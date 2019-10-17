Specific Carbohydrate Diet Food List

How the Specific Carbohydrate Diet changed the life of a man with Crohn’s disease. From childhood into his early 20s,…

How the Specific Carbohydrate Diet changed the life of a man with Crohn’s disease.

From childhood into his early 20s, Jeffrey Berger lived with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel condition. Crohn’s causes inflammation in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract. It’s associated with an array of unpleasant symptoms, including fatigue; loose or bloody stools; unexplained weight loss; frequent, recurring diarrhea; abdominal pain and cramping; and reduced appetite.

On most days, Berger lived with one or more of these symptoms. In 1985, the inflammation became so bad that he was hospitalized for two weeks for “bowel rest,” getting his nutrition intraveneously. Berger’s life improved in 1995, when he went to a book event in San Francisco for Elaine Gottschall, author of “Breaking the Vicious Cycle: Intestinal Health Through Diet.” The book describes the Specific Carbohydrate Diet, an eating plan that eliminates all disaccharides and polysaccharides, which are carbohydrates with more than one molecule structure. That means no grains, sugar or starchy vegetables.

After hearing Gottschall speak, Berger immediately adopted the diet, which has “suppressed or reversed my Crohn’s disease (and) led me into remission,” he says. Berger, now 57, believes in the science of the diet so much, he’s started seven Facebook groups to offer education and support for people who follow the Specific Carbohydrate Diet. He’s also the founder and executive director of the Specific Carbohydrate Diet Association.

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet can have a positive effect on inflammatory bowel disease.

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet is not an eating regimen that aims to help people lose weight. Instead, it’s a stringent eating plan developed by Dr. Sidney V. Haas, a New York City physician. In the 1950s, Gottschall’s young daughter, Judy, suffered from chronic intestinal distress and bleeding. Standard medical treatments weren’t helping; prescription medications had no effect. Judy couldn’t tolerate food and experienced episodes of delirium. Frantic for a solution that would spare her daughter the surgical removal of her colon, Gottschall and her husband turned to Haas, who in 1960 put Judy on a nutritional regimen. Judy’s neurological symptoms disappeared in weeks, and within months her gastrointestinal problems had improved.

The SCD is “based on the principle that specifically selected carbohydrates, requiring minimal digestive processes, are well absorbed and leave virtually none to be used for furthering microbial overgrowth in the intestine,” according to the SCD website. “As the microbial population decreases due to lack of food, its harmful byproducts also decrease, freeing the intestinal surface of injurious substances.” The SCD calls for not consuming most processed foods, as well as rice, potatoes and other complex carbohydrates. Some research suggests the diet can be effective for people with inflammatory bowel disease. A study published in the journal Practical Gastroenterology in July 2019 says the SCD “has significant support among patients with (inflammatory bowel disease) and other GI disorders.” Small studies, which primarily focused on children, have “demonstrated the nutritional adequacy, symptomatic remission and improvement” in IBD patients on the SCD, researchers wrote.

Here are seven foods allowed (“legal,” according to the SCD’s terminology) under the Specific Carbohydrate Diet:

1. Almonds and almond flour

Almonds are a staple for many people on the SCD, says Judy Herod, who as a young girl inspired her mom, Gottschall, a cellular biologist, to study the science behind the diet and write “Breaking the Vicious Cycle.” Herod is also the president of Kirkton Press, publisher of her mom’s book. Herod has followed the diet for more than 50 years and considers herself “cured” by it. Almond flour, which is made from ground almonds, is readily available in many stores. “You can make cookies, waffles and crackers using almond flour,” Herod says. “It’s a real staple for people on the diet, and highly nutritional.”

2. Bananas

A ripe banana — which should have brown spots — is about 75% water and easily digestible for most people. Bananas are tasty and versatile: You can eat them as is or slice them and consume them with SCD-approved homemade yogurt.

3. Homemade yogurt

The SCD prohibits consuming most commercial yogurt because of its lactose or milk sugar content. The diet encourages people to consume home-made yogurt that’s fermented for 24 hours to remove lactose. The book “Breaking the Cycle” provides directions on how to make yogurts. Unadulterated, plain commercial yogurts can be used as starters for the fermentation. While cow’s milk is the most common source, homemade yogurt can be made from goat and camel’s milk. For people avoiding dairy, nonprocessed milk from nuts or coconuts can be used.

4. Olive oil

The diet allows the consumption of a number of oils, including olive oil, says Patricia P. Araujo, a clinical dietitian with Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center in Chicago. Olive oil is healthy because it contains polyphenols, which act as antioxidants — molecules that can protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, which may play a role in the development of cancer and other chronic diseases. Consuming olive oil may also decrease the incidence of heart disease in high-risk individuals, Araujo says.

5. Honey

Like olive oil, honey is rich in antioxidants, says Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic. Honey requires less processing than table sugar and contains antimicrobial properties that kill germs, she says. Honey is a monosaccharide and therefore allowed on the SCD.

6. Fresh and frozen vegetables

The SCD recommends the consumption of fresh and frozen vegetables — but not the canned variety. That’s because canned vegetables have higher amounts of sodium and sugar, which are added during the canning process, Czerwony says.

7. Salmon

The SCD prohibits processed meats, though bacon that has been fried crisply is allowed once a week, while bacon cured without sugar can be consumed more often, according to the SCD website. However, fresh and frozen meats and fish are allowed, so long as they’re not processed and don’t contain additives, Araujo says. “However, the quality of meat (or fish) consumed is important and matters for overall health,” she says. Salmon not only provides protein; it’s also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for your cardiovascular health and are anti-inflammatory, Araugo says. Salmon is also lower in saturated fats than red meats.

