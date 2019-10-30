Spiked Seltzer vs. Beer: Which Is Healthier?

Spiked seltzer is having a moment. First, flavored fizzy waters became popular. Now brands are adding alcohol into the mix.…

Spiked seltzer is having a moment. First, flavored fizzy waters became popular. Now brands are adding alcohol into the mix. According to Nielsen, hard seltzer sales have increased by more than 200% in the past year. Much of this growth is thought to be driven by people seeking alternatives beyond malt beverages and beer.

“Beer has never been something I really loved,” says Ray Denis, a 30-something finance professional in New York City. “Now that spiked seltzer is available, and it comes in flavors that I really enjoy, it makes an afternoon of drinks refreshing and enjoyable, instead of just tolerable.”

Spiked seltzers sit in a unique space between beer and traditional mixed drinks. This isn’t your standard seltzer or soda water poured over vodka or gin. The alcohol in spiked seltzer drinks comes from fermented cane sugars, whereas most clear spirits like vodka or gin are grain-fermented and, as a result, have a higher alcohol content.

According to Sanjiv Gajiwala, vice president of marketing at White Claw Seltzer Works, “White Claw wanted to offer an alternative to beer and hard sodas and close this gap, fitting into our consumer’s changing lifestyle towards better choices.” White Claw dominates the spiked seltzer industry, holding about 50% of the hard-seltzer market share.

From a nutrition standpoint, spiked seltzers do tend to have fewer calories and carbohydrates compared to most beers and mixed drinks. Most spiked seltzers run about 100 calories and 2 grams of carbohydrates per 12 ounce can, compared to 150 calories and 15 to 30 grams of carbohydrates in a similar-sized beer. Plus, their use of fermented sugars, rather than fermented grains, make them gluten-free. Sounds like a good thing, right? Not necessarily. Low calorie doesn’t mean healthier (neither does gluten-free), so the question of whether or not spiked seltzers are better for you is a little more nuanced.

The “Health Halo” Effect

Most of us wouldn’t drink several cans of beer and think we were making a health-promoting choice. But many think that sipping spiked seltzer all day is a healthy option. This health halo around spiked seltzer means that you may end up drinking much more than you realize since you believe it to be better for you.

Spiked seltzer contains cane sugar, which — upon fermentation — is converted into alcohol. So while that can of spiked seltzer may just taste like sweetened fizzy water, it’s an alcoholic beverage — and one that contains 5% alcohol, similar to many beers. But that light, barely-there taste of alcohol can make it easy to sip one — or several — and it’s easy to see how they could lead you to drink more and more.

Spiked seltzers, being lower in calories and carbs, are also not as filling. So someone who may drink just one or two beers can end up having multiple cans of hard seltzer. Alcohol is alcohol — regardless of the source. And drinking it in excess is linked to many long-term health effects, including high blood sugar, heart disease, stroke, digestive problems, liver disease, cancer and more. This means that, despite fewer calories, spiked seltzer isn’t necessarily “healthier” than beer.

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, it comes down to which beverage you enjoy more and which you feel like drinking at that moment. It’s important to consider the taste and mental satisfaction, as pleasure and enjoyment are important components of a healthy diet.

A good question to ask yourself: How much would you want a spiked seltzer if you didn’t know it was lower in calories?

