Stories from Breast Cancer Survivors

Every October, Americans are barraged with reminders that it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All manner of consumer companies pledge to…

Every October, Americans are barraged with reminders that it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All manner of consumer companies pledge to give a portion of proceeds to breast cancer research charities if you buy their pink and breast-themed items. But what the parade of pink that fills our news feeds and store shelves can’t quite illustrate is the vast range of experiences people with breast cancer have.

Breast cancer is not a single disease, but rather a group of cancers that all originate in the breast. Each case is unique to the individual. Only survivors can express what it’s really like to live with breast cancer — and after treatment and remission. But what exactly is a breast cancer survivor?

The American Society of Clinical Oncology reports that the designation “survivor” can be applied immediately upon diagnosis, a stage called acute survivorship in which active treatment is the focus. Extended survivorship describes people who’ve completed active treatment but are being monitored carefully for recurrence. Permanent survivorship refers to people who are many years out from completing cancer treatment and there’s little risk of the cancer coming back.

Here, four people living with and beyond breast cancer share their experiences with the disease and how it’s changed their lives.

[Read: What Do Breast Cancer Survival Rates Tell Us?]

Michelle Mendes: Get Your Mammogram Early and Often

In April 2018, Michelle Mendes, then 48 years old, had a routine mammogram and, because she has dense breasts, an ultrasound. She’d been fairly consistent in getting these checkups annually. But because there was no family history of breast cancer, when she skipped a year because she was busy, she didn’t figure it would be a big issue. When she got a call to have the mammogram and ultrasound redone, she also didn’t think much of it. Her doctor was probably just being extra cautious, she thought.

“As they’re doing the second ultrasound, I could see on the screen. They go under my arm, and I see what looks like a giant lima bean,” she says. She recalls telling the technician, “I’m not a doctor, but that sure doesn’t look right.” The technician agreed and called the doctor to take a look. Mendes was immediately taken in for a biopsy.

That lima bean shape, it turned out, was a lymph node that contained carcinoma cells. Initially, it was unclear whether this signified Mendes had lymphoma or breast cancer. A breast MRI and additional testing eventually determined she had Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer, but they couldn’t find the original tumor.

Though Mendes, who lives in northern New Jersey, did not have to have a mastectomy, she did undergo surgery to remove 23 lymph nodes from under her arm. Five were found to have breast cancer cells in them. Because her doctors could not determine the original site of the cancer, she was advised to undergo chemotherapy. “You’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do,” she says.

Mendes had eight rounds of chemo that got progressively more difficult as the cumulative effects of the poisons sapped her energy and made her feel sick. “It gave me pains in my legs and joints, but I thought, ‘if I can get through this, I can get through anything,'” she recalls. She also endured five and a half weeks of radiation therapy, for a total of 25 sessions. She continued to work full time as a program manager for a medical communications company through her treatments.

The hardest part of treatment for Mendes was losing her hair. “Right before it started to fall out, my hair hurt,” she remembers. It was a dark period, but she spent some time at a respite center for women with cancer at the Jersey shore. There, she met other survivors and came to terms with her situation. “That turned me back onto the positive side of the street,” she says. Support from friends and family was also critical.

Mendes recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of completing chemotherapy, and her hair has grown back. She volunteers now with breast cancer charities and participates in walks and other fundraising activities. Though she knows that recurrence is a possibility — triple negative breast cancer is not hormone-based and has a higher rate of recurrence than other types of breast cancer — she says she’s “lucky to have a phenomenal team of doctors” who are keeping a close eye on her.

Although her doctor assures her it wasn’t the skipped mammogram that led to the breast cancer, Mendes now tells everyone who will listen to get their annual mammogram as early as they can. “Especially if you have a family history of breast cancer, demand to have your mammograms before you turn 40.”

[See: 16 Questions to Ask Your Oncologist at Your First Cancer Appointment.]

Emily Garnett: An Advocate for Others

Common perception these days is that breast cancer has been largely beaten through awareness, early detection and improved therapies. But 30% of people with breast cancer have Stage 4 or metastatic disease, meaning the cancer has spread to the bones, brain or other organs. This is the incurable, fatal stage of the disease, and the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 42,000 people will die of breast cancer in 2019. That works out to roughly 115 people per day.

Emily Garnett, now 34 years old, has that late-stage form of breast cancer. As such, she prefers not to use the term survivor. “I tend to prefer the person-first statement ‘person living with metastatic breast cancer,'” says the elder law attorney turned advocate.

She’s been living with metastatic breast cancer for about two years, after a completely unexpected diagnosis. Her son had just turned two. She and her husband had just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. They had recently moved out of New York City and bought a house in the suburbs. They were trying to have another baby. Life was going the way she had always hoped it would. But something wasn’t quite right.

“I had been feeling really awful since shortly after my son was born,” Garnett recalls. Looking back now, it’s easy to see that the bone aches and pains she was having for roughly two years were the result of metastatic breast cancer, but in the moment, everyone missed it. No one was looking for cancer, because there really wasn’t much of a reason to in a young woman with no family history. But the issue goes beyond that; despite seeing half a dozen doctors, all dismissed her as a new mother who probably just wasn’t getting enough sleep or not taking care of herself.

“I got that same narrative over and over again from practitioners — that something was wrong with me, but it was my own fault,” she says.

Finally, another visit to her general practitioner resulted in a physical, during which her doctor found a lump buried deep in her breast. “It was in a difficult place to locate,” Garnett recalls, and thus had been missed during previous physicals. Her doctor ordered an ultrasound and mammogram. The radiologist didn’t like the looks of things and took a biopsy the same day. “I went from that morning, Nov. 9, 2017, of being a married mom of one with hopes of having a second baby to having a diagnosis of breast cancer.”

A second opinion from a larger cancer center uncovered that Garnett’s cancer was Stage 4, the final stage for breast cancer. Tumors had invaded her bones. She started treatment the week of Christmas 2017. Garnett’s cancer feeds on estrogen, so she was given medications that forced her into chemical menopause to reduce the levels of estrogen circulating in her body. She also had a total hysterectomy, “to remove any traces of estrogen in my body.” She’s tried a number of chemotherapy agents, as well.

Despite these efforts, her cancer continued to spread. In March 2019, an MRI scan revealed lesions in her brain. By the summer, it was discovered that her liver and bone marrow were both involved. By the fall, she had developed leptomeningeal disease, which is when cancer cells invade the cerebral spinal fluid. “Typically, the life expectancy for leptomeningeal disease is between two and four months,” she says.

Though Garnett’s prognosis is grim, there’s hope in the form of proton radiation therapy, an experimental approach that she’ll be undergoing beginning in November 2019 to try to slow or halt the growth of the tumors in her brain. This more selective form of radiation therapy aims to spare healthy brain tissue and target just the tumors, but it’s still in early phases of clinical trials.

The typical life expectancy for metastatic breast cancer is 24 to 36 months, though some people live much longer and some die more quickly — it all depends on the individual case and how the cancer progresses. Naturally, Garnett is angry that she was dismissed early on when the disease might have been caught earlier, but she’s not certain whether catching it earlier would have made any difference with the eventual outcome.

To cope with the devastating turn of events, Garnett now hosts a podcast about metastatic breast cancer. “There’s a dialog that was really missing in the metastatic community. We didn’t have a lot of voices in conversation with each other, so I decided to start a podcast about that to serve as a jumping off point. I’m not necessarily having people retell their cancer stories, but using that as a pivot to discuss how cancer has indelibly changed who they are, but it’s not defining them,” she says.

Garnett has also gotten involved with advocacy, seeking funding for more research into metastatic disease. “Metastatic research gets, at best, about 7% of research funding. We need to push for the funding that is actually going to save people’s lives.” She realized that she could help. “I started trying to magnify my voice in whatever way I could because I know it was only going to be a matter of time before I couldn’t anymore, and I owed it to others who raised their voices and left behind breadcrumbs of hope before they died.”

To others who are living with breast cancer, Garnett encourages you to “seek out information and find community. Those two things may not prolong your life, but it may help in other ways. And don’t be afraid to be an advocate for yourself. So often younger women and men who are experiencing breast cancer symptoms are being dismissed, and we’re having our concerns pushed aside because the doctors are sometimes unwilling to take us seriously. That’s just got to stop.”

[See: 10 Innovations in Cancer Therapy. ]

Sarah Thomas: Having a Goal

You may have recently heard about ultra-swimmer Sarah Thomas, who made headlines around the world with her unprecedented four-way, nonstop crossing of the English Channel in September 2019. (Full disclosure: This reporter was onboard the support boat as one of Thomas’ crew members.) It took the 37-year-old health care recruiter from Conifer, Colorado, 54 hours and 10 minutes to complete the 84-mile swim in chilly and often rough ocean water. During the journey, she was not permitted to touch the boat or another person, and she battled seasickness, jellyfish and her own doubts as she endured longer in the English Channel than any swimmer before her, setting a world record that seems likely to stand for many years.

Thomas’ swim was extraordinary, not just for the distance she traveled or the sheer wakefulness required to complete it, but because she undertook it just one year after completing active treatment for breast cancer. She had been diagnosed with Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer in November 2017 at age 35. She had already booked the swim attempt with a pilot and made arrangements for the September 2019 feat prior to that diagnosis, and she refused to postpone the adventure. “A lot of people suggested that I push this swim back a year or two, to make sure I was recovered fully,” she says, “but that didn’t even cross my mind.”

For Thomas, having a goal helps her stay focused on the future. “Knowing I had this English Channel swim on the horizon was good mental fuel to get up out of bed and off the couch as much as I could during treatment. I was definitely tired and worn down, but even a short swim was good for me, both mentally and physically, and the desire to be ready for September 2019 was never far from my mind,” she says.

So Thomas swam as much as her doctors and her body would allow as she endured 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and 25 rounds of radiation treatment. “I swam pretty regularly during chemo treatments, but starting with my mastectomy, I was forced out of the water for periods of time,” first to let her incisions heal. Radiation was also difficult.

“With about a week left in radiation, I started to blister so badly my doctor recommended I stay out of the water until I healed. The last week of radiation and the two weeks following were the hardest two weeks of my treatment. I was tired, depressed and couldn’t swim,” denying her access to her most useful coping skill.

It was a difficult period for Thomas. “There were times I wasn’t sure I could make it,” she recalls. But she did. “I’ll never forget the day I woke up and realized, ‘my burns are actually better today.’ From that point, I was able to refocus and to really start planning on how to get ready for the English Channel.”

It took an enormous amount of work to rebuild her body to be ready for the daunting swim. But ready she was. “I’d spent an entire year rebuilding fitness and strength. I wasn’t as strong or as fast as I’d been leading up to swims in the past and had some serious self-doubt about my abilities. But I knew that this time, I had an even stronger mental edge. This swim wasn’t just about me and my journey.”

Thomas dedicated her efforts to other survivors because “I wanted to swim it for everyone else who had been through what I’d been through, so they could regain the hope of being able to get back to ‘real’ life following treatment. In some ways, I felt like I was carrying the weight of other survivors on my shoulders, but I also didn’t want to let them down. That kept me going through some dark times during the swim.”

For Thomas, the fear of cancer returning lurks in the background as a constant but manageable threat. Rather than rolling over and waiting for doom, she’s embraced the challenge to live as fully as she can. For now, her scans and tests show no evidence of disease. “Cancer makes you wake up, face your fears and realize that tomorrow is not guaranteed. For me, I need to make sure I’m embracing the present and living as fully as possible each day, so that when my time does come — hopefully really far in the future — I can know, without a doubt, that I lived as fully as possible with the time I was given.”

Lynda Weatherby: When Cancer Returns

Lynda Weatherby’s breast cancer experience began in 2001 when she was 36. With no family history of the disease, she was diagnosed with Stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ, meaning cancerous cells had been found in a milk duct but had not begun to break through the walls of the duct or spread to other areas. “I was told it was a pre-cancer,” she recalls, but wanting to avoid future issues with the disease, she opted for a bilateral mastectomy to remove both breasts. Because the cancer was caught so early, she didn’t need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

“I was told I had a 2 to 3% risk of recurrence, and I should go on with the rest of my life,” she says. Surgery was determined to be enough.

With the surgery behind her, Weatherby focused on raising her two kids, who were 6 and 3 at the time. She also got involved with breast cancer charity work. By 2013, her older child was ready for college. That’s when she slowly began to realize something was wrong.

“I was like the frog in the boiling pot of water,” she says of how subtly the symptoms accumulated over a period of several years, that started with pain in her hip after running. “At the beginning, I had symptoms that should have tipped me off that something was going on,” she recalls, but they were easy to dismiss as being insignificant or related to age. She sought advice from a couple of doctors for pain in her bones and a pain in her side, but both doctors dismissed these as ordinary aches that may have been incurred while running or doing yoga.

By the time the symptoms built to a crisis stage — extreme fatigue, a broken rib and intense facial pain from a nerve being pressed on by a tumor — it turned out she had metastatic breast cancer. “It was all through my skeleton and into my brain.”

The diagnosis was devastating. “I thought I was good. I’d celebrated my five-year anniversary,” she says. The five-year mark is widely touted as the date at which you’re considered “cured,” but as those who’ve had a recurrence know, you’re never actually 100% out of the woods. Cancer cells can lie dormant in the body for years, even decades, and for whatever reason can suddenly begin growing again.

“Five years is a research mark, and it’s important to have that measure,” Weatherby says. But it’s a measure that’s built on statistics, not individual experience. “It’s a false threshold. Roughly 30% of breast cancer patients will experience metastatic disease for whatever reason,” and many of those occur after that magical five-year mark.

Weatherby says that she wishes she’d been more aware of the warning signs of metastatic breast cancer earlier. “There’s a metastatic cascade of disease,” she says, with progressive signs and symptoms you should be on the lookout for if you’ve ever had any kind of breast cancer. Pain, fractures, extreme fatigue, bleeding and unexplained nausea should all be red flags that send you back to your oncologist for a checkup, even if it’s been 10 years since you were last seen.

“Anybody who’s had breast cancer needs to live in surveillance mode. There’s no point at which you can dismiss it,” Weatherby says. “If something hurts, it should trigger investigation, not dismissal.” She says that a good rule of thumb is that if something has hurt — bone pain or abdominal pain, for example — for more than two weeks, you should seek care from your oncologist, an important distinction.

“The chances of symptoms being missed in an oncology setting are low. Where you run into trouble is if you’re an early-stage patient and have graduated to not seeing the oncologist. You’re seen in a primary care office, or for younger women in an OB-GYN‘s office. That’s where things can be attributed to something else.” These providers might not be as aware of the potentially subtle warning signs metastatic disease can send out, so Weatherby encourages survivors to err on the side of caution and visit with the oncologist if something seems amiss.

Since her diagnosis with Stage 4 breast cancer, Weatherby has had better-than-median results on an oral medication that suppresses estrogen. But in summer 2019, “I had progression for the first time, which means that my first therapy stopped working. The cancer gets really smart,” she explains. Cancer can develop ways to work around a medication and start growing again. “You hope to go as long as you can before resistance sets in, but then you have to switch to the next therapy.”

Currently, there’s a “pretty good arsenal of drugs for estrogen-positive metastatic breast cancer,” she says, so she’s still got several options. She’ll work through them as she needs to. “We’re always sort of living in hope that there’s a next breakthrough.” But these medications are expensive. Weatherby knows she’s lucky to have good health insurance and that she doesn’t have to try to hold down a 9 to 5 job; she left a career in health care administration to raise her children. When the cancer returned, she focused her energy on advocacy for metastatic breast cancer. “Advocacy is my unpaid career at this point,” she says.

“I’m very fortunate,” Weatherby concludes. “I’ve done really well for six-and-a-half years. The median survival rate is three years,” and she’s well surpassed that. Her doctor has noted that “median is a statistic, and you are not a statistic.” And although the cancer is in her brain, it hasn’t impeded her ability to function. “Compared to a lot of people, I have nothing to complain about,” she says. But still, the question of when her cancer will make its next or final move hangs over her every day. “It’s like having a sword over your head. You don’t know when it’s going to accelerate.”

Her advice to other survivors is to pay attention to changes in your body. “There are way too many patients like me who were kind of encouraged to think in terms of, ‘you can forget about it. It’s cured.’ But the only way to really protect yourself is to really understand what metastatic breast cancer looks and feels like. If you have those symptoms, push for an evaluation. Hopefully, it will be just a pulled muscle.”

She also encourages those who want to make financial donations to make sure the money is going to metastatic research. “That will be the answer to saving everyone with breast cancer,” she says. “If you can figure out how to stop metastatic breast cancer and intervene in the cascade of events, you’ll save metastatic lives and prevent early-stage breast cancer from becoming metastatic.”

She also notes that two important bills that could help people with metastatic cancer are currently working their way through Congress. H.R. 1730 — Cancer Drug Parity Act of 2019 seeks to ensure that insurance carriers cover chemotherapy medications regardless of how they’re administered (at home versus in a clinical setting or in pill or liquid form). And H.R. 2178 — Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act aims to eliminate waiting periods for federal disability insurance benefits and Medicare coverage for people with metastatic breast cancer.

“These are really important,” Weatherby says, and she urges those who want to join the fight against breast cancer to petition your Congressional representatives to support these bills.

More from U.S. News

12 Things to Know Before Your First Mammogram

10 Innovations in Cancer Therapy

16 Questions to Ask Your Oncologist at Your First Cancer Appointment

Stories from Breast Cancer Survivors originally appeared on usnews.com