about that,” he says. “Nothing.”

The image of Trudeau covered in dark theatrical makeup at an Arabian Nights party in 2001 spread across the country like wildfire last month, sparking outrage, indignation and even concern about the possible impact on Canada’s international reputation. Canadians had barely finished reading the breaking news alerts on their phones on Sept. 18 when political commentators started weighing in. Many eviscerated the prime minister, calling him a racist and accusing him of being duplicitous for not making Canadians aware of the incident beforehand. Some called for his resignation.

Public concern only grew after revelations that Trudeau had worn blackface in at least two other incidents.

But Canadians’ public hand-wringing over the prime minister’s past hasn’t translated into a diminished global view of the country. As Canada prepares for an anticipated tight federal election on Oct. 21, political analysts, business leaders and international visitors say the nation’s reputation as a progressive, welcoming place remains intact. In large part that is thanks to its neighbor to the south. Much of the world’s attention is focused on Donald Trump, a U.S. president facing an impeachment inquiry at home and whose foreign policy actions abroad, such as sparking trade fights and announcing a U.S. troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria, concern U.S. allies.

“Trudeau has a very different policy outlook from Trump,” says Ian Lesser, vice president at The German Marshall Fund of the United States, a nonpartisan public policy think tank. “The philosophical contrast between the Canadian and American governments is very stark right now,” contributing, he says, to the popularity of Canada and its leader.

Adds Benjamin Zyla, a visiting government scholar at Harvard University: “The perception of Canada might be a little different right now if there was a different president in the White House.”

International Community ‘Focused on What Canada Does’

The September revelations about Trudeau made international news. Headline writers seemed surprised that the dashing young leader with a reputation for being progressive, inclusive and tolerant could have appeared in makeup and costume long associated with racial stereotypes. A few days after the photo surfaced, Toronto resident Ladonna James told a news agency she feared the incident would be “a real blow to the Canadian brand.”

But the incident quickly disappeared from international headlines. There have been no reports of governments canceling trips or changing policies tied to Canada, and no global leaders have publicly rebuked Trudeau.

“Of course, there is an intense debate about Trudeau in Canada right now but it’s not followed internationally,” Lesser says. “Most of the international community is more focused on what Canada does and says in terms of foreign policy.”

On that front, Canada is held in high regard. Ottawa has championed multilateralism, a diplomatic strategy increasingly under threat, says Lesser, who is based in Brussels. In recent years, Canada has ratified trade agreements with the European Union and Pacific nations, and has negotiated a new trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico.

“The Trudeau government has an open, liberal vision of society and international relations,” Lesser says. “I think individuals who follow international affairs saw the news (about the blackface photos), and those who are inclined to admire the Canadian prime minister might be disappointed in him, but there is so much international news these days, the blackface incident has been eclipsed by other stories. I don’t hear a lot of debate about it.”

Zyla, who also is an associate professor of international affairs at the School of International Development & Global Studies at the University of Ottawa, agrees that Canada’s emphasis on multilateralism serves it well. Canada is viewed as a trustworthy ally and, he adds, “Other countries see Canada more favorably than Canada sees itself.

“The blackface incident has been noted but it is not a big issue here,” says Zyla, who is based in Boston. “It has been overblown to some extent by some media outlets, perhaps to create a scandal where there is none.”

International Interest in Canada Remains Strong

While political observers see Canada as a middle power, others view it as a great travel destination. “My clients love Canada,” says Emily Roper, an agent at Audley Travel in Oxfordshire, England. Like Martin Cronin of Ireland, her clients “see Canadians as friendly and welcoming, and they think the country itself is beautiful.”

Roper, who specializes in booking trips to Canada and Alaska, says her clients’ interest in hiking through the Rocky Mountains or whale watching in the Bay of Fundy hasn’t waned in recent weeks. “To be honest, that (blackface) incident hasn’t crossed my mind at work,” she says. “None of my clients have brought it up in conversation. I don’t know if that’s because they don’t know about the incident or just don’t care about it.”

Canada also maintains a positive brand in terms of international business, says Alan Ross, a Canadian lawyer who specializes in international trade. “Canada is highly stable, has a strong rule of law, good financial markets and great opportunity in many sectors. It’s a good place to live and to do business.”

Ross says there is some uncertainty as to how the federal election will affect policies relevant to investors, but he doesn’t see much cause for concern when he looks at the overall Canadian political landscape. “Brand Canada is bigger than the sum of its parts,” he says, “and it will remain strong irrespective of the dynamic of the election campaign and outcome.”

Politics is the furthest thing from Martin Cronin’s mind as he continues his Canadian trip. “We’ve seen a lot of the countryside and (have) been on a lot of tours. It’s beautiful,” he says. “We’ve been very lucky with the weather, too. Our trip to Canada has been a great experience.”

