The Most Common Fall Allergens

Fall allergies inflict symptoms that can make you feel annoyed to miserable. Fall allergy season ranges from mid-August until the first frost, when there’s an uptick in emergency room visits, hospitalizations and doctor’s appointments for patients who find themselves coughing, sneezing, coping with postnasal drip and other symptoms, says Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist based in New York City. She’s also a spokesperson for the Allergy & Asthma Network, a nonprofit in Vienna, Virginia.

On Columbus Day, dozens of people who had the holiday off used their free time to go to the clinic where Parikh works to seek treatment for their allergies. “I was seeing patients all day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” she says.

Nationwide, about 50 million people in the U.S. are affected by allergies annually, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Allergies are the sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. They’re caused “when your immune system reacts to a foreign substance, called an allergen,” according to the AAFA.

Allergies can cause a raft of symptoms that vary in severity. They include:

— Coughing.

— Sneezing.

— Runny nose.

— Scratchy throat.

— Postnasal drip.

— Sinus pressure.

— Itchy eyes.

In severe cases, allergies can even be fatal, according to the AAFA. People with asthma are particularly vulnerable to potentially fatal allergic reactions. More serious symptoms include:

— Swelling of the lips, mouth or throat.

— Breathing trouble.

— Asthma attacks.

Here are three common fall allergens:

— Pollen.

— Mold.

— Dust mites and pet dander.

1. Pollen. Pollen is one of the most common allergens in the U.S., says Dr. Kira Geraci-Ciardullo, an adult and pediatric allergist and immunologist at White Plains Hospital Medical & Wellness in Armonk, New York. Of people who suffer from allergies, 81% say they are allergic to pollen, according to Pollen.com, a website that provides allergy forecasts. Among pollens, ragweed pollen is one of the more common causes of allergies. Overall, 23 million people in the U.S. have symptoms from ragweed pollen, according to the AAFA. Unfortunately, there’s no region in the country that’s “pollen-free,” Geraci-Ciardullo says. In the northeast area of the U.S., ragweed can persist through the entire fall, she says. Other weed pollens — pigweed, dock, sorrel and lamb’s quarters, for instance — proliferate in September, when grass pollen reemerges.

2. Mold. Allergens from mold or fungi are very diverse, with spores that disperse pretty much everywhere, says Dr. Mary C. Tobin, director, division of allergy/immunology, Department of Internal Medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “Mold is a major culprit for fall allergy symptoms, especially in the cooler areas of the country,” Tobin says.

3. Dust mites and pet dander. Allergies caused by dust mites and pet dander tend to flare up during the fall, when many people typically spend more time indoors than they did during the spring and summer, Geraci-Ciardullo says. “While dust mites can be found all over the house, they tend to concentrate in areas that have dead skin flakes and high humidity, such as bedrooms, on carpets or on bathroom rugs,” she says. Pet dander can also be found in many places. Pet dander is composed of tiny flecks of skin “shed by cats, dogs, rodents, birds and other animals with fur or feathers,” according to the American Lung Association. “Proteins found in saliva, urine and feces from cats, dogs and other pets can cause allergic reactions in some people.”

