Several Pennsylvania cities rank among the best places to retire because of a relatively low cost of living as well…

Several Pennsylvania cities rank among the best places to retire because of a relatively low cost of living as well as many top cultural institutions and health care facilities. The state has formulated tax policies that are friendly to retirees. Social Security benefits and distributions from IRAs and 401(k) plans are exempt from income tax. Property taxes are relatively low in Pennsylvania, especially compared to the neighboring states of New York and New Jersey, and some tax rebates are also available to eligible homeowners and renters age 65 and older.

The best places to retire in Pennsylvania include:

— Lancaster.

— Pittsburgh.

— Allentown.

— Harrisburg.

— Philadelphia.

These Pennsylvania retirement spots were selected based on a U.S. News analysis of the 125 largest metropolitan areas in the United States. The study includes data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. Here’s a look at the five best places to retire in Pennsylvania:

Lancaster

This city of 60,000 people is steeped in history. Lancaster was incorporated in 1742 and served as the capital of the United States for exactly one day in 1777, after Philadelphia was captured by the British. The surrounding countryside is dotted with Amish and Mennonite farms, where people drive horse-drawn buggies and live a simple life without modern conveniences. The city is also home to Wheatland, the home of James Buchanan, the only president from Pennsylvania. Franklin and Marshall College, founded in 1787, anchors a modern cultural scene that includes bars and restaurants as well as live performances at Fulton Theatre, the American Music Theatre and the Sight and Sound Theatres. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital is a top health care center, and in recent years a number of assisted living facilities have developed out of the Mennonite tradition of caring for people.

[See: The Best Places to Retire in 2020.]

Pittsburgh

This city in western Pennsylvania has shed its image as a declining industrial city and has developed into a regional hub for technology, education and health care. The UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside is ranked one of the best health care systems in the country, and health care expenses generally fall below the national average. Pittsburgh does experience cold and snowy winters, but it also offers four vibrant seasons and plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the outdoors. Pittsburgh boasts more than 2,000 acres of parkland, including a riverfront park that offers hiking and biking trails, a swimming pool and a farmers market, and the city is convenient to nearby county and state parks.

Allentown

Allentown is nestled in the Lehigh River valley, and the Blue Mountain range to the north offers trails for hikers and winter snow for skiers. The city itself has livable neighborhoods with a blend of Victorian and federal style homes, and boasts an active cultural scene with theaters and art museums. Area colleges, such as Lehigh University, Lafayette College and Muhlenberg College, host interesting educational and cultural opportunities. For the sports-minded, the area supports minor league baseball and hockey teams as well as a professional soccer team. Allentown was one of only six U.S. communities named a “national success story” in 2016 by the Urban Land Institute for a downtown transformation that has generated new development. Lehigh Valley Hospital provides health care services to the community.

[See: The Best Places to Retire in Florida.]

Harrisburg

Pennsylvania’s capital is located on the Susquehanna River with a Riverfront Park that offers biking and hiking trails as well as frequent outdoor events focusing on music and the arts. Outdoor types enjoy exploring the nearby Appalachian Trail, thrill-seekers are drawn to Hershey Park and history buffs favor Gettysburg a few miles to the south. Like other Pennsylvania cities, Harrisburg has bounced back from manufacturing decline and is now a vibrant hub for business, tourism and agriculture. The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, held in January, is the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the U.S. The Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is home to a medical school and nursing school and operates a free clinic, LionCare, for the underserved people of central Pennsylvania.

[Read: The Best Places to Retire in North Carolina.]

Philadelphia

The state’s largest city is home to a number of world-class art galleries, music venues and theaters, as well as several top universities. The city’s historic district includes the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and other sites fundamental to our country’s origins. Philadelphia is a city of neighborhoods, from trendy Fishtown and Manayunk to the more affluent areas of Rittenhouse Square and Chestnut Hill, and beyond that the leafy suburbs of Bucks and Delaware counties. For the sports-minded, Philadelphia boasts professional teams like the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers, and for the health-conscious, it offers world-class medical institutions at the University of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Jefferson University. For those who want to travel, there’s a major international airport. Plus, the city is on the main northeast rail line with New York just over an hour to the northeast and Washington, D.C., to the southwest.

More from U.S. News

The Best College Towns for Retirement

The Best Places to Retire in Texas

The Best Places to Retire in California

The Best Places to Retire in Pennsylvania originally appeared on usnews.com