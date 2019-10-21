These Countries Have the Most Unicorn Companies

Unicorns are the highest-valued startups in an economy — going above $1 billion — and also a coveted status for…

Unicorns are the highest-valued startups in an economy — going above $1 billion — and also a coveted status for any new company in the competitive business landscape. There are more than 300 unicorn companies in the world and most of them are concentrated in the top technology producing countries: the United States and China. China also has the highest-valued unicorn on the planet, Toutiao, a $75 billion AI-enabled content platform that customizes feeds based on preferences and owns popular video platform TikTok.

The majority of such unicorns are in the internet software, e-commerce or financial technology fields. There are only seven unicorns in the world valued at more than $20 billion. According to a data set put together by CB Insights, a New York-based private market intelligence firm, these are the countries with the highest number of unicorn companies in the world.

No. 5: Germany

The largest economy in Europe has 11 unicorn companies, with the top three valued at $4 billion each. The companies produce products or provide services in fields such as e-commerce, health, financial technology or automobiles.

No. 4: India

The world’s second-most populous country boasts 20 unicorn companies in areas such as financial technology, travel, e-commerce, automobiles, and logistics. India, a country known for its outsourcing capabilities, has two unicorn companies valued at $10 billion apiece.

No. 3: United Kingdom

The sixth-largest economy in the world that is bracing for changes after leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom currently has 21 unicorn companies. The top one, Global Switch, is valued at $11 billion. Most of these unicorns are in the financial technology space.

No. 2: China

The world’s runner-up in technology leadership, China has 99 unicorns and also the top-valued unicorn in the world, the news and information platform Toutiao. The country also has six unicorns worth more than $10 billion, and ranks second in the number of high-valued startups in artificial intelligence.

No. 1: United States

The global leader in technology, the U.S. has 200 unicorns, 11 of which worth more than $10 billion. The top high-value startup in the U.S. is JUUL Labs, a consumer and retail business with an estimated value of $50 billion.

